wrestling / News
Satoshi Kojima To Team With Okumura At CMLL Show Later This Month
May 8, 2024 | Posted by
Satoshi Kojima is making his return to CMLL for the company’s May 24th event. CMLL announced on Wednesday that the MLW World Heavyweight Champion will team up with Okumura at the show, as you can see below.
Kojima has competed on the NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania tours in 2019, 2020, and 2023. He competed for CMLL in several events in September of 2017.
🇯🇵 COZYMAX EN MÉXICO 🇲🇽
Satoshi Kojima retornará a nuestro país el próximo 24 de Mayo para formar la alianza que está marcando historia en MLW con Okumura. https://t.co/FiHR5yyqIo pic.twitter.com/PVOMBYhbbK
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE NXT, Mike Rome Update
- WWE Being Sued By Fan Who Claims Hearing Damage From Smackdown Taping, Motion Filed To Change Venues
- Backstage Update on When Mike Rome Returns to WWE NXT, Main Roster Brand for Alicia Taylor
- AJ Styles Explains Why He Has Retired One Of His Signature Moves