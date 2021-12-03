Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results Impact Wrestling

Taped: Las Vegas

Commentary: Matt Striker & D-Lo Brown

We are back for another exciting episode of Impact wrestling! Last week things were definitely different as it was Thanksgiving and Impact aired the second episode of Wrestle House. You either loved it, or like me weren’t super fond of it but it undeniably had some entertaining aspects and was a good filler episode while we celebrated Thanksgiving. Prior to Wrestle House Impact had their Turning Point live special which saw JONAH make his debut for Impact and take out Josh Alexander. Tonight we will hear from JONAH.

We’ll also see some in ring action featuring Chris Sabin taking on Matthew Rehwoldt after Rehwoldt challenged Sabin to a match at Turning Point. We’ll also see Violent By Design get a tag team match against Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

Hard to Kill is just over a month away, all of the Champions retained their championships at Turning Point and we had a bit of a break with Wrestle House last week. Let’s see how Impact is as we embark on the road to the next Impact wrestling Pay Per View.

Before The Impact: Jake Something def. Hikuleo – quite the surprise win for Jake but well deserved.

