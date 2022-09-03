Join 411’s Live WWE Clash at the Castle Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s been more than thirty years since WWE’s done a “proper” pay-per-view (or Premium Live Event, to use the modern jargon) in the UK. While the level of mainstream buzz over here isn’t anywhere near the level of SummerSlam 1992, there’s absolutely been a market thirsting for a proper “big time” WWE show. I mean, the UK hasn’t even had a main roster TV taping since November 2019.

We’re coming from the Principality Stadium – formerly the Millennium Stadium – in Cardiff, Wales… and the over-the-ring video boards have been shaped to look like a castle, which is pretty cool. There’s a LOOOONG entrance ramp with the over-ring boards replacing the usual Titantron.

Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton are on hand for commentary…

Madcap Moss & Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Austin Theory & Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Madcap Moss will be your trivia question answer then, as the first person to hit the ring for a WWE pay-per-view in the UK since SummerSlam 1992… Austin Theory’s gotten his first name back too, and hopefully a data plan that isn’t going to kill him taking those selfies abroad.

Dawkins and Gable start us off with shoulder tackles, as we’ve got some boomy ring mics. Lucha roll throughs and arm drags led to a stand-off, with a jab from Dawkins taking down Gable as Montez Ford came in to hit a neat dropkick. Man, this Cardiff crowd are biting for everything in this pre-show match.

After an ankle lock from Gable, Theory tags in and took Ford outside… back inside, Theory chokes Ford in the ropes, while Otis came in to splash Ford. Gable’s back to work over Ford with an armbar, stopping to knock Dawkins off the apron before Ford scored a double DDT to Otis and Gable… giving him an opening to tag out Madcap Moss.

Moss clears house, hitting a lot of shoulder tackles as Dawkins took Theory to the corner for a splash. A spin-out butterfly suplex nearly wins it, before Theory punched off one of Dawkin’s headbands. Gable’s in to hit a Chaos Theory German suplex, but Moss breaks up the cover, then chucked Otis with a fallaway slam.

Gable heads for Ford, teasing a German suplex off the apron… but Dawkins makes a save as Gable ends up taking a Doomsday Blockbuster as Michael Cole’s commentary peaked like mad… before a frog splash off the top from Ford put away Gable. Decent enough to start with, but this hot crowd’s going to boost everything here. **¾

After another trip to Stamford to wrap up the pre-show (seriously, why was that not in the bloody venue?), we’re taken back to Cardiff to see Roman Reigns arriving on a luxury mini-bus… then after the obligatory show-opening video package, chock full with tourist-y footage of Wales, and the CGI dragon from reDRagon’s entrance video, we’re back in front of around 65,000 fans packing out the stadium.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Wait, Alexa still has the CGI Lilly doll? Can you tell I’ve not watched regularly…

Bayley/Kai/SKY had a joint entrance as “Damage Control”, but a lot of it’s eaten up by a SummerSlam recap of their returns. Belair and and Bayley start as Bayley got the old “hey Bayley” chant from a few years back. She didn’t like that.

Both Bayley and Belair throw cheapshots on the apron as we start with a six-woman stare-off and things breaking down. Dropkicks from Belair have Bayley down, before Kai and SKY pull Belair out during a handspring attempt. We get a long set-up for a three-on-three suplex, but it’s the Damage Control lot who take it before Belair hit a handspring moonsault onto all three of them for two-counts.

Alexa tagged in as Bayley was trying to shut the crowd down… so she tags in SKY. Alexa throws some right hands, then stood on IYO as the crowd chanted for Bayley. They get her, as she clubbed away on Bliss, then took her into the corner as Dakota tagged in for some mudhole stomping.

Bayley’s bulldogged by Asuka, but manages to tag out to SKY… not that Asuka cared, as she hit a dropkick to Bayley, only to get a springboard missile dropkick from IYO moments later. A roll-up nearly nicks it for SKY, as Dakota then tagged back in to keep Asuka cut-off. Bayley gets a loud cheer as she tagged in… so she tagged right back out as Corey Graves noted that she was refusing to perform for the sheep. That’s a little stereotypical for Wales, no?

Alexa gets the tag in as she cannonballed into Bayley on the outside… but Dakota’s legal and hits a shotgun dropkick into the barriers. Back inside, a suplex gets Kai a two-count, as Alexa found herself cornered. She eventually fought back with right hands to SKY, only to get thrown into the middle buckle. Bliss eventually fought back with a jawbreaker, but Kai tagged in… which meant Bliss’ Code Red out of the corner was for nought.

Kai nearly wins with a running knee into the corner, as Bliss mounted one more comeback, scoring with a ‘rana out of the corner. Belair’s buzzing for a tag, but Bayley pulls her off the apron… then SKY hits a dropkick to knock her off before Asuka finally got the tag in. A huge missile dropkick from Asuka takes out SKY as Asuka was running wild, as a wild run saw her score with a pop-up knee, some backfists and kicks and a German suplex as she was taking IYO to town.

