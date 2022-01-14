Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Where: Dallas, TX

Commentary: Tom Hannifan & D’Lo Brown

It’s Thursday night so that means we’re ready for another action packed episode of Impact wrestling. We’re fresh off one of Impacts most talked about events in some time. Hard to Kill was full of great matches, new debuts, new commentators and an interesting new angle involving some ROH talent. Now we’ve got an ROH Women’s Championship match lined up as Deonna Purrazzo will get a shot at Rok-C’s ROH Women’s championship. Deonna came up short against Mickie James on Saturday and now she has another big match ahead of her.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey made his Impact debut at Hard to Kill and now he looks to make his television debut for the company. Bailey is set to face Jake Something who is fresh off a victory himself. Bailey was an exciting addition to the X-Division and looks to be a major player very soon. Speaking of the X-Division, Laredo Kid and Chris Bey will face off in a one on one match. These two just had an awesome match a few weeks back so this is sure to be good.

All this and more set for Impact tonight. Let’s get to the action.

Before the Impact: Black Taurus def. Matthew Rehwoldt, they tell us that BTI will be moving to YouTube TV and Impact+ at the end of January as has been rumored due to NJPW joining the schedule.

– Impact opens with an awesome video package for Hard to Kill. Morrisey is backstage looking for Moose and he’s pissed. He says he’ll find Moose himself and decides to head to the ring to look. He grabs a mic and tells Moose to get his ass out here. This crowd is not as pro Morrisey as the Vegas crowd but they’re still split. Morrisey says Moose calls himself the god of pro wrestling but he’s walking around with a title he doesn’t deserve and he stole. He says Moose will do anything to keep the title, including hiding from him backstage. Morrisey says for once in Moose’s entire life have the balls to face somebody man to man. A moderate Morrisey chant from the crowd. Morrisey says unless Moose wants to look over his shoulder for the rest of his life he better give him a world title match tonight.

Moose appears on the tron and says he didn’t think Morrisey was the complaining type but he already showed the world he’s the best world champion at Hard to Kill. Moose says there will be an Impact world title match tonight but it won’t feature Morrisey it’ll feature someone Moose thinks deserves a world title shot. He tells Morrisey to get to the back of the line and wait. Morrisey tells Moose he won’t make it to his world title match tonight and storms off to the back. Scott D’Amore catches him backstage and he has his silly headset on. He tells Morrisey he doesn’t have to like it but he needs to deal with it.

D’Amore tells Morrisey he understands his frustration but he cannot interfere in this title match tonight. Morrisey starts to complain but D’Amore is cut off by someone on the headset. We cut to ringside and Matt Taven is stealing the headset from D’Lo. D’Lo gets mad and goes to beat up Taven but he gets jumped by Vincent and Mike Bennett. Bennett and Vincent set D’LO on a table and Taven does commentary to D’Lo getting put through a table. PCO had to do TWO dives onto D’Lo to break the table. Taven talks trash to Tom Hannifan and calls him Tom Newname. Finally we get some referees to the ring to check on D’Lo. I guess D’Lo isn’t that loved by the Impact roster. This was a pretty cool segment Taven is gonna be fun to hate.

– Back from break and Hannifan has to do the rest of the show solo. Second day on the job and he’s gonna carry the load. Let’s go Tom!

– We get a cool Rok-C highlight video ahead of her big match tonight, this was smart and adds a little bit to a big match.

Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid

Just one month ago Laredo Kid lost to Chris Bey on Impact in a sweet thirteen minute match. Hannifan is joined by Trey Miguel and we get some banter between Bey and Trey as Chris makes his entrance. Bey is aggressive early on laying into Laredo Kid with some strikes to start the match. Bey gets Laredo into the corner and goes for a chop but Laredo ducks it and gets Bey into the corner. Bey takes a couple chops from Laredo before sending him into the opposing corner. Laredo Kid with a springboard forearm and drops Bey. Bey back to his feet but Laredo hits him with a hurricanrana to the outside. Laredo Kid with a springboard dive to Bey on the outside of the ring. Kid throws Bey back into the ring but he spins through into a kick and drops Laredo Kid. Bey climbs the ropes and hits a moonsault to the outside on Laredo Kid as we go to commercial.