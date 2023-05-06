Join 411’s Live WWE Backlash Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE Backlash coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight WWE is in Puerto Rico for a show that, while a bit superfluous considering Night of Champions is coming up, at least doesn’t have the unwieldy “WrestleMania Backlash” name anymore. Look, we find the small victories where we can.

Tonight’s show has a lot of action on tap including both Women’s Championships and the US Championship, the latter of which will be defended in a triple threat bout. Plus Bad Bunny takes on Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, Seth Rollins faces Omos, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn join forces with Matt Riddle against The Bloodline. And of course, Cody Rhodes will seek his revenge against Brock Lesnar. Should be some fun matches in there, so lets get right into it.

* The cold open looks over San Juan, and Bad Bunny says Backlash is coming. Usual montage stuff, with Bunny narrating and saying on his island, revenge is the soundtrack. Sometimes it feels good to be bad.

* We’re LIVE in San Juan, with a cool drone shot coming into the building. And we’re kicking off the show with the Raw Women’s Championship match.

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

Lock up to start, IYO gets backed into the ropes and turns it around. Bianca backs IYO to the middle of the ring, wristlock which IYO reverses. Belair with a bodyslam but IYO escapes, only to be taken down with a headlock. IYO with a headscissors, Bianca flips out, gets taken down and counters with a headscissors that IYO flips out of. Trip by Bianca, cover for one.

Belair runs IYO over with a shoulder tackle, they trade handsprings and IYO monkeyflips Bianca into the corner, Belair goes up and leaps over before dropkicking IYO. Bodyslam and another, she goes for a third but IYO escapes to the apron and snaps Bianca’s arm against the top rope. IYO goes up top and grabs Bianca, straitjacket submission for five. She grabs Bianca’s arm and leaps into a stomp on it from the top.

IYO goes after the arm but Bianca kicks her off. IYO with kicks to the gut, she works over the arm in the ropes. Double stomp to the elbow by the challenger. IYO takes Bianca down, Bianca escapes an arm submission and bodyslams IYO. INto the ropes but IYO traps Belair’s arm and lays in some shots, she sends Bianca shoulder-first into the corner. Right back to the shoulder into a dragon sleeper takedown, followed by a kneedrop to the arm. Belair kicks IYO away but gets laid against the bottom turnbuckle. IYO charges but Belair moves, she avoids another charge and grabs IYO but IYO counters into a stomp to the gut. IYO covers for two.

IYO with a shot to the head, they start trading punches on their knees. Belair up and batters IYO, IYO into the ropes and goes for a rana but Belair catches her — backbreaker! Belair can’t cover because her arm is hurting too bad from that. Bianca back up, IYO standing and gets clotheslined down twice and dropkicked. Delayed vertical suplex by the champ, who kips up! She charges into a shoulder to the gut, then grabs IYO for a middle rope punch 10 count. IYO shoves her off but Belair with a shot to the head, she grabs IYO and picks her up for a military press — WITH ONE ARM! She drops IYO headfirst into the mat, handspring moonsault and cover for a nearfall.

Belair picks IYO up, IYO slides out but gets snapmared. Belair charges but IYO moves, IYO with several strikes and then she runs up the corner and onto the apron, snapping Belair’s arm against the ropes. Springboard missile dropkick, and Belair is sent outside of the ring. IYO up top but Belair pushes her down and goes up — 450 but IYO gets the knees up! Crossface by IYO, but Belair escapes and gets to her feet — powerbomb attempt by Bianca, countered into a facebuster for a nearfall.

IYO very frustrated now, she goes to the corner and charges in for double knees. Double underhook suplex but Belair escapes, IYO rolls through and stomps but Belair dodges, KOD attempt but IYO escapes and sends Belair to the outside. Belair pulls IYO down and gets shoved back, Bianca runs in for a handstand but IYO with a knee to the gut to counter the slam. Moonsault by IYO to the outside onto Belair! IYO rolls Bianca in and covers for two.

IYO charges in to Belair in the corner and sets the champ on the top. She climbs up but Bianca shoves her to the apron. IYO right back up and sets up for the superrana but Bianca holds on! She stands up — sitting powerbomb! Cover for only two-plus though.

Dakota Kai and Bayley are out and they distract Bianca, IYO grabs Bianca’s ponytail but gets shoved into KOD position. BIanca knocks IYO into Kai on the apron but IYO rolls Bianca up for almost three! Bianca staggers to her feet nd pulls Bayley in the ring, throwing her to the outside. She goes after IYO but IYO pulls Bianca into the ropes. She sets up Bianca for the Moonsault and Bayley is caught holding Bianca’s braid. That distraction gives Bianca time to recover, she rolls out of the way and hits the KOD for the pin.

Winner: Bianca Belair (18:00)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very good match to kick us off. We had Bianca and IYO go hard at each other and deliver for most of the match without interruption, and the Damage CTRL botched interference was inevitable but came off well.

* Rey Mysterio comes into Bad Bunny’s locker room and they trade compliments in Spanish. Then Savio Vega shows up with a Puerto Rico-themed kendo stick and he talks with Bunny in Spanish.

* Cole and Graves run down the Draft results and hype the weird-ass crossbrand format of the tournament to determine the new World Heavyweight Championship that will be exclusive to Raw.

Omos vs. Seth Rollins

Omos shoves Rollins before the match starts. Bell rings and Omos runs Rollins over, then splashes him in the corner. Omos stands on Seth’s chest, then whips him hard chest first into the corner. Rollins out onto the apron now and Omos grabs him but Rollins leaps off the apron to hang him. Rollins up top and leaps but Omos decks him in the gut.

Omos showboats, then picks Rollins up with one hand and facepalms him in the corner. Omos drags Rollins out to the center of the ring and shoves him over the top rope. Omos outside and he grabs Rollins, putting him on the shoulder but Rollins slides off and sends Omos into the ringpost. Rollins inside the ring and dives onto Omos, he tries again but Omos catches him and chokeslams him onto the apron. Omos grabs Rollins and picks him up into a military press, throwing him over the ropes from the floor.

Omos back in now, he grabs Rollins and picks him up on his shoulder. Snake eyes in the corner, big boot. Omos mocks Rollins and soaks in the boos, then grabs Seth and picks him up — but ROllins slides onto his back for a sleeper. Omos flings him off, Rollins with an enzuigiri in the corner and a springboard knee to the head. Kicks to Omos’ thigh, ROlls into the ropes for a dropkick to the knee and a superkick! Omos going for the Pedigree but no luck, Omos backdrops him.

Rollins in the corner and Omos charges, but Rollins escapes to the outside. He grabs Omos and slams him into the ringpost, Tornado DDT! Rollins goes up top, BIG frog splash, cover for one. Rollins looks shocked.

Rollins with fists to the head of Omos, Omos goozles him but Rollins escapes and hits an elbow, up top for a knee to the back of the neck. Rollins goes for the curb stomp but Omos blocks it and hits a chokeslam for two. Omos grabs Rollins for a choke bomb, Rollins escapes and jumps on Omos for a sleeper. Omos briefly escapes but Rollins reapplies it in the center of the ring. Omos fades for a bit but manages to stand up and turns it into a side slam.

MVP on the apron now to distract referee Jessika Carr, Rollins hits the stomp and then superkicks MVP. Rollins preps, hits a second stomp and covers for two. Rollins on the apron and climbs up top, Omos is up to his knees and sits up, TOP ROPE STOMP! That’s enough for the three.

Winner: Seth Rollins (10:32)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was exactly the kind of big man vs. little man match you’d expect. It never got out of first gear, not that it was ever going to. Nothing was actively bad here, but it was a bit lacking for a PPV match.

* We’re reminded of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny getting physical at the Backlash press conference on Friday.

WWE United States Championship Match

Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley

Theory goes after Lashley and gets knocked down to start. Lashley takes it to Reed and beats him in the corner, Theory run into a back elbow, Lashley throws Theory into Reed but runs him over before he can hit a DDT. Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock, but Theory breaks it up and sends Reed toi the outside before beating on Lashley.

Lashley counters a suplex with one of his own. Lashley charges at Theory but the champ escapes to the outside and trips Lashley, Reed splashes him. Reed sends Lashley into the corner and splashes him Theory splashes Lashley too. Theory and Lashley agree to work together and beat on Lashley, snapmare by Theory and a cannonball by Reed. Theoy puts Lashley in the corner and clotheslines him to show Reed how it’s done, and gets run over by Reed. Lashley back and he slams Reed, then runs over Theory. SPEAR!

Cover but Reed pulls Lashley out of the ring. Reed dodges a clothesline and takes Lashley down, then gets on the apron for a Vader Bomb TO THE OUTSIDE onto Lashley! Red grabs Lashley and rolls him in, then goes up top — Theory crotches him.

Theory grabs Lashely for A Town Down, but Lashley escapes and locks in the Hurt Lock. Theory springboards off the ropes to knock Lashley down and bridges to force the break, Reed with a Tsunami to Lashley! But Theory breaks up the cover.

Reed and Theory now trading shots, Theory with a rolling Blockbuster. He picks Reed up on his shoulders! But Reed slips down and hits a powerslam. Reed goes up top, moonsault but Theory moves. Lashley with a spear but Theory chucks him and covers Reed for three.

Winner: Austin Theory (6:51)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Too short for a PPV-level triple threat match to mean much of anything. Theory retained his title as expected and everyone worked at this, but it felt like a weekly TV match and not a PPV one.

* We get an ad for WWE Night of Champions.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

Zelina is so ridiculously over here. Rhea and Zelina jaw a bit, Rhea lunges and Zelina dodges. Rhea catches Zelina but Zelina escapes through the ropes, grabs a shoe from her mom and THROWS IT at Rhea! YES! Zelina up top for the rana, but Rhea catches her for a powerbomb for two. Rhea lays in a fist and then slams Zelina’s head into the mat. More manhandling, Zelina thrown into the corner and Rhea with shoulder thrusts to the midsection. Whip across the ring, Zelina hits the mat and Rhea does the Eddie shake to heel it up.

Zelina lays in some punches but Rhea stops her short and throws her into the corner. Whip across the ring again, Zelina back to the mat. Rhea grabs Zelina for a backbreaker and plays to the crowd before a gutwrench pickup into a modified Gory lock in the center of the ring. Zelina manages to escape and tries for the whip into the corner, Rhea reverses and charges in but Zelina moves and Rhea hits her shoulder hard.

Zelina with strikes to Ripley, she gets thrown into the corner but blocks a punch and comes off the ropes with clotheslines. Rhea doesn’t go down and she hits a headbutt on the third run in. Rhea for the Riptide but Zelina counters with a DDT! Rhea in the ropes, Zelina with the 619! Zelina up to the middle rope, shoulder shake, Meteora and cover for two!

Zelina up and she lays in fists to the head, off the ropes but Rhea with a kick to the head. Rhea grabs Zelina, Riptide and that’s it.

Winner: Rhea Ripley (7:11)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: The crowd being CRAZY hot for this match helped it out. Zelina looked great as the underdog babyface and Rhea bumped well for her before the inevitable happened. The ending was never in doubt, but you can’t help but feel good for Vega in terms of getting this match.

After the match, Zelina gets to her feet and the crowd cheers her as the hometown hero like there’s no tomorrow. Vega is overcome with emotions.