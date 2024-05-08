Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE NXT, Mike Rome Update

– While it was previously reported that Mike Rome would be returning to his ring announcing duties for last night’s WWE NXT for the first time since 2019, that was not the case. While Alicia Taylor did conduct ring announcing duties, it was later announced by Shawn Michaels that she is heading to SmackDown. Fightful Select has an update on the change, along with additional backstage notes from the show.

While it was previously indicated that Rome would be on the call last night, he was in attendance at last night’s show, but he reportedly didn’t stay for the whole time. NXT sources indicated to Fightful that Rome was “re-familiarizing himself” with the NXT before he resumes his announcing role there. While there was a belief he’d be working last night’s show, that was not the case. Rome was reportedly enthusiastic about his return to NXT.

As shown by Shawn Michaels in a video on social media, Taylor received a nice goodbye from the crew and talent backstage at last night’s NXT after the show.

– The reaction by hip-hop star Sexyy Red to the Meta-Four segment and Trick Williams was reportedly no accident. It was reportedly described as a partnership with the rapper and WWE NXT. Fans can reportedly expect more interactions to happen with the rapper and NXT in the future.

– The recent NXT talent releases were said to be a common topic backstage for NXT TV. Fightful notes that some people backstage were frustrated at some of the cuts.