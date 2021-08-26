Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight’s episode is fresh off the heels of Emergence, which featured Christian Cage retaining his IMPACT World Title against Brian Myers.

SINGLES

Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan

Sabin swarms Callihan with a suicide dive. They trade shots outside. Callihan brings him in with a powerbomb for a near fall. Sabin fires back with a kick on the apron and a nice backslide. Callihan sends him into the post with a powerbomb. Sabin continues to fight on but Callihan neutralizes him in the corner. Callihan mocks Sabin as he headbutts him on a relentless attack. Sabin gets rough and goes after the eyes and hits a tornado DDT. They trade pump kicks before Callihan scores another headbutt. Callihan lands his Cactus Special but Sabin kicks out. Sabin breaks away and lands a Cradle Shock to win the match. After the match, Moose tosses Sabin. Moose floors Callihan with a spear and looks to recreate Callihan’s famous Eddie Edwards spot, grabbing a chair and bat. Eddie hits the ring and makes the save, standing tall with Callihan.

WINNER: Chris Sabin

*Callihan catches up with Eddie backstage. Eddie says he won’t be his buddy going forward.