Bayley helps restore order for her troops, as SKY’s up kick laid out Asuka… Bayley’s back to hold Asuka for a see-saw Code Red as Bayley’s sliding lariat nearly won it. Belair’s back on Bayley, charging her into the corner ahead of a spinebuster and a standing moonsault for a near-fall. Belair lifts Bayley up top, but Kai’s legal again… and this time she’s spotted and thrown outside.

Bayley still goes after Belair, tying her in the corner by the hair, but Asuka and Bliss make a save with a superplex off of Belair’s back. Remember, Kai’s still legal, and he got caught by a roll-up from Belair, then was taken to the corner. Belair press slammed Kai out of the top rope, then used her as a Terry Funk ladder to swat away SKY ahead of a fallaway slam. From there, a powerbomb planted Kai, before Belair went up top and aborted a dive.

Kai runs in with a Scorpio kick, but misses a running kick in the corner as Belair went for a KOD. SKY tagged in, and with Bayley holding Belair in the corner by the hair, Belair’s triple-teamed with a Rose Plant and a SKY moonsault for the win. This was a good opener, if not a little draggy in the middle – Bayley getting the win clearly sets up her vs. Belair. ***½

We’ve got a Cody Rhodes vignette here, hyping up his dream to go for the title. Of course, they go over his injury pre-Hell in a Cell, and that gnarly bruise… before showing footage of his rehab.

Drew McIntyre’s warming up backstage when he’s stopped for a natter by Tyson Fury… Tyson’s at ringside for this, and gets the usual celebrity spot.

Then we get clips from SummerSlam 1992, and I’m wondering who’ll be Drew McIntyre’s flag bearer… and you know what that’s setting up for. A missed music cue, and the introduction for the family of the British Bulldog, and Bret Hart. HUGE POP for Bret.

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

Ridge Holland and Butch were out with Sheamus in his quest to win the only WWE title he’s not held… while we got the surprise of an Imperium reunion, with Ludwig Kaiser reintroducing Giovanni Vinci alongside Gunther. Sadly, their old names didn’t return…

Everyone but Sheamus and Gunther go at it before the bell as they brawled to the back after Butch (still not got his name back) did an Orihara moonsault off the buckles. The bell goes just after that as Gunther and Sheamus chop the crap out of each other, while a big boot downed the Irishman.

Sheamus reverses a suplex, before Gunther telegraphed a back body drop and got kicked onto the apron. Gunther drops down off the apron to avoid some clubbering forearms in the ropes, but Sheamus followed him and chucked him into the ring steps. Back inside, Gunther’s forced to block those clubbering forearms again, before he chopped Sheamus back into the corner.

Sheamus pulls himself up top for a suplex, but got chopped to the floor as Gunther then made use of the ring steps some more as my feed dropped a little. Back inside, Sheamus gets chopped some more, then booted in the face as I tick the “feels like an old-school WALTER match” box.

Chops and forearms from Gunther trapped Sheamus in the ropes as his chest welted up. Boots to the face knock Sheamus down again, with a Boston crab following, then a crossface that Sheamus broke free of. Chops to the back give Gunther a new target, as the crowd almost to a man got behind Sheamus.

Gunther shuts down a Sheamus comeback with yet more chops, complete with a sweet slow-mo ripple replay. Sheamus is chucked outside once again, where he’s slammed onto the floor, then thrown across the announce table. Finally, Sheamus finds a way back in with those Ten Beats of the Bodhran forearms, which Gunther broke free of, only to find his way onto the apron for some more of those as we got a closer-up of Sheamus’ reddened chest.

Gunther tries to get away, but he sends Sheamus into the crowd… and got more of those beats over the guard rail, before a knee drop off the top saw Sheamus retain the upper hand back in the ring. Gunther escaped a White Noise setup as its back to the chops, looking to see just how bad Sheamus’ chest will look on social media later tonight.

Gunther ducks a punch and hits a German suplex, but Sheamus shook it off… then a chop… before a rebound knee off the ropes nearly put Gunther away. Another chop led to a sleeperhold from Gunther, dropping Sheamus to a knee, before he looked to spin it into a powerbomb, but Sheamus countered into White Noise for a near-fall.

Sheamus measures up Gunther for a Brogue kick, but it’s sidestepped and countered with a shotgun dropkick. A swift powerbomb plants Sheamus on his arse for a two-count, as Gunther then began to stomp on the arse of Sheamus. Gunther’s stopped on the top rope as Sheamus threw more chops, then pulled Gunther down for a Celtic Cross.

A delayed cover allowed Gunther to kick out at two from that Razor’s Edge, before he went for another Brogue kick… but the back gives out, allowing Gunther to dump him on his arse again with another powerbomb. A WILD LARIAT FOLLOWS… and just like that, Gunther’s still your Intercontinental champion. I guess they’re saving Sheamus for a rematch in Ireland, and if it’s anything like this, you can bet your bottom Euro I’m going to watch that. ****½

Gunther’s helped to the back by Vinci and Kaiser, while Sheamus got a deserved standing ovation in defeat. Next time, fella…

We’ve a big video package for the Usos here, as I guess we’re getting profile pieces for a lot of the guys who aren’t here? (apparently the non-premium version of Peacock gets adverts in those slots) Then there’s the tourism promo package for Cardiff…

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is shown in the crowd…

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

