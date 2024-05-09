Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mistico Announced For CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico

Hiromu Takahashi is coming to CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico for a match with Mistico. CMLL announced on Wednesday that the NJPW star is set to face Mistico at the June 21st show, which takes place at Arena Mexico.

The announcement reads (translation per Google):

“HIROMU TAKAHASHI PRESENT AT FANTASTICAMANIA MEXICO 2024 The last international participant for next Friday, June 21 at the Mexico Arena has been revealed… a world star from New Japan Pro Wrestling!”