Join 411’s Live ROH Supercard of Honor Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the first Ring of Honor show of whatever this new era will be. Supercard of Honor was originally going to be a new beginning for ROH, but that was with Sinclair Broadcasting Group still owning it. Now we’ve got Tony Khan. We’ll find out just what that means starting tonight…

For one thing, it means randomly having pre-show matches without telling anybody! Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman are still our announcers.

Zero Hour: Blake Christian vs. Colt Cabana: Colt comes over to hug his old buddies Ian & Caprice. 7:06 Cabana powers Christian into the corner. Colt making friends with everybody, including the referee. Fakes Christian out a couple of times. Cartwheel! Some old school Colt here, I assume it’s showcased on Dark these days. Christian hits a dropkick and gets some shine of his own. Cabana with a standing bow & arrow, then surfboards him. A big kick to the head by Christian, then a standing frog splash get two. Christian’s not about Colt’s fancy stuff, but he doesn’t mind taking risks. Lands on his feet on the Fosbury flop, then Colt takes him from the apron to the ground. Big chop, then Colt shows off his pecs for the audience. Back in the ring, a standing splash from Cabana gets two. Colt drives Blake’s head into the top turnbuckle a couple of times, and the fans want one more. They don’t get it, as Blake reverses. Christian then runs into a clothesline from Cabana. There’s that third turnbuckle smash from Cabana. Cabana seems perplexed his cover only gets one. Christian with some overhand chops, then an enziguri. Handspring into a kick, then a 619 on the bottom rope. Springboard dropkick sends Colt outside. Colt’s back and and he’s jabbing away. Goes for the bionic elbow, Christian blocks it and sends Colt outside. Fosbury Flop into a reverse DDT! Back in the ring, springboard 450 from Christian gets two. Cabana evades a regular 450 and goes up top. Christian follows him, Cabana drops him down on the top turnbuckle for three! Chicago Skyline, I hadn’t seen that one in a minute.

Winner: Colt Cabana (8 minutes via pinfall)

Zero Hour: Miranda Alize vs. A.Q.A.: Alize has some tape on her arm, so some limbwork might not be the worst idea in the world for A.Q.A. Miranda locks in the headlock. A.Q.A gets some nearfalls and hits some arm drags like she was on the AAA show last night. Crossbody gets a two count on Alize. A.Q.A. misses in the corner and Alize takes advantage. Alize bites the hand that I presume doesn’t feed her, but I don’t know if there’s a previous relationship here. Broski Boot in the corner, then a basement dropkick in the corner. Suplex gets two for Alize. Alize with a low rana, doesn’t quite get all of it but enough for a two count. A.Q.A, turns the tide with a DDT. Strike exchange won by A.Q.A., she hits some double axehandles and a sling blade for two. Alize slings A.Q.A. off the turnbuckle and hits the ripcord cutter. Crossface, which is esepcially annoying since A.Q.A. got a rope burn to her face earlier. She still gets out of it and kicks Alize down for a top rope move. Shooting star press! That’ll get the three count.

Winner: A.Q.A. (8 minutes via pinfall)

Before our next match, Tully Blanchard comes out to talk about his new faction, Tully Blanchard Enterprises. The graphic on the CaryTron kind of spoils this before he gets to the point. He’s got a new tag team!

Zero Hour: Cheeseburger & Eli Isom vs. Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa): So the old Cheeseburger name is back, in case you were keeping track of such things. Kaun & Burger start things. This goes as well for Burger as one would expect, but Eli comes in to get him some of Toa. He gets smashed to the mat. Burger with some forearms to Toa, Toa misses in the corner and Kaun tags in. Toa runs Burger over, but Isom tagged in anyway. Isom gets the ol’ gutbuster from Kaun, and the spike from Toa. That’s it.

Winners: Gates of Agony (2 minutes via pinfall)

Tully says we’ll see the third member of TBE later tonight, and we won’t be any less entertained.

Zero Hour: Joe Hendry vs. Dalton Castle (w/the baby chickens): Well this is a welcome surprise! Hendry won’t shake the hand of his former tag team partner! Hendry gets the advantage early with his strength. A shouldertackle sends Castle outside to get fanned by the baby chickens. Castle makes sure the 20 count is still a thing, then runs around the ring to get his mojo going. Castle gets the advantage and hits a basement DDT. Splash gets two. Castle with the gator roll, but Hendry scoops him up and eliminates him from the Royal Rumble. Sends Castle into the barricade. Sends Castle over the barricade. Hendry targets the back with his offense and gets some nearfalls. Clothesline in the corner. Hendry gets a handful of hair and tries to set Castle up for a suplex out of the ring. Castle fights out of it. Big knee to Hendry on the turnbuckle gets two. Twisting side suplex gets a two count for Hendry. Hendry making up some sort of an arm/face lock, it’s interesting. Castle fights out, hits some shots in the corner. Big boot, but Castle misses in the corner, hitting his knee on the turnbuckle. Dalton hits a rana on the floor though, then Hendry runs into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Castle with a big suplex. Another one. Big knee in the corner, then a bulldog for two. Hendry plants Castle with a spinebuster that gets 2.95. Hendry gorilla presses Castle, misses a clothesline and Castle with some strikes. Bangarang! That be it.

Winner: Dalton Castle (9 minutes via pinfall)

Castle pumps up the crowd on his way out. It’s nice to see him in a pleasant mood again.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. is with Bandido tonight. Bandido doesn’t want any cheating! Good luck with that.

Time for the main show!

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne: The fans let us know that it is indeed Swerve’s house. Some back & forth to start. Swerve’s headscissors met with a handstand by Zayne. Swerve with some evasion skills of his own. Some psych jobs before Swerve gets tripped up. Zayne with a senton, but that offense doesn’t last long. Zayne with the elbowdrag, tries a top rope rana, but Swerve blocks. TKO sending Zayne into the top rope and onto the floor. Swerve with the pump kick on the apron. Back in the ring, a European uppercut off the turnbuckle to the back of Zayne’s head gets two. Swerve with a rear chinlock now. Zayne eventually works his way out and slaps the man. Zayne with some rights, then a clothesline. Swerve tries the popup flatliner, but Zayne blocks that and sends him into the corner. There’s the Zayne top rope rana, then the flipping scissor kick gets two. Swerve blocks the side slam attempt, but Zayne blocks Swerve’s finish. Swerve with a kick delivered through the ropes, locks in the half Liontamer. Zayne reaches the ropes. Zayne might have tweaked his knee on a springboard, that sets up Swerve to try & suplex him to the floor, Zayne blocks, both men end up on the apron, Zayne hits the poison rana to the floor! That looked pretty good, as in Swerve should probably be dead. They make it in before the count of ten, then Zayne hits the shooting star knees to the bent over Swerve for a two count. Zayne’s pulling it all out tonight! There’s some strikes by both men. Zayne with the kick, then he goes for the cobra clutch but Swerve blocks with headbutts. Snap German by Swerve, there’s the rolling flatliner! Swerve up top, there’s the Swerve stomp for two! Swerve gets blocked, Zayne with the knee, Swerve stomps the knee. JML Driver ends it!

Winner: Swerve Strickland (11 minutes via pinfall)

Ninja Mack vs. Brian Cage (w/Tully Blanchard): So that’s why TK kept him under contract! Ninja Mack tries a dive, but Cage catches him and powerbombs him into the apron. Mack’s evading a couple of things here, but not that shoulderblock. Mack lands some shots, but Cage’s shots register a bit more. Mack gets flapjacked. Back handspring into Cage, who catches him and Germans him across the ring. Another across the ring German suplex by Cage, and the fans want another one. Nah, Cage isn’t going to give them that. Mack fights back though, hits a couple of kicks, but then Cage catches him and slams him down. There’s the Drill Claw and there’s the 1-2-3.

Winner: Brian Cage (3 minutes via pinfall)