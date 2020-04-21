Join 411’s Live Impact Rebellion (Night One) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Rebellion 2020 (Pt. I) Review

Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve vs. oVe : Oh hey, Crazzy Steve is back. I’ll take him, especially since he isn’t Sabu. Jake and Dreamer begin. They work into counters, as Jake grounds things. Dreamer tries and fails to kip up, Rhino & Steve help him up and that allow Dreamer to take over as he tags in Steve. They double team Jake, Fulton tags in and Rhino joins him. Fulton attacks, lays in strikes and Rhino fires back, but Dave tags in and they double team Rhino until Rhino fires back on Dave. Steve tags in, controlling with clotheslines and Fulton tags in. Steve powders, and Rhino tags in. They trade, Fulton works him over in the corner and Dave then follows with strikes. Rhino cuts him off, tags in Steve and Dave cuts him off. Jake tags in, takes over and oVe follow with quick tags until Steve tags in Dreamer. He strolls mildly and isolates Jake, hits the cutter and Fulton makes the save. Jake follows with a flurry of kicks, tags in Dave and he and Fulton work over Dreamer. Jake and Dreamer then work into a double down, wholesale changes to Dave and Rhino, Rhino controls with strikes, a corner spear and the belly to belly for 2. It breaks down, Dreamer and Jake to the floor, Fulton dumps Steve, and Rhino gores Dave for the win. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve defeated oVe @ 9:30 via pin

– Josh & Madison hype the two-part special, running down the rest of tonight’s card.

– Josh mentions that Tessa wasn’t at Rebellion as she’s at home in Mexico, and questions what this means for the Impact World Championship. Eddie Edwards is also not here. Eddie joins us via Facetime, and says he’s not here because he has a family and wants to do what’s best for them. It was a hard call, but he’ll have to live with. Elgin knows he can beat him, he will be back and will be hungrier than ever.

– Michael Elgin comments on Tessa & Eddie not being here. He talks about his successful career, but he wanted more. He wants the title that Styles, Joe, & Angle held and will be the best. Tessa isn’t here, but he calls her afraid of jumping in the deep end. Eddie made excuses not to be here, so he will leave the world champion.