Join 411’s Live Impact Slammiversary Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live Impact Slammiversary coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas and tonight, Impact presents one of its biggest events of the year. Slammiversary is always a stacked show for Impact and tonight’s no different as Alex Shelley defends the Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis, while Shelley’s MCMG brother Chris Sabin defends the X-Division Title against Lio Rush. Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity will clash over the Knockouts Championship, ABC will defend the Tag Team Titles against three other teams, The Coven will put their Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line against Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich — and that’s just the title matches!

We’ll also have Bully Ray and Deaner taking on Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner with Darren McCarty as guest enforcer. Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian will do battle, and we’ll have Ultimate X as Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels, and KUSHIDA face off for a shot at the X-Division Championship. It’s going to be an exciting night, so let’s get right into it.

* The Death Dollz & Jody Threat def. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King def. Joe Hendry to win the title.

* We get a cold open video that includes STEINER MATH. Oh, and previews the card too.

X-Division #1 Contenders Ultimate X Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight

vs. Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jake Something

Jake Something is here! And he looks fanTAStic. Everyone starts to climb right off the bat, Jake knocks down KUSHIDA. Angels goes for a crossbody but gets caught by Jake and slammed. Knight faces Jake and jumps ONTO HIS SHOULDERS to go for the X, but Jake eventually knocks him down and catches him, powerbombing him into the other four men. Jake now leaps for the X but can only brush it so he starts climbing — and Angels nails him and knocks him down, taking a bodyslam after. Bailey and Gresham go after Jake and send him into the ropes but he clotheslines them both down. KUSHIDA and Knight with superkicks, everyone dropkicks Jake and Angels clotheslines him over the ropes.

KUSHIDA and Knight face off with Bailey and Gresham, they go against each other and Gresham into a cutter, on KUSHIDA, Bailey locks in an armbar but Knight splashes him to break it up. Gresham with a springboard double moonsault and dives on Jake on the outside, Bailey dives as well to take him down. Bailey and Gresham now climbing and arguing about who’s gonna climb. Gresham nails Bailey and they start trading blows on the top, Angels comes up and hits a double Spanish fly! Angels is up alone in the ring and goes to climb, but KUSHIDA with a springboard kick to the head. KUSHIDA gets ANgels on his shoulders, Knight dropkicks Angels onto everyone on the outside!

Knight is now climbing up but Bailey trips him up, he climbs along with KUSHIDA and they start trading shots. Knight leaps up but gets knocked down, Bailey kicks KUSHIDA off the top and is now kicking at Angels. Bailey from the top with an ULTIMATE MOONSAULT onto everyone on the outside! Baily is now climbing but Jake catches him. Bailey kicks Jake off the apron and starts to climb. He’s on the ropes but Angels with chairshots to the back and Bailey drops to the apron and floor. Angels with chairshots to Bailey, then Gresham, then six to Jake!

Angels is in the ring and goes to climb, he makes it to the ropes across the top but Knight grabs his legs. Kick to the head and Knight goes up top — Angels catches him with the PoisonRana! Angels now climbing again, but Gresham is there to catch him when they’re on the top. Gresham looks for a German but Angels with a low blow to drop Gresham to the mat. Angels climbing but Jake is back up and hits him in the back. Angels’ head is bounced off the truss and Jake is climbing! He starts to climb across but ANgels with a leaping kick down low to drop him.

KUSHIDA is climbing across the ropes and Angels is as well; Bailey is Up there but ANgels with a low blow. KUSHIDA drops ANgels and unhooks the X. He drops to the floor and that’s it.

Winner: KUSHIDA (11:15)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Kind of tame as Ultimate X goes, but it was a hot opener with all the necessary high spots. Also, the return of Jake Something to Impact is a plus for the promotion, hopefully it’s not a one-time appearance.

* We get to meet the French announce team for a moment. Plus A1 of Team Canada is at ringside.

