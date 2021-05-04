Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and we’re into week four of NXT on Tuesdays. Tonight we have a pretty big show with the return of Finn Balor, The Way getting another NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match, Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Falls Count Anywhere match and more. So without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.