Join 411’s Live WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Coverage

-Welcome to 411’s Live Coverage of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. For those who don’t know, I am Robert Leighty and have been writing for 411 since 2008. Hall of Fame coverage has been my duty since WrestleMania 32. This year with the ceremony being in Vegas, we are getting a late (or early) start for us folks in the Eastern Time Zone. I am ready with water, ginger ale, and Pepsi for when I need something to keep me up. I have been up since 7:30 AM due to work so while I tend to avoid caffeine, exceptions will be made.

-I love Hall of Fame and don’t think too much about how deserves and who doesn’t. Everyone up there has tried to entertain me as a wrestling fan and I am all for them getting one more moment in the sun. The Red Carpet pre-show is about to start, so before getting there, you can follow me on twitter if you like @RobertLeightyJr. Let’s get to it!

2025 WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Red Carpet Show

-Jackie Redmond, looking gorgeous, welcomes us to the show and her co-host is Peter Rosenberg. They are live from Fontainebleau as for this year we are done with the ceremony being in the ring right after SmackDown. I appreciate the change. I went to 3 HOF Ceremonies at Mania XXV, XXVI, and XXVII and it was a great time.

-Byron Saxton is on the carpet and his first guest is Gabriel Iglesias, who hosts WWE Rivals. That’s one of the shows I cover and my reviews are out there to be found. Iglesias is wearing Cena jorts and is looking forward to seeing Lex Luger get inducted.

-Jackie and Peter run down the list of inductees: Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, and Immortal Moment: WrestleMania 13: Submission Match: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin.

-Video package on Triple H’s WrestleMania entrances. I chuckled as Cody talks about it being simple like the water spit and they cut to HHH on his throne at Mania 22. We know what Cody once did to a similar throne years ago.

-Back to Jackie and Rosenberg and they are joined by Karrion Kross, who puts his hand up to avoid seeing AJ Styles. Scarlett is here as well and wow. Karrion notes he is here out of respect, but he is pissed off and will ruin the ceremony by putting AJ’s head through a light. Cool!

-Speaking of AJ Styles, he is here and is with his wife. He is rocking a purple suit to match his wife’s dress. AJ says Karrion is nothing to worry about and isn’t a problem to him. Rosenberg tells AJ he will be in the Hall of Fame and mentions he never thought AJ would be in WWE as he was a TNA guy. AJ notes he started to accept the fact he was never going to have a Mania moment. He doesn’t think about the Hall of Fame because he won’t believe it until it happens.

-Byron Saxton is with LA Knight and he says he is here to show appreciation to HHH. He also puts over the WrestleMania 13 match being inducted. Knight brings him wife into the picture and she is stunning as well. She goes over LA’s fit and shows off what she is wearing as well.

-Back to Jackie and Peter, who are with Sean Waltman. He is obviously happy for Paul and says he knew HHH had a mind for the business. He was the one they assumed would end up running this one day. He knows HHH would have never put himself in the Hall, so he thanks Nick, Shawn, and Taker for going behind his back. He doesn’t think HHH will have a long speech tonight. I don’t know man, if it’s like his Mania matches strap in.

-Next up is Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton and they are color coordinated as well. Ludwig says his English is not good enough to let us know how proud he is off Tiffany. Aw, that’s sweet! Stratton says she is kind of shocked how fast things have happened in the last year and credits Australia last year for the start of this run. She calls the match with Charlotte her dream match. She is ready for a fight and knows it will be the hardest fight of her life. She notes she does look up to Charlotte and calls it an honor to have Charlotte as her Mania debut opponent.

-Peter Rosenberg is with Warrior Award Winner, Titus O’Neil. He is WWE’s Global Ambassador and calls the HHH Era amazing. He talks about revenue going up being good for everybody and puts over the NXT stars. Trick Williams is his guy and he is ready for Stand and Deliver tomorrow.

-Jackie and Rosenberg have Main Event Jey Uso with them and he still isn’t sure how he is going to beat GUNTHER tomorrow. All he knows he is going to shock the world for a second time tomorrow. They talk HHH and Jey mentions HHH wrestled his dad a million times and says HHH “damn near raised me.” Jackie and Jey do their custom handshake.

-Byron is with GUNTHER and he looks classy! I wouldn’t except anything less. He says Jey is full of crap and has false confidence. He wants to move on as it is about the greats tonight. He notes wrestling is a very unthankful career and this night lets legends get thanked and honored. He tells Byron he doesn’t need luck.

-Peter and Jackie again and now they have Charlotte Flair with them. Rosenberg wishes her a belated Happy Birthday. Charlotte tells Jackie “wait, until you see my robe” and says it has two of her favorite colors. Rosenberg ruins part of it as he says there has to be blue. Jackie asks how much Charlotte thinks about her resume. She notes she is 4-3 at Mania and always wants to top the previous match. She thinks Tiffany will bring out a different side to her. She gets a chance to talk about HHH and says she has known him since she was six. He hired her in NXT and has been influential in her career since day one.

-We are back with Jackie and Peter and they have Randy Orton and his wife with them. Randy says he loves Hall of Fame and his favorite moment is obviously seeing his dad inducted, but Hunter going in will be second. He says he has no career without HHH as Evolution helped launch him and he gives credit to Ric Flair as well. Jackie wants to see Randy give Rosenberg the RKO. That would be awesome! Rosenberg would probably be smiling from ear to ear.

-Peter is off and catches up with HHH and Stephanie McMahon. WWE has something special for Hunter and they are going to present him with it now. Nick Khan is called over and they wait for the family to join as well. It looks like it is going to be a statue. They kill some time and Steph notes back in the day she couldn’t keep her hands off Paul. Everyone has a laugh. HHH is very proud of Steph and Peter is happy she is back. The family is here and they unveil the HHH statue. HHH: “They made my nose look bigger than it is.” HHH says he has been at the forefront of making these for talents in the WWE and seeing one of himself is touching. He is happy his family could be here and he thanks Nick who made all this happen.

-Back to Jackie and it takes a few seconds for Peter to join here. They are trying to figure out who to break over next as we get split screen of HHH and Nick with family at the statue. Bianca joins Peter and Jackie and shockingly, she didn’t make the outfit she is wearing. She says it is still fun to get dressed up and her and Montez are in love and living life. They love matching and she says it is one of their love languages. Here is Montez and yes, they are color coordinated. He says this weekend is about his beautiful lady and she keeps climbing the ladder and making it matter. “Everyone can look at the menu, but I am the only one that know what it taste like.” Jackie tries to change the subject, but Peter says it’s almost 1 AM and it’s an adult show. Bianca says he was talking about when the kiss and the taste of her lip gloss. Tez says this show is PG! Bianca talks Mania and says she is looking to get to 5-0 at WrestleMania.