Join 411’s LIVE Impact Wrestling Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

We are 1 HOUR AWAY from an all new #IMPACTonPop! Check out the opening video for the show and get excited! pic.twitter.com/dZlRXkcogi — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 23, 2018

– Josh Mathews & Sonjay Dutt are on commentary.

LAX (Santana & Ortiz) w/Konnan vs. The Cult of Lee (Konley & Lee) : LAX attacks and they brawl on the floor immediately. LAX has control early, but Konley cuts off Santana and back in the ring, Ortiz is working over Lee, covering for 2. Konley tags in and cuts him off, but Ortiz makes the comeback and tags in Santana. LAX works double teams, and covers for 2. Santana follows with chops, isolating Konley, and working quick tags. Lee takes Santana to the floor and then attacks Ortiz. Lee & Konley take control, with Lee tagging in and working over Ortiz Konley tags in, lays in kicks, and covers for 2 as Santana makes the save. Lee in, and he continues to beat on Ortiz. Konley tags in and works over Ortiz in his corner. Post break, with Lee & Konley working quick tags and working over Ortiz until he starts fighting them off. Ortiz finally makes the tag and Santana runs wild. The cutter connects on Lee, and then DDTs Konley. Santana fights off both, Ortiz in and LAX works double teams on Lee, covering for 2. Lee gets dumped, and LAX looks for the street sweeper, that gets cut off and Lee cradles Santana with the tights for the win. The Cult of Lee defeated LAX @ 15:08 via pin

BREAKING NEWS: After winning our opening match, @TLee910 and @calebkonley will challenge LAX for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships on March 8th at Crossroads on @PopTV. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/jWQ1CnZxft — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 23, 2018

Cage vs. Hunter Law : Cage tosses around his opponent, and follows with a powerslam. The rolling lariat and Steiner screwdriver follows for the win. Cage defeated Hunter Law @ 1:07 via pin [NR]

– Lashley & Edwards talk backstage and agree to work together and kick oVe’s ass.

Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams : This was taped in Toronto, and the footage looks better than some of the footage they used recently. This is clipped, but the action looked really good, making me wish we could have watched the full match. The full video package was about 5:45 long; Sydal retained. Sydal then read a scroll from his spiritual guide. On March 8th, Sydal is challenging for the X-Division title.

– Jimmy Jacobs & Kongo Kong talk about wanting Abyss to show himself.

Jimmy Jacobs & Kongo Kong Want Abyss : Jacobs doesn’t care what the fans think, he’s not a bad guy, he’s a good guy. He politely asked for Park to bring Abyss out. He’s talked with Joe Park, but now, he’s talking with Abyss. He wants Abyss to play with his monster. But Grandma Jenny makes her way to the ring. Jacobs welcomes her to the ring, and Jenny calls them sissies. She says Joe is like a son to her and Jacobs needs to stop his actions or else. Jacobs says she has more guys than her grandson, so she slaps him. Kong stares down Jenny, but Joe Park arrives. He told Jenny not to come and gets pissed at Jacobs. Joe praises Jenny’s Thanksgiving dinner. Jacobs says he wanted Abyss, not Joe. Joe says Abyss is never coming back. Jacobs says Chandler was the beginning, and that he’d hate if something happened to Jenny. Park attacks, but Kong cuts him off and beats down Park. Poor Jenny is horrified, as Jacobs says he wants Abyss, or else.

– Sydal talks with his spiritual advisor on the phone, promising to win the X-Division Title.

– We get a flashback of Moose’s debut with the company.

Moose vs. Alberto El Patron : This was taped in Las Vegas. Like the Toronto footage, this looks a lot better than some of the other stuff they have shown. The match is no DQ, and started with brawling in the ring and then to the floor. This was also clipped, featuring Patron using a rubber trashcan, and Moose selling it like death. Patron won, the video ran about 5:55.

– We get a rewind to the time that Brian Urlacher press slammed Johnny Fairplay out of the ring back in the old Asylum days.

– We get a video package for Rosemary vs. Hania.

– EC3 and Tyrus get promo time. EC3 compares themselves to the Avengers, and they are officially back together. EC3 will defeat Johnny Impact to become #1 contender.