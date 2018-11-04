Join 411’s LIVE ROH Survival of The Fittest Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Christopher Daniels vs. Beer City Bruiser : Bruiser finishes a beer attacks at the bell, hitting a cannonball and covering for 2. The big elbow drop follows for 2. He then misses an elbow drop and Daniels fires up with strikes and an enziguri. Bruiser counters angel’s wings and covers for 2. Bruiser heads up top and misses the splash. Daniels hits the BME and pins him. Christopher Daniels defeated Beer City Bruiser @ 1:59 via pin [NR]

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Colin Delaney vs. Dalton Castle vs. Adam Page : I’ll be interested to see how Castle does here as he appeared to be injured on the Jericho cruise. He’s also still wearing a back brace and a thigh wrap. They brawl at the bell, Page gets dumped and Castle dumps Delaney and poses. Delaney takes out Page and follows with arm drags on Castle. Page cuts him off and lays the boots to Delaney and hits the pump handle slam for 2. Castle cuts off Page, nut Page fires back and dumps Delaney. Castle and Page brawl, and page knocks him onto the boys. They help him back in and he follows with chops and Delaney flies in and misses the missile dropkick. Delaney hits a stunner on Page, and then one on Castle. He heads up top and hits a flying stunner on Page for 2. He and Page work up top, Castle joins in and Page fights them off and Delaney Germans Castle. Page hits the shooting star to the floor, wiping out Delaney. Back in and Page hits clotheslines on both, the dropsault follows and that gets 2. Rite of passage countered by Delaney, but Page hits he corner dropkick, Castle back in and takes out Page, and the doctor bomb gets 2 on Delaney. Delaney fights off Castle, but Castle cuts him off and hits the running knee strike and then one on Page. The bulldog gets 2 on Delaney. Castle follows with chops, an Page cuts off Bangarang and they trade strikes and Page superkicks Castle. The double buckshot lariat follows and rite of passage finishes Delaney. Adam Page defeated Colin Delaney and Dalton Castle @ 9:55 via pin

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams : Williams charges, but Gresham takes him down and they work into grappling exchanges. Williams looks to work the arm, Gresham counters out and Williams quickly counters and starts working the legs. Gresham attacks the ankle, taking control until Williams scores with a takedown and again goes back after the knee. Williams now transitions and they work to the feet. They battle for position in the corner, Williams lays in chops and hits a belly to back suplex and covers for 2. Williams grounds things, attacking the arm now. Gresham counters out, follows with chops and hits knee strikes and a suplex follows for 2. Gresham fires back with chops, attacks the arm, and follows with a missile dropkick. He lays in chops and lights up Williams. Williams fights off a suplex, but Gresham finally hits it and covers for 2. Gresham attacks the arm with kicks, Williams fights off the octopus hold and heads to the ropes. Gresham cuts him off and follows him up. Williams hits the buckle DDT and follows with deep impact for 2. Gresham attacks the arm, and hits a RANA but Williams counters into a cradle for 2. The DVD connects and Williams covers for 2. Gresham fights off the piledriver, they trade strikes and Gresham keeps fighting as they continue to trade. Gresham pops up and hits an enziguri and runs into a lariat and Williams hits the piledriver for a great near fall. Gresham fights back with a dropkick, to the floor and Gresham hits a flying knee. Back in and Gresham hits a high cross and Williams rolls through for 2. Gresham locks on the octopus and lays in elbows as Williams taps. Jonathan Gresham defeated Tracy Williams @ 12:30 via submission

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Andrew Everett vs. Guerrero Maya Jr vs. Flip Gordon : Maya is a bog boy and overpowers to begin, hitting shoulder tackles. Gordon picks up the pace and hits a dropkick. Everett back in and he and Gordon work into some passes, countering head scissors, and Maya is back and they work into a standoff. Maya gets double teamed as Everett & Gordon try to one up each other. They trade strikes, and Everett hits a PELE and German for 2 as Maya breaks that up. He follows with arm drags, a springboard back elbow and that gets 2. Gordon wipes him out with a missile dropkick and misses a corner dropkick and is favoring his knee. He hits a PELE, Everett cuts him off sand hits the lionsault but Maya breaks that up. Everett follows with chops, Maya fires up and then hits a big hip toss and Gordon makes the save. Gordon follows with chops, Everett joins in and Maya hits lucha arm drags and back breakers on both for 2. Maya clears the ring and heads up top and the high cross wipes out both. Gordon now follows with a moonsault onto both. Everett now heads up top and hits a shooting star press and stands tall. Back in and Everett hits an enziguri and heads up top. Gordon cuts him off and hits kinder surprise. Bully throws a streamer at him to distract him and Gordon hits the 450. Gordon tries to fly into the crowd but Bully knocks him out. Everett misses the shooting star press and Maya hits Mayan sacrifice for the win. Guerrero Maya Jr defeated Andrew Everett & Flip Gordon @ 9:25 via pin

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Luchasaurus vs. PJ Black : They open up, trading strikes and taking fighting stances. Black looks to slow the action and they work into passes and Luchasaurus hits a big boot. He follows with chops, but Black head scissors him to the floor. Luchasaurus fires back with a superkick and Black begs off. Luchasaurus then follows with an apron moonsault to the floor. Back in and Luchasaurus hits shotgun knees and a big boot. The spin kick follows and that gets 2. Black counters the chokeslam into a cradle for 2. The moonsault press follows again for 2. Black now hits a top rope double stomp for 2. Luchasaurus is back up and hits the Spanish fly for 2. Luchasaurus follows with kicks and a pop up knee strike. The chokeslam and standing moonsault gets 2. Luchasaurus looks to finish it, but Black counters out and eats elbows. Luchasaurus cuts off Black with superkicks and places him in the tree of WHOA, snags him up and the tombstone connects. Luchasaurus heads up top and misses the shooting star press and Black covers for the pin. PJ Black defeated Luchasaurus @ 7:02 via pin

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Stuka Jr. vs. Silas Young vs. Marty Scurll : The crowd loves Marty. They brawl at the bell, Stuka hits a RANA on Marty and back breaker on Young. Marty & Young end up working together, but Stuka fights them off and suplexes Marty onto Young and covers for 2. They trade chops, but Marty drops him with an uppercut and hits the apron superkick. Young takes out Marty with a lariat, but Stuka and Marty lay in chops on Young and dump him to the floor. Marty & Stuka trade chops and spill to the floor. We get the countout tease, and then all make it back in. They all trade strikes, chops and Stuka powerbombs Marty onto Young and covers for 2. Stuka heads up top and Marty cuts him off and follows him up and hits the superplex for 2 as Young makes the save. Young dumps Stuka, and hits the back breaker/lariat combo on Marty but Stuka makes the save. The neck breaker follows but young gets the back rake. The Finlay roll follows, Marty cuts off the moonsault. Stuka moonsaults to the floor and follows with the torpedo splash on Young for 2. Marty & Stuka brawl now, superkick by Marty, Young cuts him off and it breaks down and Stuka takes control until Marty hits a lariat ad graduation for the win. Marty Scurll defeated Stuka Jr. and Silas Young @ 8:30 via pin

Final Battle Four Corners Survival Title Match Qualifier: Madison Rayne vs. Dr. Britt Baker : They lock up, and Rayne grounds things and Baker escapes as they separate. Baker looks to work the arm, and grounds things. Rayne counters back, they work to the corner and we get a clean break. Rayne now gets a backslide for 2. Baer follows with a neck breaker, but Rayne gets the cradle for 2. The sunset flip follows and that gets 2. Rayne gets another sunset flip for 2. Baker cuts her off with the big boot, and follows with a clothesline. She hits another and follows with a knee strike and sling blade for 2. Baker grounds things, but Rayne hits an enziguri. Rayne follows with strikes, but Baker hits the rolling forearm and DDT for 2. Rayne now hits a cutter and covers for 2. Superkick by Baker and that gets 2. The pump handle slam gets 2. Rayne fires back and the northern lights suplex gets 2. Rayne follows with knee strikes and wins. Madison Rayne defeated Dr. Britt Baker @ 7:20 via pin

– Post match, Holidead & Thunder Rosa attack. They lay out Rayne & Baker and stand tall.