Join 411’s Live WWE Night Of Champions Coverage

Night Of Champions 2025

Date: June 28, 2025

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

We’re still in Saudi Arabia and this show is at least mostly about champions, though not all of the title matches will be taking place tonight. We have the King and Queen Of The Ring finals for the Summerslam title shots, plus a few other titles on the line. The big match though is John Cena vs. CM Punk, one last time, for the World Title. Let’s get to it.

The opening video, as narrated by sports reporter Tom Rinaladi, talks about what it means to be champion and for how some people, this is their last time.

King Of The Ring: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

They take their time to start, with barely any significant contact in the first two minutes. Orton grabs a headlock and doesn’t get very far so Rhodes comes back with a shot to the face. A bulldog connects for Rhodes so he goes up, where Orton cuts him off. The top rope superplex connects but Orton seems to have jarred his back. Rhodes sees a target and gets in a shot, followed by the Disaster Kick for two.

Orton comes back with his backbreaker but hurts his own back, giving Rhodes a breather. Rhodes bends the back around the post and cranks on a cravate into a chinlock. Orton fights up and tries the hanging DDT but Rhodes gets in a few shots to the back. The Cody Cutter gets two and a top rope version connects for the same. The hanging DDT connects but the RKO is countered into Cross Rhodes for two.

Rhodes takes his time and walks into the RKO for two and they’re both down. Orton is up first and tries the Punt, only to miss and allow Rhodes to grab a Figure Four. They roll over to the ropes for the break and it’s time for the BOO/YAY slugout. Rhodes tries another Cody Cutter, which is countered into the RKO for two more and they’re both down again. Orton goes to grab a chair, which is quickly taken away, so he takes off a turnbuckle pad instead. Rhodes sends him into the buckle and grabs a quick Cross Rhodes for the pin at 20:17.

Rating: B. Somewhat abrupt ending aside, this was a hard hitting and well put together match, with Orton’s back injury playing a fine story. Rhodes getting to control a lot of the match was a weird way to go but they made it work, with Orton going slightly heelish as he got more desperate. Good stuff here, with Rhodes going over as he should have.

Post match Rhodes accepts the crown and praises Orton. Rhodes knows what it means to the fans when he faces “characters” like Orton and Jey Uso, but now it’s time to go to Summerslam.

We recap Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez. They were friends when they first got here (as were every wrestlers ever) and even got matching tattoos. Then Rodriguez joined the Judgment Day and went after Ripley, turning it into an on and off again feud. They got in another fight this week and now Ripley wants a street fight.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Street fight. They fight over a lockup to start and Rodriguez takes over with the power. Ripley fights back but misses a missile dropkick. Rodriguez hammers away and ties her in the ropes, meaning it’s time for some kendo stick shots. A chair is brought in as well but Ripley kicks it back into Rodriguez’s face.

They head outside and fight over a suplex on the announcers’ table, with Ripley being powerbombed through the table’s cover for a big crash. Rodriguez loads up a table in the corner and puts the steps on the apron, only for Ripley to send her into them. Ripley takes her belt off and starts whipping away, followed by a Razor’s Edge back inside. A running boot gives Ripley two and we hit the Prism Trap.

Cue Roxanne Perez from behind for the save but she immediately realizes she’s screwed up. The chase is on but Perez’s spinning DDT on the floor is blocked. Rodriguez uses the distraction to send Ripley into the post and then the steps on the apron. The corkscrew Vader Bomb gets two but the Tejana Bomb through the table is countered into an anklescissors (that was smooth). Rodriguez stops herself from going through the table though and drops Ripley again. Rodriguez puts the table on the top rope and they go up, with Ripley hitting a super Riptide for the win at 14:01.

Rating: B. Another solid match here, with Ripley getting a needed win. She’s still the most popular woman in the company but she has been needing some more focus in recent months. The ending was awesome here as Ripley got to show off her own power against a monster. I’m not sure what is next for Ripley, but she could be put into the title picture rather quickly if need be.