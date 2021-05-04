wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For New Wrestling Name
WWE has filed a trademark for a new wrestling persona. Heel By Nature reports that the company filed an application to trademark “Asher Hale” on April 30th.
It isn’t known who this trademark is intended for at this time, either for a current talent set to debut or re-debut, or whether it’s for a new signee. The description of the application is below:
International Class 040: Entertainment services namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment,
Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction to Diesel Using Mad Dog Vachon’s Prosthetic Leg Against Shawn Michaels At In Your House 7
- Hamilton’s New Japan Wrestling Dontaku 2021 – Night Two 05.04.2021 Review
- Note On Story Told By Jerry Lawler in Randy Savage Biography Special, Who Produced The Special
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus