Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and challenger Bully Ray will have a digital face-off ahead of their monumental Championship clash on Friday night, Brian Myers goes one-on-one with Heath, “Speedball” Mike Bailey takes on newcomer Anthony Greene. Savannah Evans battles “The Demon Assassin” Rosemary in Knockouts action, the team of Eddie Edwards, Moose & Steve Maclin takes on Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry & Rich Swann and The Design shaves Sami Callihan’s head in an initiation ceremony. So let’s jump right in!

Josh Matthews is on a Zoom call with Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. Josh Matthews asked Josh Alexander about Bully Ray attacking Scott D’Amore and Josh says there’s no limit to what Bully Ray would do and he does whatever he wants. Bully Ray said he’s in Josh’s head. Josh admits that Bully is in his head but it doesn’t give him any advantage. Bully says there’s a reason why Scott D’Amore found himself through a table. Because he knew Josh would have to beat him at his own game. He invented the Full Metal Mayhem. Bully says he’s admitted before that he can’t wrestle Josh for 60 minutes. He says Josh is a wrestling machine. He says Josh should’ve wrestled him in a regular match. He asks Josh if he’s wrestled in this type of match before. Josh says he hasn’t. Bully Ray says he’s going to do things to Josh has he’s never felt before.

Match 1: Brian Myers vs Heath

Heath takes Brian Myers in to the corner and Heath hits the 10 punches on the turnbuckle. Brian Myers drops with a Flair Flop and goes to the outside. The ref sees Rhino get involved in the match and ejects him from ringside. Then she does the same to Matt Cardona. Brian Myers has the advantage as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial as Heath takes down Myers with a leg lariat. Heath goes for a Wake Up Call but Myers kicks him and hits the Implant DDT for two. Myers goes for the Roster Cut but Heath kicks him and Myers hits the Spear for two. Myers goes to the top rope but Heath runs to the top and hits a Powerslam for two. Heath and Myers exchange punches and Heath puts Myers on the top rope, but Myers fights out of it and drops Heath. Myers hits an Elbow Drop for two. Heath goes for a quick pin and gets two, then hits the Wake Up Call for the win.

Result: Heath def. Myers by pinfall

Rating: ***

Promo from Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Ace says it’s time that they returned to IMPACT. Ace says they did so well in Japan that it’s clear to IMPACT that they are top contenders. Ace said it would be easy as ABC and 1, 2 Sweet.

Rosemary is backstage and Jessicka comes to find her and brings Rosemary to Taya who had been attacked. Taya says Rosemary needs to go out to the ring with Jessicka and Rosemary is not happy.

Match 2: Rosemary vs Savannah Evans

Rosemary goes on the attack right from the bell. She takes Savannah in the corner and bites her head. She takes Savannah down with a Judo takedown and unloads forearms. Rosemary runs to the second rope and hits a forearm on Savannah. Savannah goes to the outside and Rosemary goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody to the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Rosemary locks the Tarantula on Savannah Evans. Rosemary gets distracted by Gisele Shaw and Tasha on the outside and Savannah hits a Big Boot on Rosemary. Gisele chokes Rosemary as the referee wasn’t looking. Savannah hits a butterfly suplex on Rosemary. Rosemary gets back in it and hits a Slingblade. Rosemary hits a forearm smash in the corner followed by a T-bone Suplex for two. Savannah hits a Spinebuster followed by a bridging Fisherman Suplex for two. Rosemary hits a Spear but she gets distracted by Tasha on the outside. Savannah hits a Full Nelson Slam for the win.

Result: Savannah Evans def. Rosemary

Rating: ***

After the match, Gisele, Savannah, Tasha and Jai Vidal beat down on Rosemary and Jessicka.

Our IMPACT Flashback Moment of the Week is Rhino vs Moose from Hard To Kill 2020.