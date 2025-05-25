Join 411’s Live NXT Battleground Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for this year’s edition of Battleground! We’ve got six big matches scheduled for tonight, including four title matches. One of them involves the TNA World Championship, which is something I never thought I’d see until a few months ago. We do live in interesting times, but at least some of them are good!

If you’d like to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section! As our ol’ buddy Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. Considering tonight is also AEW’s Double or Nothing event I suspect the chat won’t be hopping as much as usual, but hopefully everyone has a good time watching whatever they watch! This is a judgment-free zone when it comes to wrestling shows and if/when you view them. Hell, if you’re watching the Coca-Cola 600 that’s all right too!

We’re in Tampa! Stephanie Vaquer is WALKING and slapping hands. Jordynne Grace is WALKING by a statue. Oba Femi is WALKING in the hallway. Myles Borne and the No Quarter Catch Crew are WALKING! Joe Hendry & Trick Williams are WALKING!

The opening video talks about how the superstars are no strangers to battle & breaks down all the upcoming matches. I’m sure they’ve done a bad one of these things but it’s been awhile.

Vic Joseph, Booker T & Corey Graves are our hosts.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Kelani Jordan: They’re using the same entrance setup for this event that they used last night, it works well from a visual perspective. Booker uses the old Gorilla Monsoon line about this match being a main event anywhere in the world. I was digging Kelani’s big hair in recent weeks, but the braids are better for in-ring competition. Sol wearing some Zaria warpaint tonight. Some back & forth to begin, very impressive gymnastics that will drive some people nuts. I thought it was all right. Handshake and back to the action. Sol does some surfing on Kelani’s back, Kelani with a big forearm. Off the ropes, Sol takes Kelani over into an STF. Kelani shifts out, Sol with a superkick and a delayed vertical suplex. Moonsault into a cover for two, Kelani reverses, Sol reverses, Kelani reverses. Kelani goes for the crucifix, hits the bomb for two. Sol gets tripped on the ropes, Kelani with a springboard twisting legdrop to the mat for two. Kelani slips out of the superplex, takes Sol over with a Northern Lights for two. Sol goes up and over and Kelani hits a twisting suplex for two. They fight over a leglock attempt, Kelani locks in a half crab. Jordan eventually breaks it and gets a cover for two. In the corner, both women jockey for position up top, Sol with the top rope X Factor! Sol’s injured backside prevents her from covering. Elbow in the corner by Sol, then a backpack stunner. Knee by Sol, Kelani rolls to the apron. Some boots bring Sol onto the apron as well, Kelani teases the suplex, Sol blocks, Kelani flips back into the ring and kicks Sol to the floor. Asai moonsault by Kelani! Kelani pauses to talk to Zaria, then goes up top. Sol blocks the dragon rana, some blocks by each, modified back stabber by Sol. Kelani rolls outside, Sol follows her with I think the SPACE FLYING TIGER DROP! Please don’t yell at me if that’s wrong. Back in the ring, Sol hits a big move for two. Sol tries a move but Kelani reverses into a DDT. Kelani up top, a frog splash gets three two counts! Both women back up top, Kelani goes for a poison rana but Sol flips out of it! A spear gets a two count for Sol. Sol Snatcher blocked, Sol goes up top but Kelani follows her. Spanish Fly by Kelani gets the two count! Some strikes exchanged now. Kelani stomps Sol in the ring, goes for the split legged moonsault but Zaria rolls Sol out of the way! The referee tosses her, Sol seems dismayed by the situation and Kelani kicks Sol to the floor! Kelani blocks the Sol snatcher again, both women back on the turnbuckle. Kelani gets knocked off, which sets up a Sol Snatcher off the top rope! Yep, that’s three.

Winner: Sol Ruca (12:59 via pinfall)

Ava is talking to Dalys & Chik Tormenta, two of AAA’s luchadoras.

Sarah Schriber is talking to Mike Santana, who is having a hell of a time at his first WWE PLE. He’s coming after the TNA Championship, which is why he’s here. Charlie Dempsey walks up from behind and is tired of all these TNA outsiders showing up. Mike says they have a problem since time is money. Tavion Heights is more respectful than Charlie and says he wants a chance to take Santana on. Santana agrees for this Tuesday on NXT.

Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank vs. Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears (w/Izzi Dame):