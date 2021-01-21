Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with a recap of the Dusty Cup so far.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano vs. KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff

Beth Phoenix is physically back in the arena. Ruff kicks it off against Theory. EVOLVE! They go at it and struggle for positioning on a crucifix bomb before Ruff nails a dropkick. Tandem armbreaker and kicks to the arm by Ruff and KUSHIDA. A bit of cheap interference from Gargano turns the tide and he tags in to wail on KUSHIDA with knee strikes. He and Theory team up on KUSHIDA with a double team elbow and no look high five. KUSHIDA weathers the storm and tags Ruff who hits a missile dropkick and flying forearm. He springboards right into a massive Blue Thunder Bomb for two heading into commercial break. Returning, Ruff is now taking the heat but he sends Gargano outside and crawls over to make the tag but THeory cuts him off. He gets past him but Johnny pulls KUSHIDA off the apron to prevent the tag. Ruff fakes out Theory and hits a flying cutter off Bret’s rope. Hot tag to KUSHIDA who fires off on both men, including a sweet tornado DDT on Johnny off the apron. Inside, Johnny hits the school boy kick but ends up in an armbar only for Theory to break up the pin. The next exchange sees KUSHIDA nearly win with an inside cradle. He hits the cartwheel dropkick and fastball punch before adding an awesome bridging hammerlock suplex to win.

Winner: KUSHIDA in 14:44

Pete Dunne gets a vignette saying that he and Finn Balor are cut from the same cloth. However, Finn left while Pete stayed and built an entire brand.

Malcolm Bivens is interviewed outside of Regal’s office. He puts over Tyler Rust as the future of NXT. Rust comes out of the office and says he got his match with Bronson Reed. Bivens says it’s not the route the would’ve gone but what’s done is done.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Karrion Kross

Kross immediately suplexes Adonis all over the place. He ends the squash with the forearm to the back of the head.

Winner: Karrion Kross in 1:15

Post-match, Kross puts Adonis’ partner Desmond Troy in the straitjacket submission.

A vignette airs to explain more about who MSK is as a team. It doesn’t explain anything other than how they’ve worked hard to get to NXT.

Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm cut a promo backstage. They don’t need to be friends like Kacy and Kayden. They’re just two badass women who want to win.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Imperium vs. The Lucha House Party

No entrance for the Lucha boys. Almost immediately, the Lucha House Party pull out a circus style move where Metalik splashes Barthel off of Dorado’s shoulders. Imperium use a tag to get Aichner in and he overpowers Metalik. Still, Metalik comes back with a reverse Slingblade. Tag to Dorado and they fire off more kicks and aerial offense. Dorado tries a tope suicida but Aichner catches him and spinebusters him into the apron. Metalik is crotched up top by Barthen and they do their tandem tree of woe dropkicks heading into break. Coming back, Dorado plays the face in peril and gets his leg attacked. He fights back with a tornado DDT that uses the ropes for extra spin. Tag come on both sides and Metalik gets the advantage and hits a rope walk rana. Double jump moonsault gets two. Barthel tags in and they hit a weird looking tandem DDT spot but the pin is broken up. Barthel launches Metalik into an Aichner suplex but he escapes. Dorado gets tagged and wants a sunset flip. Aichner blocks but Metalik missile dropkicks him into the sunset flip bomb only for Barthel to break up the pin. Some impressive tandem work by Imperium, including Aichner catching a leaping opponent in a suplex spot, showcasing his strength. Spinebuster and soccer kick combo. Dorado counters the doomsday spot wth a facebuster and Metalik ranas Barthel into Aichner. Metalik with a moonsault onto Aichner outside. Inside, Barthel rolls Dorado up for two and runs into a superkick. Dorado with a shooting star press to pull off the upset!

Winners: The Lucha House Party in 13:39

After the match, Alexander Wolfe appears and stares down his Imperium buddies before they all do the signature Imperium pose.

Earlier today, it was weigh-in time for the Fight Pit. Ciampa is at 201, while Thatcher is 225.

Before the Women’s Dusty Cup begins, William Regal has Beth Phoenix on stage with the trophy to put over the tournament. The competitors are on stage behind her.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm

Toni begins against Kayden, who hangs surprisingly tough with her more experienced opponent. Toni stops that with a dropkick. Martinez enters as a brute but the quick offense and chemistry of Kacy and Kayden change the tide with tandem offense. Martinez just chops Kacy to knock her down. Kacy nearly uses a tilt-a-whirl style move but Martinez overpowers her and slams her down. Kayden has to make the save before commercial.