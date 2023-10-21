Join 411’s Live Impact Bound For Glory Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here, and it’s Impact Wrestling’s biggest night of the year. The card certainly has tons of potential for good times and great memories. Let’s get Bound For Glory!

Before we do that, we have to do the Countdown to Bound For Glory. Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are our hosts. They introduce the French announce team, unfortunately I’m a little rusty on that language. They look like nice fellas though.

We see a video for Traci Brooks’ Hall of Fame induction. Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace & Scott D’Amore talk about how she helped pave the way for current Knockouts. Frankie Kazarian seems to be a big fan! Eric Young, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley also add some kind words. Rebel adds his congratulations at the end.

Gail Kim takes the stage for her induction speech. She’ll be nice since Traci’s son is here tonight. She & Traci are like sisters. Traci was the first wrestler she met when she went to wrestling school. It was just them on the female side of things at first. What happens on the road stays on the road, so she can’t say too much. They had their first bikini contests & hardcore matches together. Traci taught her about all the roles in wrestling.

Traci takes the stage along with Frankie & Rebel. She’s a hot mess! She thanks Gail for not telling the whole story about why she needed a new car. Traci thanks her mom & dad & her brothers. She thanks Frankie and tells Rebel to dream big. Gail was her favorite person to beat up. She remembers the first Knockouts Championship Battle Royal at Bound For Glory 2007 and puts over the Knockout Division. She thanks ODB & some of the other Knockouts. She thanks the various men that she managed over the years. She thanks her trainers & various backstage influences over the years, Mike Tenay & Don West. She thanks Eddie & Alisha Edwards for giving her one last match. Impact Wrestling is family. She thanks the fans for letting a farm girl from St. Mary’s live her dream.

We then see a video highlighting Mike Tenay & Don West. Everybody does their best Don impression.

Scott D’Amore is out to induct Tenay & West. He congratulates Traci as well. Mike & Don were the tag team broadcasters here for years and called some of the best moments in wrestling history. Thier contributions to Impact can never be overlooked. On Scott’s first day at TNA, Mike told him that he’d fit in great, and couldn’t wait for him to meet Don. They welcomed everybody like that. Scott & Mike had tons of great times together on the road. Mike doesn’t get the amount of respect that he deserves for helping create great moments. In 2017, Scott, Don & Jeff Jarrett returned to Impact. Don auctioned off one of Scott’s Team Canada jackets at an event, much to Scott’s chagrin. Scott welcomes the Tenay & West families in attendance, and introduces Mike Tenay.

Mike thanks everyone, and comments that it’s fitting to pay tribute to Don in his hometown of Chicago. He recaps Don’s history. Fans were slow to accept Don at first, but he won them over. He studied the product and learned about the wrestlers. Don’s passing was mentioned on AEW & WWE television even though he never worked for them. Don was his son’s favorite wrestling announcer. There was never a cross word between them as long as they worked together. He mentions the various announcers he worked, including Bobby Heenan. Mike tells some funny stories about Bobby & Chicago. Mike thanks Eric Bischoff for hiring him. He mentions Steve McMichael & thanks the Jarretts & other backstage names. Konnan was instrumental in teaching him about lucha libre. He thanks his family. Mike wants to pass the torch to Tom & Matthew, who will tell us about Bound For Glory.

Impact X Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta: The X-Factors graphic tells us that Kenta hasn’t lost a singles match in three months, but Sabin is on quite the hot streak himself. The fans are excited! Tie up into the ropes and we get a clean break. Kenta offers a handshake but kicks Sabin in the gut. Forearms are exchanged, Kenta goes to the eyes and hits a big boot. Sabin fights back with a knee, takes Kenta outside and kicks him down. Runing cannonball off the apron by Sabin! Back in the ring, Sabin goes up top with a crossbody for two. Kenta goes back outside, Sabin follows him with a dive but Kenta avoids it. Kenta works Sabin over on the apron & barricade before rolling him back in the ring. Neckbreaker gets four two-counts for Kenta. Revrse chinlock by Kenta. Sabin briefly fights out but Kenta goes back to the chinlock. Back to the forearms, Kenta off the ropes into a dropkick by Sabin. Sabin vaults over the turnbuckle, goes up top and hits a missile dropkick. Big boot in the corner by Sabin, then a tornado DDT gets two. Kenta avoids a Cradleshock by raking Sabin’s eyes. Kenta tornado DDTs Sabin’s neck on the top rope, then comes off top with a stomp for two. Sabin drives Kenta into the corner, but misses a charge. Kenta hits a draping DDT. Boot in the corner, then a basement dropkick in the corner by Kenta. Sabin avoids the double stomp and enziguris Kenta. Sabin goes for th Cradleshock but Kenta uses the referee to get out of it. Kenta’s rope assisted rollup is foiled by the referee seeing it. Double stomp off the top by Kenta only gets two! Kenta says it’s time to Go 2 Sleep, but Sabin fights out of it. Kenta with some slaps, Sabin with a superkick. Enziguri in the corner by Sabin. Missile dropkick to Kenta’s back! Clothesline from Hell, Michgan, then a Cradleshock ends Kenta’s night.

Winner: Chris Sabin (11:27 via pinfall)

Our announcers run down the card, then we get a video about how Steve Maclin got everybody into this Monster’s Ball match.

Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose: We see the four wrestlers emerging from their 24 hours in the neon green lighting. There are cinder blocks, ladders, chairs & other foreign objects around ringside. Maclin attacks Rhino during his entrance, Moose comes down and hits them both with his Feast or Fired briefcase. Maclin gets powerbombed off the apron and rolled into the ring by Moose. The lights go out and here comes PCO. Now the match officially begins. Moose appears to be wearing pajama pants for this match, but he backdrops PCO over the top rope onto a ladder. I’m not going to be questioning Moose’s choice of ring attire. Rhino has a chair and he uses it on Moose & Maclin. Maclin uses a trash can on Rhino & Moose. The trash can is placed in the corner so Moose can get DVDed through it. Maclin uses the trash can lid on Rhino & PCO. PCO gets suplexed on the ladder. Maclin hits PCO with a chair and rolls him into the ring. Another chair shot to PCO’s back, but Maclin misses and hits himself before getting chokeslammed. PCO cannonballs through the ropes onto Rhino on the outside. PCO with a lungblower in the corner on Maclin, then a legdrop to the back of Maclin’s neck. PCO sets up for the senton on the apron on Maclin, and in a rarity he actually connects. The fans say PCO isn’t human. PCO gets a black bag, but Moose attacks with a trash can lid before it can be opened. Moose’s uranages are no-sold by PCO, but Moose eventually stomps him down and tosses him outside. Moose gets the bag from the referee, and he dumps the thumbtacks onto the bed of cinderblocks on the floor. Moose powerbombs PCO onto said bed, then gets attacked by Maclin. Maclin goes for his KIA, but Rhino attacks him. Rhino yells for tables, and he finds one under the ring with barbed wire on it. Of course! Maclin avoids a strike and bounces Rhino off the ring post. Maclin attacks Rhino’s leg & ribs with a chair. Bully Ray appears! Maclin is on the top rope hoping to dive onto Rhino, but Bully pushes him off & through the barbed wire table! He asks Maclin “Who’s soft now?” and walks off. Moose & PCO exchange punches. Moose misses in the corner and gets DDTed by PCO. PCO goes up top, but Moose attacks with a chair. Rhino is stirring while Moose poses, and hits the gore. Rhino hit the chair in the process, so they’re both down. PCO hits a swanton off the top onto both men and pins Moose for the win.

Winner: PCO (11:11 via pinfall)

Gia Miller speaks with Mickie James in advance of her Knockouts Championship challenge tonight. Trinity has done a great job as Champion, but this won’t be Mickie’s last rodeo.

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey): Chris Bey used his Feast or Fired briefcase to get another shot at the title. We start at 100 miles an hour with Bey & Miguel going at it. Austin tags in for some double teaming. Several kicks to Trey lead to a two count. Go-behinds by Austin. Wentz tags in for some double teaming by the Rascalz. Wentz works Austin over in the ring. Austin fights back until Miguel hits a neckbreaker on the apron while Wentz distracts the referee. Wentz takes Bey out on the floor. Wentz with some elbows, then a armbar on Austin. Austin wants to tag Bey, but Miguel keeps that from happening. He knocks Bey off the apron, but Austin knocks both Rascalz to the floor before hitting the Soar to Glory at Bound For Glory. Bey finally gets the tag and deals with both Rascalz. Wentz gets elbowed down and chopped in the corner. Miguel blocks the brainbuster, but Bey hits the ol’ 2 for 1 special on them. Brainbuster on Wentz gets a two count. Bey goes up top, knocks Miguel down, but Wentz evades his move. Tag to Austin, a kick leading to a neckbreaker gets two on Wentz. 1-2-Sweet gets evaded and Bey gets the worst of it. Austin gets sling shotted into a superkick, then a stomp. Wentz dives onto Bey on the outside while the referee counts two. Miguel is very unhappy. Bey blocks an attempted double team on Austin, joins Miguel up top. Miguel with a meteora, Wentz with a senton on Austin, but Bey breaks up the cover from the top rope. Wentz gets the spray paint, but it’s Miguel that gets the paint in the eyes! The 1 & the 2 on Wentz gets 3 and we have new champions!

Winners: ABC (9:47 via pinfall)

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey: These two each want to prove they’re the best wrestler in the world. Not a bad goal to have. The fans chant about fecal matter after the bell rings. Chop from Ospreay is answered with a kick from Bailey. Ospreay with a monkey flip. Bailey with some kicks to send Will to the floor. Bailey hits his Perfect 10 moonsault to the floor. Back in the ring, Bailer with an elbow, but Ospreay sends him neck-first itno the top rope. Then to the floor so Ospreay can hit a crossbody. Back in the ring, Ospreay goes back to the chop. Backbreaker by Ospreay for a one count. Ospreay gets whipped off the ropes but he slides into an abdominal stretch. Bailey hip tosses out, but gets chopped again. Bailey with some kicks to Ospreay’s chest. Ospreay with a chop, but runs into a boot. Bailey gets chopped down to the floor. Ospreay teases a dive, but Bailey evades Ospreay and hits a moonsault to the floor! Bailey with a dropkick off the top rope, then some kicks. Running shooting star press gets two for Bailey. Ospreay avoids some kicks but eventually gets leveled. Ospreay placed up top, Baily follows him and ranas him down to the mat. Will avoids some kicks, lands some kicks of his own. Handspring off the ropes into a kick to Bailey’s head. Ospreay hits a forearm off the top rope for two. Running boot in the corner by Ospreay, then a kick to a bent over Bailey in the corner. Bailey gets out of a powerbomb attempt, but gets kicked right in the face. Os-cutter is reversed into a backslide, then some non-stop kicks by Bailey. Poison rana by Bailey. Ospreay gets kicked down on the apron. Bailey tries to set something up, but gets sent into the post. Ospreay hits the Os-cutter on the apron! I think that took more out of Ospreay, but both men are down on the floor now. Ospreay breaks the count first, but Bailey gets in just in time. Ospreay with a legdrop off the top rope. Another Os-cutter gets a two count. Hidden Blade is avoided by Bailey dropping to the mat. Ospreay with some cocky kicks to Bailey. Bailey just getting smacked around now. Bailey fights back, and both men hit repeated strikes to each other. Kicks are exchanged, as are slaps and more kicks and a Hidden Blade by Ospreay! Both men are down, so Will can’t capitalize. The fans want the match to continue forever, so they’re ok with this. Kicks to a kneeling Bailey, but the Os-cutter is blocked by Bailey’s knees. Ospreay gets kicked off the top rope, then Bailey hits the Ultimate Weapon! That gets a 2.89! Both men get to their feet. Ospreay runs Bailey over with an elbow, Bailey counters with a kick, then the double knees. Up top, Bailey goes for a super…ok, I don’t know what that was. A fisherman buster from the top rope, but it only gets two! Tornado kick by Bailey, he sets Will up for the Flamingo Driver, but Ospreay rolls out of it and hits a Styles Clash! It only gets two! A Storm Driver ’93 only gets two! Elbow pad is off now, and another Hidden Blade! A Storm Breaker finally finishes off Speedball!

Winner: Will Ospreay (17:58 via pinfall)

I’m going to apologize for the eventual star rating in advance. I don’t go over five stars, so it’s going to be way too low of an Ospreay rating for a lot of people.

We see Alex Shelley & Josh Alexander getting ready backstage.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Jake Something, Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Bully Ray, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Kenny King, Gisele Shaw, Eddie Edwards):