wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and we’re into week four of NXT on Tuesdays. Tonight we have a pretty big show with the return of Finn Balor, The Way getting another NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match, Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Falls Count Anywhere match and more. So without further ado, let’s get right into it.
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction to Diesel Using Mad Dog Vachon’s Prosthetic Leg Against Shawn Michaels At In Your House 7
- Hamilton’s New Japan Wrestling Dontaku 2021 – Night Two 05.04.2021 Review
- Note On Story Told By Jerry Lawler in Randy Savage Biography Special, Who Produced The Special
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus