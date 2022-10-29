Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

If it’s Friday then it’s AEW RAMPAGE time baby! Lee Sanders back with you all for this live coverage! Let’s go!

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross

MATCH 1-AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs Matt Mernard

Rules for this match are simple. Whoever pins or submits Jon Molxey in this non-title match, gets a title shot against Moxley. Moxley is biting on the forehead of Mernard as Mernard came out swinging with right hands to the face, followed by stomps. Mernard drives his knee into the face of Moxley as he tries looking for a piledriver. Moxley tries reversing it as Mernard shoves him out in-between the ropes. Parker clotheslines Moxley flat on his back while the referee is distracted as we head into our first commercial break. We’re back now as Moxley is powerbombed by Mernard which sets up a Boston Crab. Moxley barely gets to the ropes in time as he delivers a side cutter to even the odds. Both men are now trading off punches as Moxley gets the upper-hand with an ugly lariat, followed by an ankle lock. Mernard kicks his way out to get free as he tried looking for a sunset flip. Moxley reverses it and connects with a Regal knee to the face! Moxley delivers another cutter to Parker while Mernard comes from behind with a handful of trunks for a near fall! Mernard tries to stomp on the face of Moxley but Moxley counters and transitions into a grounded rear-naked sleeper for the victory!

Winner:Jon Moxley (11:00)

Rating: **

Never a doubt that Moxley was going to win this encounter. I did enjoy the psychology that was used of the numbers game by having Parker run constant interference as it made it semi- interesting.

Jon Moxley isn’t able to celebrate too long as Stokley Hathaway and Lee Moriarty come out. Hathaway knows Moxley is pissed about being jumped by The Firm this week on DYNAMITE. Stokley offers Mox an opportunity to go 1 on 1 with Lee Moriarty on the next DYNAMITE. Moxley accepts as it’s official!

We get news that yet another WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR is coming but this one is a tournament. It’s taking place at AEW FULL GEAR where the winner receives a AEW WORLD TITLE match at the WINTER IS COMING event. Also, Mike Tyson is making his return to AEW on next weeks’ RAMPAGE!

We’re back from ad breaks as Jade Cargill is working out. She’s pissed that Nyla Rose still has her championship as she promises to beat her ass and remind everybody why she is still…DAT B*TCH!!!!

MATCH 2: Keith Lee vs Serpentico

Annnnnnnnnnd it’s over! Powebombed in seven seconds. Wish I was kidding but yeah! Tony Schiavone has the nerve to get in the ring and say what a BIG WIN! What the Hell?! Too funny!!!

Winner:Jon Moxley (07 seconds)

Rating: NR

All about The Acclaimed. Speaking of which….

The Acclaimed come out still salty about what’s been going down the past couple of weeks. Swerve appears on the titantron to reveal that he’s kidnapped Billy Gunn. The Acclaimed are looking on at Keith Lee as the big man tells them he has no idea what’s going on. Swerve tells Billy Gunn, who’s tied to a chair that he’s going to make sure Billy doesn’t make it to FULL GEAR. Swerve takes a pair of plyers and cuts off one of Billy’s fingers!!!! Acclaimed leave as Keith looks on disgusted and sad.

Footage is shown of Chris Jericho and the JAS as they are still salty about Claudio pinning Jericho this past week. Jericho reiterates his Open Challenge coming up. Superstars beat wrestlers every time they claim.

MATCH 2: Madison Rayne vs Tay Melo

Madison tries going for a Greco-Roman knuckle lock on Tay. Tay reverses it as we see a short series of rollups for a break-away. Tay gets in a armbar as Madison rolls her up for a counter for another break. Tay comes swinging with a right hand as Madison comes back swinging! Tay is sent into the ropes and is tripped up. Madison tries climbing onto the top rope but Melo catches her and delivers on sloppy backbreaker! That looked very dangerous I tell you guys as we head into a commercial break. We are back as Madison counters a potential back suplex from Melo with a DDT! Madison follows up with a big elbow strike, followed a neckbreaker for a two count! Madison charging in but gets a boot to the face. Melo is sitting on top of the rope as Madison connects with a sloppy cutter for a near fall. This match is becoming a cluster–you know what. Tay gets a sliding lariat by Madison that gets her another near fall. Both girls are trading chops as Tay delivers a pump knee strike, followed by the TAY-K.O for the victory!

Winner:Tay Melo (7:00)

Rating: *

Sorry, I love all forms of women’s wrestling but this match was bad. So many sloppy areas and a few where I thought a serious injury might’ve occurred.

Lexi is with Ethan Page as he reveals he’s entering the FULL GEAR AEW World Title Eliminator. He vows he’ll get the title off of Moxley while sticking it to MJF for turning his back on Stokley Hathaway and The Firm. We’re on to some more ad breaks.

MATCH 3: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP-Wardlow(c) vs Matt Taven

Taven tries showboating and chopping Wardlow but Wardlow isn’t having it as he comes chagrining at Taven. Serious of leapfrogs and counters culminates in Taven giving Wardlow a dropkick. Wardlow comes right back with a headbutt to Taven followed by an elevated arm drag. Matt Taven gets strong whipped into the corner where he goes flying over the ring post, and to the outside canvas. Wardlow rams Taven’s face into the barricades while Maria Kanelis distracts the referee. Mike Bennett attacks Wardlow from behind! Wardlow looks on at him not stunned as Maria now gets in Wardlow’s face. This sets up Taven to do a dive from the top rope to crash into Wardlow. Maria distracts the referee again as Mike rams Wardlow head first into the steel steps!! This sets up Taven to deliver a body splash on the ankles of Wardlow as we go into our last set of commercial breaks. We’re back as Taven delivers a running knee to the face for a two count cover attempt. Wardlow catches Taven and delivers a F10! Wardlow gets in a lariat, followed by an overhead belly-to-belly! Wardlow follows up with a one-handed slam, followed by the powerbomb despite Maria trying to interfere. Wardlow delivers three more powerbombs to end this one but wait! Mike Bennett attacks Wardlow from behind as Samoa Joe comes down charging for the rescue! Joe tosses Bennett out the ring as wait a minute folks!!!! Powerhouse Hobbs arrives but we don’t know who he has his eyes set on. The Embassy come from out of no where as they attack Joe and Wardlow! Hobbs joins in on the fun and attacks Wardlow as Brian Cage and Hobbs hold up the TNT and ROH TV titles to end this episode.

Winner:Wardlow (9:00)

Rating: **

Much like the first match for tonight, I never felt Wardlow’s title was in jeopardy. If anything I payed attention to this match for the story arc that’s been playing out the past couple of weeks with The Kingdom and The Embassy. To now have Powerhouse Hobbs working with these factions I find somewhat flat though. So Hobbs goes from Team Taz to Ricky Starks to another faction? The future AEW World champion don’t need no faction! Happy to see the guy back on my tv but not in this capacity. Hopefully this alliance is short term. As far as this main event match? Kudos to Taven for bumping like a mofo to make Wardlow look good. Sadly this is something that’ll barely be memorable in Wardlow’s reign of terror as TNT Champion this far.

End of Show