Join 411’s Live NXT Worlds Collide Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Sunday everyone! Lee Sanders here! Most of you know me from my AEW RAMPAGE coverage but I’m making a special appearance this one time only talking NXT Worlds Collide! Talk about a busy weekend but a great one for wrestling fans as tonight will be capped off with AEW ALL OUT! Clash at the Castle from WWE was pretty solid yesterday. Looking forward to seeing if this NXT can capture that same energy. On that note, here we go!

MATCH 1: NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP-Carmelo Hayes(c) vs Ricochet

Nice lockup to start the match as both men are trying to hard to maintain dominance. We see a series of head takedowns from both men along with great counters. It’s coming off a bit too choreographed for my liking as Ricochet is finally able to plant him with a dropkick after both men had a heated, and verbal exchange. Ricochet with a series of kicks to the midsection as he tries to bounces off the ropes to kick Carmelo. It’s a no-go as Carmelo gets out of the ring to briefly regroup before going back inside. Ricochet manages to get a headlock on him now as they go off the ropes. Ricochet still has the headlock applied when he’s sent off the ropes and slides out the ring where he exchanged words with Trick Williams. It’s just the opening Carmelo was hoping to get but it’s a no-go as Carmelo continues getting owned physically. Series of chops by the guard rails as Ricochet tosses Carmelo back in the ring. Williams talks trash to Ricochet for a bit as he gets back in the ring as Carmelo blind slides him with a cheap shot to get on the offense for a bit. Carmelo cleans Ricochet head off with a sweet superkick that only gets a near fall. Fans are chanting THIS IS AWESOME and it is so far as we saw both men defy gravity bouncing off the ropes trying to catch each other as Carmelo gets the best of Ricochet with a flying clothesline! Ricochet trying to come back with a series of chops and a double roll-through to by some time of recovery. Ricochet tries bouncing off the ropes but is clotheslined as now both men try clotheslining one another. They both bounce off opposite ends of the ropes to deliver diving cross bodies on one another! Both men appear exhausted as fans are now begging for them to fight forever. Ricochet delivering multiple kicks to the chest of Hayes, followed by a nice step-up dropkick. Carmelo counters a pele kick as we see Ricochet come back with another superkick. Beautiful sequence of offense as Ricochet gets in the recoil for a pinfall. It’s a no-go as Trick Williams pulled on the foot of Carmelo to save his championship reign. Ricochet tries giving chase to Williams and talking trash as Ricochet knocks him on his ass. Ricochet goes back in the ring now. Carmelo takes him down with a hurricana to setup a near fall as we continue on.

Carmelo tries going to the top rope but Ricochet catches him and connects with a superplex. Series of chops from both men now as Carmelo pushes him off and tries to go to the top. Both men are fighting for position as Ricochet lays him out with a spinning kick, and a poisoncarana. Williams tries interfering again as Ricochet slugs him. Ricochet tries to take to the sky for a shooting star but gets caught in an inside cradle as Williams retains!

Winners:Carmelo Hayes (17:00)

Rating: ****

Thoughts: Fantastic banger of an opener! These men had such great synergy and chemistry with one another. They really brought out the best in each other. I’ve been watching Carmelo for a while now and without a doubt he has all the tools necessary to be successful on the main roster. Let’s not take anything away from Ricochet either folks. Matches like this one remind me of how special of a talent Ricochet is as hopefully we’ll see him add on to this.

Footage is shown from earlier in the day as apparently Roderick Strong was beaten up badly. A lot of questions surrounding his health status as he’s unconscious but in stable condition at the hospital. Pretty sure we know who did this to Roderick…

MATCH 2: NXT & NXT UL TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP-Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen