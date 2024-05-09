Satoshi Kojima To Team With Okumura At CMLL Show Later This Month

Satoshi Kojima is making his return to CMLL for the company’s May 24th event. CMLL announced on Wednesday that the MLW World Heavyweight Champion will team up with Okumura at the show, as you can see below.

Kojima has competed on the NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania tours in 2019, 2020, and 2023. He competed for CMLL in several events in September of 2017.