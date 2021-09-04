Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey good & kind people, Lee here! It's the final Friday for this weeks AEW RAMPAGE before Sunday's ALL OUT PPV event. This weeks RAMPAGE looks to be more solid than last week as this go round we have Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia (with special guest CM Punk will be on commentary). Malakai Black will face Lee Johnson, AEW TNT Champion Miro is set to make an appearance, and Kris Statlander will take on Jaime Hayter and Rebel.

On a side note, with the recent loss of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger in the wrestling community, I’d like to take this time to remind folks that if you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, you are not alone. You may feel like it but you’re not. Be sure to call the SUICIDE HOTLINE, they are available 24/7, seven days a week regardless of a major holiday. You can even text them if you’re shy of talking. The number to call is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Feel free to give me a follow on Twitter @TheRCWRshow and say hello.

We are live with Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry as we go right to in-ring action. Malakai Black has one of the best entrances in AEW as he comes out first.

MATCH 1: Malakai Black vs Lee Johnson

Black is standing in his corner as the bell rings. Johnson is in his corner pacing, full of energy. Black slowly makes his way to Johnson to corner him before Johnson is able to get around him and apply a side headlock. Black comes back with a spinning kick that nearly connected with Johnson as he dodged it in time. Both men continue to stare each other down as Johnson manages to get in a couple of strikes on Black. Black is not amused as he lands a flurry of strikes on Johnson. Toss into the corner as Black goes charging after Johnson, Johnson does a flip over Black, low kick to Malakai’s legs. Johnson now into the ropes as Black knocks him down with a back elbow. Commercial Break. We’re back as Malakai gets taken down by a drop kick from Johnson that sends Black out the ring. Johnson does a suicide dive between the ropes to send Malakai crashing onto the canvas. Johnson grabs Black and tosses him into the ring as he goes to the top turnbuckle and does a frog splash. Johnson doesn’t go for the cover as we see a stand and switch series of counters with Black winning it as he takes down Johnson. Malakai follows up with a kick to the head of Johnson. Malakai exits connects a running kick to the face of Johnson who’s now in the corner. Malakai follows up with body strikes before grabbing a steel chair from under the ring. Why the ref is not taking this chair away, I have no clue. Malakai offers the chair to Lee Johnson to use. He encourages him to pick it up and strike him. Johnson has the chair in his hands as Black connects with a spinning heel kick from out of no where! 1…2…3! Black wins! Post match Dustin Rhodes comes running to check on Johnson as Malakai quickly makes his exit looking on satisfied. Commercial break as we get a plug for Countdown to All Out which is on after RAMPAGE.

And we’re back as Mark Henry is interviewing Dustin Rhodes backstage. Dustin has a message for Malakai which is he will see Dustin coming. He knows that Malakai is from a place of darkness, a darkness Dustin knows well as he spent five years in darkness. This Wednesday on DYNAMITE, Malakai will find out what Dustin is all about! Nice and intense promo.

God’s Favorite Champion Miro is out to a great ovation from the crowd. Miro tells Eddie Kingston how he calls himself a mat king. That the only king he recognizes is mad at Eddie. Miro continues on intensely by telling Eddie how he knows Eddie was blessed when he was struggling but he took the easy way out. God blessed Eddie with grit, toughness, and a gift for talking but yet Eddie took a charity contract from AEW. Miro tells Eddie he is not in the charity business and neither is his God. A life without a struggle, makes one become soft. Far as Miro is concerned, Kingston has become nothing more than a bad boy for Jon Moxley. Ouch! Kingston comes out calling Miro bulls—-t and that Miro’s Fod is not real. Let’s say Miro’s God is real, that God sent Eddie to kick his butt and to punish him because he is the sinner. If Miro didn’t sin then Miro’s God would not have brought him here. Miro’s stupid God wouldn’t let him know of Miro’s weaknesses. Miro invites Kingston in the ring to get redeemed tonight. Eddie tells Miro to redeem these nuts as he charges after Miro. Miro rolls out the ring. Eddie tries to go outside the ring and meet Miro, Miro slugs him with the TNT championship. Action gets back in the ring as Eddie connects with a backfist, followed up with a DDT to leave the TNT champion laid out. Great exchange!

Match 2: Rebel & Jaime Hayter & Rebel vs Kris Statlander

Both girls are coming out swinging. Hayter gets help from Rebel as she was pulling on Statlander’s hair as Hayter and Rebel do a series of tagging in and out, double teaming Statlander.