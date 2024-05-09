wrestling / News

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mistico Announced For CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico

May 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hiromu Takahashi CMLL FantasticaMania Mexico Image Credit: CMLL

Hiromu Takahashi is coming to CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico for a match with Mistico. CMLL announced on Wednesday that the NJPW star is set to face Mistico at the June 21st show, which takes place at Arena Mexico.

The announcement reads (translation per Google):

“HIROMU TAKAHASHI PRESENT AT FANTASTICAMANIA MEXICO 2024

The last international participant for next Friday, June 21 at the Mexico Arena has been revealed… a world star from New Japan Pro Wrestling!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL FantasticaMania, Hiromu Takahashi, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading