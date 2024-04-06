Join 411’s Live WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411's Live Coverage of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. The show starts in roughly 10 minutes as we wait for SmackDown to finish.

Countdown To WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

-Peter Rosenberg welcomes us to the Wells Fargo Center as we see the ring crew changing things over to the Hall of Fame set. Kayla Braxton and Cathy Kelly are backstage dressed in some lovely gowns. They both look great! Cathy asks Kayla if she is going to give respect to Paul Heyman and Kayla is flustered. I appreciate their long running story together. It makes me miss their run on Talking Smack together.

-Back to Rosenberg who runs down this year’s class and it’s on the smaller side.

-Back to Kayla who is with WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. She is asked what she remembers about her night and says it is just a special night. She is asked about her first WrestleMania and she says it was WrestleMania X-7 and she was chased by Head Cheese. Eh, I will be that guy as it was WrestleMania 2000, but the point remains.

-Cathy Kelly is with Nattie and she mentions they have 4 members of The Hart Family in the Hall of Fame. This is a night to celebrate those that paved the way. Nattie is most excited about Yeet vs. No Yeet and says her favorite Mania match is Bret vs. Owen. She says The Usos are cool and make everything cool, but she is down for Team Jey.

-Kayla is with CM Punk and he looks spiffy in his suit. The crowd pops for him. Punk says this is his favorite event and he is here for Paul Heyman and everyone. He says WrestleMania is special because at Mania I they weren’t sure there would be a Mania II. Punk has jokes as he can’t remember the names of the two guys in the match he is announcing.

-Cathy who is with Michin and she can’t wait to see AJ/Knight so it can be put to bed, and AJ can come back to The OC. Nikki Cross yells as she runs on screen and they both agree they are excited to see Bull Nakano and put over the two women’s title matches this weekend. They argue over who will win between Iyo and Bayley.

-Back to Rosenberg who notes he spoke to Madusa and she told him the story of how Bull saved her from Luna Vachon in the locker room.

-Kayla is with Maxxine and they discuss Bull Nakano. She says those matches were what they watched in The Performance Center and it’s great to see her honored. Maxxine wants to leave anyone she meets better.

-Shayna Baszler is with Cathy and they mention she had a match in Philly already this weekend. Shayna says it was great and she won and got to beat somebody up. She is excited to see Bull and Ali inducted because she is a woman fighter. She is keeping her eye on who walks out as either Woman’s Champion. She wants to face anyone that has four limbs that she can tear off. If she is being honest, she would never complain about getting the chance to beat the snot out of Rhea again.