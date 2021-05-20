Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

Rohit starts with a burst of energy but Jake floors him. The ref checks on Rohit as Mahabali Shera attacks Jake on the outside. Back in the ring, Rohit spin kicks Jake in the gut. Jake attempts a comeback but Rohit continues his dynamic attack. A buzzsaw kick knocks Jake loopy but wakes up for a two count. Jake clubs him in the back and delivers a right jab. Jake charges him in the corner with a spear for a near fall. Rohit gets caught on a cannonball attempt but escapes to hit a jumping flatliner. Rohit scores a near fall and chains a crossface. Jake attempts a suplex but Shera trips the leg and Rohit falls on top for a pinfall, with Shera holding weight down on Jake’s leg in the process. Jake brutalizes Shera as Rohit watches on and begs him to stop. Jake lines up a table in the corner and spears him through it.

WINNER: Rohit Raju

**3/4

This was a solid match that didn’t outstay its welcome. The post-match attack took a very long time to develop and this storyline is pretty weak. Jake also desperately needs to win a match.

*Taylor Wilde is interviewed backstage where Tenille approaches, still pitching a tag team. Wilde is still just as uninterested.

Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood

Tenille is aiming to pick up a win over one half of the new tag champs, in an effort to challenge for the belts, despite Taylor Wilde having no interest in teaming. Tenille busts out a butterfly suplex to counter Kiera’s quickness. Kiera takes an advantage as we head to break.