* Gia is with Kenny KIng and Sheldon Jean. She congratulates King on his Digital Media Title win and he sings “I just beat up Joe Hendry!” He says Hendry told everyone he was a stripper, but he stripped Hendry of the title and is the new DMC — Digital Media Champion. He says he’s cutting edge while Alex Shelley is like MySpace — used to be cool but is garbage. And Sabin is like Twitter. His title is the only one that matters.

* We get a video hyping the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

The Coven vs. Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich

Kelly and Wilde start off, Wilde shoves Kelly and Kelly shoves back. Wilde with a slap, and Kelly goes over to Masha who comes in the ring, bringing King in — and the challengers attack! They pile the champs in the corner, Masha is whipped into a pump kick, Kelly covers Wilde for two. She hits three short-arm clotheslines on Wilde and then lays in a knee to the head, then forearms in the corner. Snapmare and then a big kick to the head off the ropes, cover for two.

Masha tags in and hits the rapid-fire slaps, a dropkick off the ropes for two. She goes for a fisherman’s suplex but Wilde floats over and slams her down. King tagged in, they double slam Masha and then King drops Wilde onto Masha; cover for two. King flings Masha across the ring and then splashes her in the corner. Back elbow and King comes off the ropes but Masha dodges. She gets a roll-up for two, stands up and hits a double stomp for another two. Kelly tagged in, King off the ropes for a double big boot, Kelly with a kick off the ropes for two again.

King fights Kelly off but Kelly right back in to try and whip her across the ropes. King blocks it and boots her, Kelly with an Irish whip and Wilde with a blind tag. King trips Masha into the ropes and Wilde in to choke her against the ropes, cover for two. King tags in, the champs both hit splashes on Kelly who drops to the mat — and King with charging double knees! She covers for two. King with a rolling senton and goes to the second rope — senton but Kelly moves! Kelly is crawling for the tag, so is King and Wilde in but Masha is in hot. She takes out King and hits a big knee strike on Wilde in the corner, spinning heel kick gets two.

Masha beats WIlde in the middle of the ring with strikes — BIG kick to the head and a cover, but King breaks it up. King slams Massha and Kelly comes in for a couple headbutts to King — but King fires back. Masha in but King reverses a waistlock, Wilde with a Codebreaker and King with a German. King goes for the double knee but Masha moves — Kelly is in with a butterfly suplex on Wilde in the corner. She back elbows King and leaps into a senton on Wilde as Masha takes out King. Double knee to the head of Wilde but King in with a big boot to Kelly. Wilde hits the Witch’s Wrath — but it’s only a nearfall!

King goes for the double team finisher, but Kelly trips her on the outside and Masha takes out Wilde with the Snow Plow for the pin! New champs!

Winner: Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich (9:04)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid match between two talented teams. Nice to see the title switch as Kelly and Masha have some mileage in their tag team and this will help solidify their run together.

* We get a recap of Bully Ray’s actions at Sacrifice where he nailed Darren McCarty and Scott D’Amore came in. Bully says the longer he’s in the business, the more he’s shocked by the stupidity of others. We see Maclin and Bully powerbombing D’Amore through a flaming table, and later at Against All Odds Bully is about to become #1 contender before D’Amore took a chair away from him and hit him with it. D’Amore says he’s taking a leave of absence as President before attacking Bully. PCO is then taken out with fire, Maclin is out with injury and Deaner volunteers to take the spot.

Bully Ray & Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore & ????

Special Guest Enforcer: Darren McCarty

Scott D’Amore’s partner is…ERIC YOUNG! Young has his chance for revenge on Deaner for literally murdering him on screen! (I love how wacky Impact is.)

Young starts off against Deaner, and Young stares at his former protege. Deaner is talking shit but gets backed off — and tags in Bully. Bully and Young go into a lock up, Young with a wristlock. D’Amore wants the tag and gets it, D’Amore is in and D’Amore is looking ready! But Bully tags out and Deaner is in now, they lock up and Deaner rakes the eyes. Irish whip reversed by Scott, who hits a spinning heel kick off the ropes. Armdrag and a kick o the back, kneedrop to the face off the ropes and a legdrop, cover gets two.

Young tags in for a kick o the gut and then a Death Drop for two. D’Amore tags back in, he goes up to the second rope for a double axehandle. Deaner with a knee to D’Amore and an Irish whip reversed, Scott charges into a back elbow, Deaner charges but is HIT WITH THE LOW DOWN! D’Amore goes for the Destroyer, Big Kon causes the distraction and McCarty leaps in to stop it, which distracts the ref and Bully nails D’Amore. Deaner takes down Scott and tags in Bully, who knocks D’Amore to the outside. Bully outside and threatens to hit D’Amore’s mother, then nails Scott and talks trash to Mom. Fists to the head and more mocking, he asks what she’s gonna do and she nearly hits him. Bully rolls Scott back in and follows, measured shot to D’Amore’s head. D’Amore up and asks for another! He goes down but gets right back up as the crowd sings “Oh Canada!” D’Amore knocked down again but he gets up and asks for me — Bully with a low blow in front of the ref!

Young tels the ref not to call for the DQ, Bully wants to be DQ’d. He threatens the ref and shoves him, the ref takes his shirt off and leaves! McCarty has the ref shirt on now! Bully turns around and is shocked by it. Bully grabs D’AMore and jabs away at him, he winds up and turns to mock McCarty — D’AMORE WITH A SPEAR! D’Amore gets the hot tag, Deaner tags in but Young takes him down. Deaner whips EY into the corner, he flips over to the apron and then goes up to leap over Deaner. Clothesline to Deaner, shot to Bully Ray to knock him off the apron. PILEDRIVER to Deaner! Cover and Kon pulls McCarty out, then takes him out and comes into the ring to go after young. A1 IS IN AND TAKES OUT KON!

McCarty in now and hits BUlly with a Stunner! Young takes Bully down and McCarty and Young grab the legs — D’Amore with the Wazzup headbutt! McCarty, Young and D’Amore say “GET THE TABLES!” And so the table is put in the ring. McCarty helps set it up, D’Amore grabs Bully — double chokeslam with McCarty to the table for Bully! Deaner comes in but gets caught with a Canadian Destroyer from D’Amore, Young with a top rope elbow and that’s it!

Winner: Scott D’Amore & Eric Young (11:47)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was…fine? At least, it would be fine for a match on the weekly show. It was overbooked, very silly and had a lot of stalling, and the emotional aspect of the Team Canada reunion is the only thing that made it solid. I didn’t expect much from this and it was better than I thought it would be, and the return of Young is noteworthy but this was mostly taking up time.

Team Canada celebrates in the ring.

* Nick Aldis talks about how tonight is Alex Shelley’s moment to prove he belongs in the echelon of past champions. He says it takes a great man to9 win the title, but even a better one to hold it. He questions if Shelley can handle the pressure and the emotion. Aldis says he’s a closer and he only needs one mistake to get Shelley in the Clover. He will close the book on Shelley as a transitional champion and open the book on his own era.

Impact X-Division Championship Match

Chris Sabin vs. Lio Rush

Rush attacks Sabin with a springboard kick as he’s entering the ring, then dives HARD onto him to the outside. The ref tells Rush to back off and checks on Sabin, who hasn’t yet gotten up. Rush is chilling and laughing on the corner as a medical official checks on Sabin. The medial official says he can’t let him wrestle and the ref needs to check with Sabin, who pushes the official aside and goes to enter the ring. The bell finally rings and Rush hits a dropkick, Sabin is down again. Sabin is on his hands and knees, Rush takes aim and hits a spinning kick to the head. Rush goes up top, Final Hour, cover and — no, Sabin kicks out!

Rush goes back up top, another Final Hour, pin, that’s it.

Winner: Lio Rush (1:20)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: That was stupid on many, MANY levels. Not the least of which is the notion that, storyline or not, a medical official doesn’t have the final word in whether someone can compete. Everything about this was just stupid and I hated it.

* Shelley is watching backstage and is asked by Gia Miller about what happened. She asks if that effects his mindset coming into the match, and Shelley just walks off.