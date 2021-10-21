Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Impact Wrestling

Date: October 21st, 2021 [2 days from next PPV]

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary by: D’Lo Brown, Josh Matthews

Howdy howdy folks! It’s Thursday Night so that means we’ve got another loaded episode of Impact Wrestling ahead of ourselves. We’re just TWO DAYS away from Bound for Glory in Las Vegas and I’m big on go home shows before PPVs. I think it’s important to give your viewing audience a reason to pay to tune in to the upcoming PPV so hopefully Impact does that tonight as Bound for Glory is their biggest event of the year.

– At Bound for Glory Impact will have a massive Impact Women’s Championship match between Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James. Leading up to this big match these two women have been given the opportunity to choose opponents for the other ahead of their Bound for Glory showdown. Tonight Mickie will make her return to the Impact wrestling ring for the first time since 2015 as she will face Savannah Evans. Evans has been incredibly dominant over the last few weeks, picking up the win in the Monsters Brawl at Knockouts Knockdown and defeating Lady Frost on Impact last week. If she could pick up a win over Mickie James it’ll be a huge upset, but Purrazzo did select her for a reason. Perhaps she can at least slow down Mickie ahead of her match this Saturday.

– Another match that has Bound for Glory championship implications will feature the continuation of The Bullet Club vs. FinJuice rivalry. Last week Karl Anderson suggested that Impact make a #1 contenders match featuring both teams with the winners facing Gallows & Anderson at Bound for Glory. These two teams have been going at it for a few weeks now and they’d both love a chance at some Impact Wrestling tag team gold. All they have to do is win tonight and they’re on to a title match at Bound for Glory against the well rested Good Brothers.

– The X-Division championship will be on the line this Saturday at Bound for Glory but before Trey Miguel can take care of Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo he has to get through Alex Zayne first. Zayne reminded Miguel that when they met in the triple threat Trey pinned Laredo Kid not Zayne. This lead to a high flying match that would fit tear the roof down in PWG and will likely do the same tonight.

– Outside of that i’m sure we’ll get some more Christian vs. Josh Alexander build, more Daniels teasing a title match, some build up to the call your shot gauntlet ,continued build for the Digital Media Championship match , and much more. With all that said, let’s get to it.

Before the Impact: