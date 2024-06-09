Join 411’s Live NXT Battleground Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here tonight for your NXT Battleground Live Coverage. Tonight’s event emanates from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. When’s the last time Las Vegas hosted an event with a big fight feel like this one? I don’t know, but I’m excited!

We see views of Las Vegas & the UFC Apex before being introduced to the host of NXT Battleground: Sexyy Red. She does some crowd pleasing dancing. I’ll be real with y’all, I’m not too familiar with Sexyy Red. I’m not part of the demographic she appeals to though, so it is what it is. Then we get the Vegas-themed opening video.

Vic Joseph & Booker T are the commentators for the evening.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan: Is there a ladder match on every single PLE & PPV, or just the ones I review? I like the personalized name graphics that most of the competitors for this match are getting, it adds some flair to the proceedings. I also like the new attitude for Henley, it seems to fit her well. The women waste no time getting things started. Legend shrugs Jordan off, delivers a backbreaker in the ring while Michin wrests a ladder from Parker by the announce table. Booker gets smacked by the ladder in the process. Legend gets clotheslined over the top by Jordan & Ruca. Those two dropkick a ladder into Henley before going at it briefly. Jordan & Ruca both hit dives, then Henley kicks Ruca. Henley gets kicked by Legend, who takes the ladder into the ring. Jordan evades a ladder-holding Legend, goes for a rana, but ends up with Legend in the corner. Jordan is laid out on the ladder propped on the middle rope while Henley gets the upper hand. She climbs the ladder, but Ruca breaks that up and tosses her outside. Parker knocks Ruca off the ladder, then jumps rear first onto Jordan. German suplex by Michin, who climbs the ladder. Legend breaks that up and sends a charging Michin into the ladder. Legend sets the ladder up and reaches, but Michin breaks it up. Legend applies a sleeper to Michin. Henley applies a sleeper to Legend. Jordan ends up on top, but Legend rams them into the corner. The sleeper chain climbs the ladder. Jordan almost gets it, but Parker & Legend stretch her on top of the ladder. Jordan ranas Legend to the floor. Ruca hits an X-Factor on Parker on the side of the ladder. Henley takes her out, then sends Jordan & Legend down. Henley climbs the ladder, Parker joins her. Jordan sets up another ladder, Ruca joins her briefly. Legend removes Jordan, Henleey & Parker. Legend & Ruca on top of the ladder now…they tease suplexes off the ladder, Ruca goes for the flipping powerbomb but it’s blocked. Legend is gorilla pressed over the top onto a propped up ladder by the rest of the group, and they all run for the ladder at the same time. Michin DDTs Jordan down and climbs the ladder, but she ends up getting bounced off the top rope. Parker with a gourdbuster on Ruca, then she climbs the ladder. Michin yanks her off. Ruca hits some Sol Snatchers then climbs the ladder. Jordan joins her and they both fall off. Parker knocks Ruca out of the ring, but eats a split legged moonsault on a ladder from Jordan. Kelani Jordan climbs the ladder and becomes the first NXT North American Women’s Champion!

Winner: Kelani Jordan (12:21 after retrieving the championship)

(By the way, I get the Peacock service with commercials, so if there’s anything WWE does during those breaks I don’t get to see it. Just for future reference.)

More shots of Las Vegas. Yesterday, Ethan Page was attacked. Today, he & Trick Williams walked into the UFC Apex. At different times, I think. Lola Vice gets taped up while Shayna Baszler warms up with Jamahal Hill.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazier & Axiom (c) vs. The O.C. Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson): Axiom & Anderson start. Anderson with a big chop to Axiom, then he targets the injured shoulder. Axiom with a dropkick, then Frazier comes in. Frazier with a dropkick to an abdomlinally stretched Anderson. Anderson gets more double teaming from the champions as they look good early. Chop in the corner by Frazier, but Anderson pounds him down in the other corner. Up & over, forward roll by Frazier, then he sends Anderson into the corner. Axiom with a bodypress, but Anderson slams him down after some assistance and tags Gallows in. Fallaway slam on Axiom, then a big stomp by Gallows. Gallows with an arm bar on Axiom. Gallows punches Axiom down, Anderson tags in and does the same. Axiom tries to exchange chops with Anderson, that doesn’t go well for Axiom. Gallows back in and he goes back to the arm. Gallows hits some more shots before Axiom counters into a DDT. Tag to Anderson. no tag to Frazier. Axiom kicks Gallows in the corner, then tags Frazier. Sling blade on Anderson, then a Phenomenal DDT. Standing Shooting Star gets two. Frazier up top, rolls through a Phoenix Splash. Anderson hits the TKO. Combo neckbreaker on Frazier gets two. Sitout powerbomb by Gallows gets two thanks to Axiom. Axiom is dumped outside and Anderson tags in. Frazier with a kick, tag to Axiom. Anderson hits a spinebuster on Axiom and tags Gallows. Magik Killer? No, Axiom counters with a rear naked choke on Gallows! Anderson is held by Frazier, but Gallows gets out. Big double team move on Axiom, but Frazier breaks up the count with a big dive! Gallows kicked out of the ring. Inside cradle on Anderson gets two. Axiom & Frazier dive onto Gallows. Gallows chokeslams Frazier onto the apron. Anderson up top, hits a TKO on Axiom off of it for two! Back up top, Anderson gets kicked. Gallows sent outside & dove on again. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly on Anderson, Frazier with the Phoenix Splash to end things!

Winners: Nathan Frazier & Axiom (11:36 via pinfall)

We see a video featuring a cranky Josh Briggs. He doesn’t know who he is right now, but we’ll find out.

Then a video featuring Carlee Bright, a former University of Minnesota cheerleader. Wrestling became her new love. NXT’s ray of sunshine has officially arrived! Sounds fun.

Dante Chen talks about how he’s always been happy for everybody else. He told himself to stay ready. He’s the first Singapore-born Superstar. He would love to bask in his recent victory, but he wants more. He’s ready for whatever’s next.

SummerSlam 2026 will be in Minneapolis and will be two nights!

Roxanne Perez & Jordynne Grave arrived earlier.

A bunch of folks in black t-shirts & pants come out for NXT Underground.

NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice: