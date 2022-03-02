Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT viewers, and welcome to March! It’s Tuesday, which means that it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, with you as always, and tonight we have a busy card ahead of us as the NXT North American Championship will be contested between Carmelo Hayes and Pete Dunne. In addition, Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa will team up against the Dirty Dawgs, Solo Sikoa will battle no less than GUNTHER, and Von Wagner will answer Andre Chase’s open challenge. Oh, also Harland will get to murder Draco Anthony, which should certainly be a thing.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the big tag team match.

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Dirty Dawgs

Things get started right off the bat as Bron and Ciampa attack the arriving Dawgs. Roode throws Ciampa into the ring and gets on the apron, but gets pulled off by Bron and Ciampa dives onto him before Team NXT pats themselves on the back and bark!

The bell has ring and Ciampa starts off with Ziggler, tagging in Bron and throwing Ziggler off the ropes into a Bron spinebuster! Cover for two. The straps are already down, and Bron picks Dolph up but Roode enters the ring. Bron takes out Roode but Dolph with the Zig Zag for two.

Dolph grabs Bron’s boot and tags in Roode, who stomps the NXT Champion and levies some mounted punches. Neckbreaker and a cover for two. Stomp to the head, Ziggler tags in and stomps a held Breakker in the chest. Ziggler threatens to superkick Ciampa and then locks in a mounted chinlock on Bron. The crowd is hot for this one as Bron gets to his fight and nails Dolph in the gut, but Ziggler fires back and hits a neckbreaker before tagging in Roode for a superplex. Robert to the second turnbuckle for an elbowdrop and cover for two.

Ziggler tags in and stomps on Bron, then raks the face against his laces. Roode in, he whips Dolph at Bron in the corner but Bron moves! He takes out Roode and tags in Ciampa, coming in hot. He runs over Roode and then does the repeated splashes, ducks a double clothesline and runs over both Dawgs! Kick to the gut of Roode, Fairy Tale Ending but Roode blocks it. Ciampa punches Roode, punches Dolph but gets hit with a spinebuster from Roode as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and the Dirty Dawgs are still in control, but Ciampa is fighting Dolph off as he tries to make the tag. He goes for a spinning punch, blocked by Ziggler, but Tommaso catches a dropkick and catapults Dolph out of the ring! Ciampa goes for the tag but Roode pulls Bron off the apron and throws him into the crowd.

Dolph grabs Ciampa and pulls him by the leg to the hostile corner, Roode tags in and they hit a double spinebuster followed by a nearfall. Roode is getting frustrated now, and he talks some trash to Ciampa before showboating. Roode pulls Ciampa up but eats a high knee to the jaw! Breakker is back to his feet, Roode and Ciampa crawl to their corners, Ziggler tags in and dives for Ciampa but he gets fought off and Bron is in!

Belly to Belly suplex to Dolph! Another to Roode! Irish whip to Dolph and a hard clothesline! Bron lies in wait, he charges in but Dolph with a big knee. Bron dodges the superkick, comes off the ropes — SPEAR! Bron tags in Ciampa, who goes up top. Bron outs Dolph on his shoulders — top rope bulldog! Cover for two but Roode dives in to make the save.

Roode sends Bron into the corner, Dolph rolls Ciampa up for two. Ciampa nails Dolph and hits the Fairy Tale Ending for three!

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker (13:06)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very strong match to start off, with Ciampa and Bron gelling incredibly well. The Dirty Dawgs played the role of the heels as well as they ever do and the end sequence was legitimately thrilling to send the match home.

* Earlier in the day: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrived. So did Pete Dunne.

* LA Knight walks up to the camere backstage and says tells people to pick up the phone and call and text everyone — including the side piece — because he’s about to call out the Outback Jackoff himself, Grayson Waller.

* Gunther says Solo Sikoa is getting what he wants tonight. He says he’s a professional and Sikoa is not the first to try to make a name off him. He says he will chop those tribal tattoos off his body and replace them with much-needed respect.

* LA Knight is in the ring. Knight leads the crowd in a little “Yeah” call and response, then says he and Grayson Waller have been doing this for a long time, since before Halloween Havoc. He won the match to determine who would be the host, and they’ve put each other through hell in WarGames. He points out the three fans Waller has cheering, then reminds us of how Waller stole his car, and he responded by returning to NXT and beating the hell out of him, which led to the restraining order and boyguard. But that wasn’t going to keep away LA Knight. So last week, Waller got the pin with a cheap grab of the rights, but —

And here comes Waller! He’s at the elevated stage with Sange, and says Knight is right. Last week, he won. He says Knight is the roadblock on his path to greatness and now it’s done. Knight says that he can’t hear a word Waller is saying, because everyone’s calling him an asshole. Waller says this isn’t a thing, he’s done, goodbye.

Knight shows the pic of Knight standing over Waller after last week’s match, and says every time they’ve faced off, he’s been standing over Waller. He says Waller is all about the likes, but this past week he’s been about the blocks because he got his ass whipped again. He dares Waller to prove he has a shred of manhood and face him in a Last Man Standing match. Waller says he’s all for it because next week he’s getting all the likes because he’ll be the Last Man Standing. The match is official!

* Persia and Indi are backstage, and Persia says she hopes Indi and Dexter can work things out. Indi says they need to focus, and she says she is. They start to go, but Persia goes back to look at some pics of Duke Hudson before going.

* We get a recap of last week’s women’s Dusty Cup matches and a preview of tonight’s matches.

Dusty Cup Quarterfinal Match

Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

Perisa starts with Choo, who dodges a clothesline and then goes for a legsweep that fails. Persia grabs Wendy by her pigtails, but Wendy spins until she gets close and hits Persia. Persia gets Choo in the corner and tags in Indi, who takes Choo down but Wendy fights back and gets Indi in the corner.

Dakota tags in and they double team Indi with charging kicks to the head. Cover from Kai for two. Kai with a headlock, Choo tags in, double-team facebuster for two. Indi reverses an Irish whip and sends Choo in the corner, Choo dodges a charge but gets dropped and Persia tags in. Choo off the ropes right into a big kick, cover for two.

Indi tags back in, backbreaker and clothesline combo from Persia and Indi with a cover for two. Indi with an armbar as Dakota talks to herself in the corner. Choo gets to her feet, she armdrags Indi off and goes for the catg but gets caught, Choo manages to get free and tags in Kai! Kai with a takedown of Persia, a leaping snapmare to Indi, and she runs in for a big kick in the corner! Cover for two.

Indi manages to get Kai into the hostile corner and tags in Persia, who hits a Snake Eyes and then an F5 for two, with Chu making the save. Persia catches Wendy but Persia comes off the ropes with a big kick, Ch00 and Kai both come off the ropes onto Pirotta, cover for three!

Winner: Wendy Chu & Dakota Kai (5:20)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Nice to see them get a bit more time than last week. Despite the wacky antics of the winning team, this was a moderately solid match that could have been more if given a bit more time.

* Vic and Barrett hype the Madison Square Garden show, then we get a preview for Diamond Mine’s NXT Tag Team Championship match against Imperium.

* The Last Man Standing match is now official for next week’s NXT.

Amari Miller vs. Lash Legend

We get a video from last week where this tag team fell apart when Lash went full bitch. The bell rings and Lash tries to bully Amari, but Miller launches in on some punches. She tries to roll Legend up off the ropes but Legend holds on and boots Miller down. She grabs Miller and shakes her head between the ropes, then picks her up for a backbreaker, holding it down for the submission hold.

Miller knees Lash in the head but Legend doesn’t give up, eventually slamming Miller down. She comes off the ropes for an elbow drop but Miller moves. Miller crawls for the corner but Lash grabs her foot. Miller kicks Lash in the head and goes for the punches, ducks a shot and kicks Lash in the head. Dropkick off the ropes and a kick to the ehad, She hits a charging moonsault and covers for two.

Miller goes to move in but gets pulled into the corner, Legend then grabs Miller and gets her up on her shoulder for a slam, three count.

Winner: Lash Legend (2:56)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Yeesh. Lash should not yet be competing on TV, she is NOT ready.

Afterward, Lash rants at the camera about how everyone was talking about Nikkita Lyons when they should have been talking about her.

* McKenzie is backstage with Solo Sikoa and asks about Gunther’s comments. Solo says Gunther can bring everything and he’ll still keep coming forward. He says respect is a two-way street and Gunther is in for a fight.

* Oh good, Briggs and Jensen segment. They’re looking at something on the phone and talk about wanting to ride it all night long. Elektra Lopez walks by and gets offended, but Jensen is talking about a truck. Lopez says Jensen wouldn’t know a real woman if he saw one. Jensen says the jokes on her, because HE’S NEVER BEEN WITH A REAL WOMAN. Briggs is embarrassed, Brooks is proud of himself. I want to die.

Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

Gunther attacks to start and batters Solo, sending him off the ropes into a back elbow. He chops Sikoa in the corner with overhand slaps, then hits a Euro uppercut. Solo battles back but gets dropped with a chop, then has his neck wrenched between Gunther’s feet. Big bodyslam by Gunther, followed by a pick up and knee lift.

Gunther with an elbow to Sikoa’s face, followed by some overhand slaps. Sikoa powers back up and hits some shots but gets kicked to the mat. A boot to the face and then a snapmare to the ground, Gunther with a prone headlock. Sikoa gets to his feet and tries to shoot Gunther into the ropes, but Gunther cinches in. Solo manages to get him into the ropes but Gunther holds on. He charges, Solo gets him on his shoulders but Gunther counters out and short-arm clotheslines him down.

Gunther locks in a Boston crab in the center of the ring. he fights toward the ropes and gets his hand on it. Gunther with a chop to the chest, then a fist to the head but Solo is looking determined. He shrugs off a kick to the head and punches back, Gunther with another chop. Sikoa is fighting back once more, he comes of fthe ropes and hits a forearm. Off the ropes again, spinning wheel kick takes Gunther down! He goes for the superkick but Gunther blocks it, he goes for the powerbomb but Solo counters and slams Gunther down.

Gunther goes to the outside, Solo onto the apron and he hits a splash on Gunther on the mats! Gunther rolles back in, Solo takes aim — SUPERKICK! Solo covers for two. Solo goes up top, he takes aim, GUNTHER MOVES! GUnther with the sleeper, he elbows out of it but eats a chop to the back of the neck. Sleeper is back in, Solo is fading, Gunther with the powerbomb. He’s going for it again — POWERBOMB. That’s it.

Winner: Gunther (7:37)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: I don’t know why, but these guys didn’t click for me the way the match was laid out. It should have been a brutal, stiff fight and it was just…a match. Not sure it was the right time to end Solo’s winning streak either.

* McKenzie asks Dolph about his tag loss. Ziggler wants his title shot next week, and Ciampa comes in and says any chance of Ciampa being the #1 contender went out the window when he pinned him in the tag match. They trade quip and Bron comes in. Ziggler says that he’s going to take the title next week, and Ziggler successfully turns Ciampa against Bron by saying he could beat him. Bron says that he’ll kick both their matches next week.

* Joe Gacy gives Harland a pep talk before his match with Draco Anthony, which is next.

* Indi and Persia are upset after their loss. Persia says it’s on her and she feels sorry, but Indi says they win as a team and lose as a team. Duke Hudson is there to offer a consoling hug, and takes Persia away.

* Next week is NXT Roadblock and the NXT Championship match is a triple threat now.

Harland vs. Draco Anthony

Harland manhandles Anthony and throws him into the ropes, but Anthony escapes out. Joe Gacy distracts Drago and Harland grabs him by the head, but Draco catches him with the ropes. Draco back in and tries to take it to Harland, but gets thrown into the corner. Harland splashes a face-down Draco, then beats on him in the corner and picks him up to bend him over the turnbuckle.

Anthony hits a back elbow and kicks Harland in the head, then launches into punches. He ducks a clothesline and comes off the ropes with a flying shoulder tackle, cover for two. Harland tags back over, slams Anthony down and begins to repatedly slam Anthony head-first into the mat. Belly to back suplex, cover for three.

Winner: Harland (2:25)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Draco Anthony.

After the match, Harland picks Draco up and, with Gacy nodding approvingly… hugs him. Yep.

* McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Melo and Trick, and Trick says every match Hayes is in is the main event. Hayes says Dunne is one of the greatest, until he walked into here. Dunne has never been the A Champion and never will be. He’s making history and leading the way, and the question won’t be who’s next for Melo, but who’s LEFT for Melo.