Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Impact Wrestling

Date: October 28th 2021

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Commentary by: D’Lo Brown, Matt Striker

It’s Thursday Night and that means we’re back for your weekly dose of Impact Wrestling with your boy Andrew Cazer. Bound for Glory was this weekend and Impact crowned two new world champions. Josh Alexander got the gold back for Impact but he was surprised when Moose immediately cashed in his call your shot contract. Moose picked up the win over the already tired Alexander to become the newest Impact champion. How will Josh react and what kind of celebration can we expect from Moose?

Impact also crowned a new Knockouts champion when Mickie James defeated Deonna Purazzo to become the champion for the first time in years. Tonight Mickie will address the impact zone to let us know what’s next for her. We’ll also hear from the new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Iinspiration. They made their debut unseating the former champions The Decay at Bound for Glory.

Trey Miguel won the X-Division championship at Bound for Glory in a triple threat match. Now he will go right into defense mode as he will defend against New Japan’s very popular Rocky Romero. This should be a tough test for Trey and a great match for the fans at home. We’ve also got Heath vs. Joe Doring, Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering, and Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin. Impact has all this and likely much more lined up for us coming off their biggest show of the year so let’s get to it!

Before The Impact: VSK defeats and humiliates our guy Sam Beale. Rich Swann and Willie Mack made the save for Beale.

– Impact opens with a recap of all the events at Bound for Glory including all of the newly crowned tag team champions. Nearly every title went home with a new owner at Bound for Glory with only the Good Brothers retaining. Moose called his shot to close out the PPV and become the new Impact champion. DAMN YOU MOOSE.

– The new Impact world champion is here! Moose looks pissed off despite becoming champion just a few days ago. He grabs a mic and before he can even speak Eddie Edwards hits the ring with a kendo stick. Moose makes easy pickings of Eddie and tosses him to the outside. Moose goes to follow Eddie but Eddie catches him with a kendo stick shot. Eddie and Moose brawl up the entrance ramp. Security comes out and breaks up the brawl as the crowd chants let them fight.

Moose returns to the ring at least he has a reason to look mad now. Moose grabs the mic and lets us know he knows he did a lot of bad things to become champion. He said what did at Bound for Glory was probably the worst yet, he took away everything Josh Alexander worked to get, he took it right out of his hands in front of his family. Moose says he has no sympathy because now he has the impact championship and that makes him the greatest champion in Impact wrestling.

Moose says it doesn’t matter how elite you are, it doesn’t matter what tribe you’re a chief to, it doesn’t matter if you’re the boss, a man, a woman, a king, the queen it doesn’t matter what day you hold a title. He says you can add a New Day to the week and he’s still the greatest professional wrestling champion. He says if you think the things he’s done to get to the championship are bad, imagine what he’ll do to keep it.

Moose continues but Josh Alexander comes from behind and drops Moose with a suplex. Alexander hammers at a Moose before Moose rolls out of the ring and goes through the crowd. Moose stares at Josh from the crowd as Minoru Suzuki’s theme hits, Suzuki takes his time before coming out, there will be no Suzuki incident in Impact. Suzuki and Josh get face to face. Josh looks back towards Moose and Suzuki grabs him by the forearm.

Suzuki and Alexander exchange strikes and begin brawling in the center of the ring. Security is back yet again to break these two apart. That’s neat, but man that was a lot of stuff. Why did Eddie Edwards have to come out? I get their history but still weird.

-D’Lo and Striker explain to us why Edwards and Josh came out, which is nice, but why did Suzuki want to fight Josh? Still appreciate the explanation. We then get a run down of tonight’s card.

– Iinspiration music video as we go to commercial.

– Gia is backstage with Moose, she asks Moose if he’s prepared to deal with the target on his back. Moose says he knows he did a lot of bad things to people to piss them off, he knows he has a huge target on his back. If there’s one man in the lockerroom who can handle it he can. Cardona interrupts Moose and says he was this close to beating Moose. Moose says ‘This Close’ doesn’t win championships. They start to brawl and security is there right away this time.

X-Division Championship

Rocky Romero vs. Trey Miguel (c)

We start with a lockup and Rocky takes wrist control, Trey maneuvers himself out and goes for an armdrag but Rocky blocks it. Rocky charges Trey in the corner but Trey leapfrogs him, Trey takes control with a nice drop kick and goes for a springboard but Rocky moves. Trey drops Rocky face first on the ring apron and locks in a submission in the bottom rope. The ref counts to five and forces a break.

Trey with some nice chops he goes to the top and attempts a double spring board and Rocky drops Trey off the top rope to the outside. Rocky goes for a baseball slide and Trey moves. Trey goes for a kick but Rocky catches it. Trey with a moonsault to the outside taking Rocky out as we go to break.

We come back and Rocky is in control sending Trey into the ropes and dropping him with an elbow. We get a replay of Rocky taking control by dropping his knee onto Trey’s arm from the top rope. Rocky continues to work the arm. Trey with a big kick to the head of Rocky. Trey goes into the ropes and swings back but Rocky dropkicks him to the outside.

Rocky with a huricanrana on the outside, Rocky tosses Trey back inside and rushes at Trey with an inverted sliced bread. Rocky with a cover for a two count. Rocky with a huricanrana into an armbar and Trey tries to fight out. Trey lifts Rocky up and drops him with a huge sitout powerbomb. Rocky and Trey are slow to rise and begin exchanging forearms as they get up. Rocky takes the advantage but Trey takes control with a jumping knee. Rocky into the corner. Trey tosses him into the center of the ring.

Trey to the top rope and goes for the meteora but Rocky rolls through into a single leg boston crab. Trey rolls through into a pinfall but Rocky kicks out at two. Both men to opposite corners and Trey is bleeding from the mouth. Trey charges and hits Rocky with an Elbow. Rocky follows Trey back to the corner and hits him with some clotheslines. Trey with a brainbuster to Rocky. Trey climbs to the top and hits Rocky with a Meteora as he sits up. Trey goes for the pin and gets the win to retain the X-Division Championship.

Winner: Trey Miguel

Rating: B

Review: This was a solid opener, I’m a bit confused why Rocky would be put in this position and really Trey should look a bit more dominant as the new champion but still a fun match.

Post match: Steve Maclin attacks Trey as he celebrates with the title. Maclin sets Trey up in a tree of woe and spears the life out of him as he’s hung up. That was nasty.

– Gia is backstage with Jordynne Grace and asks what the Digital Media championship means. Jordynne says she’s not quite sure but her large following can help her figure it out. Tasha Steelz comes into the picture and claps for Jordynne, she asks Rachael Ellering how it feels to be the biggest loser. Tasha reminds Rachael she eliminated her from the call your shot gauntlet. Rachael reminds Tasha she tried this before with her former partner. She tells Tasha they’re concerned with wins not drama. Rachael says they have a date in the ring so looks like that match is next after the break.

– Back from commercial and Maclin walks angrily at the camera. He tells Trey Miguel that noone has beaten him, he wants what is owed to him that being the X-Division title. Scott D’Amore tells Maclin he’s not owed anything, but he’ll give him a championship opportunity next week. Maclin says line em up and he’ll knock em down. Cardona catches D’Amore and says he wants a shot at Moose. Eddie Edwards comes out and says he wants a shot at Moose too. Scott says Josh deserves a chance more than anyone. Scott makes a six man tag match with Edwards, Cardona and Josh taking on Moose and two of his partners.

Scott then has to run and save a referee from Josh Alexander. Josh is pissed not about the title but because the ref let the match start with his family in the ring. Scott tells Josh he’s going to make things right and tells him about the six man tag. Scott tells him he proved Christian wrong about one thing don’t let him be right about another. He gives Josh a big pep talk and tells him not to let his emotions control him, he tells him to do it for himself, the company and his family.

Rachael Ellering vs. Tasha Steelz

Rachael wastes no time and charges Tasha in the corner. Rachael hammers away before tossing Tasha into the opposite corner and follows with a splash. Rachael with a kick and then senton followed by a cover for two. Rachael lifts Tasha up on her shoulders but Tasha fights out and goes for a codebreaker but Rachael catches her and tosses her into the corner. Tasha rolls to the apron, Rachael goes to grab her but Tasha hangs her up on the top rope jumping off the apron. Tasha rolls back into the ring and stalks Rachael.

Tasha has Rachaeal in the corner and hits her with a number of strikes. Tasha drops Rachael in the corner before lifting her up and tossing her into the opposite corner. Tasha with a kick to Rachael and follows with a tornado DDT. Tasha with the cover but Rachael kicks out at two. Tasha locks in the rear chin lock and Rachael tries to get to her feet but Tasha pulls her hair slamming her to the mat.

Tasha starts insulting Rachael calling her weak but Rachael comes back with some stiff strikes but Tasha dodges a pump kick and hits Ellering with a codebreaker. Tasha stomps away at Rachael and lifts her to her feet. Tasha fights back and hits Tasha with a clothesline. Rachael with a package suplex and goes for a cover but Tasha sits up at two. Rachael goes behind looking for a suplex but Tasha rolls out Tasha goes for a suplex but Rachael holds on the ropes. Rachael rolls up Tasha Steelz and picks up the three count victory.

Winner: Rachael Ellering

Rating: C

Review: This was ok, the finish was rough, pinfall was kinda sloppy and almost felt like it wasn’t the finish even though it was. Just a bad camera angle and hesitant ref. Hopefully Rachael can get a strong push going forward.