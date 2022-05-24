Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT people. It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and before we get started I just wanna say that I hope you and yours are all doing well. It’s been a real shit day in the US today, and I hope you all are taking care of yourselves. That’s all I have to say about that.

Anyway, tonight we continue down the road to NXT In Your House with Indi Hartwell battling Mandy Rose, Alba Fyre and Elekta Lopez facing off, Duke Hudson vs. Bron Breaker, Ikemen Jiro’s ill-fated decision to face Von Wagner, and more.

Here in Thomas Central, I’ve been VERY busy on the movie-watching front. My Marilyn Monroe watch project saw me see six films of varying quality: the stellar film noir Niagara and the the not-really-a-complete-movie that was Something’s Got to Give, as well as several films in which she had smaller roles: the decent boxing rom-daoma Right Cross and anthology romcom We’re Not Married!, , and the far less good The Fireball and Dangerous Years.

Outside of those, I did a rewatch of the underrated Evil Dead remake, saw the surprisingly fun Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+, the merely okay rage zombie film Virus:32 on Shudder, and the glorious Robert Eggers film The Northman. Finally, I watched Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which was as perfectly fine as its predecessor.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start with Tony D and his goons Stacks and Two Dimes saying that Legado couldn’t handle things like men last week, and Santos Escobar had to hit him with brass knucks. Tony says this isn’t over and what Stacks and Two Dimes do to Edris and Malik is only a sample of what Legado will face. They walk off and Santos walks in behind them with a big smile.

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Stacks & Two Dimes

Bell rings and Stacks attacks Edris right at the bell. He beats him into the hostile corner and tags in Two Dimes, double shoulder block off the ropes and a cover for one. Dimes with a bodyslam, cover for another one. Stacks tags back in and kicks Edris, sends him into the ropes, Edris with a waistlock, Stacks escapes and comes off the ropes into a dropkick. Blade tags in and they hit a double back suplex on Stacks, cover for two.

Blade with a shoulder lock, Stacks powers out but gets taken down, big dropkick and Edris tags in. They do some tandem offense that ends with a 619 in the corner. Tony distracts Edris and Stacks knocks him off the apron. Dimes tags in and throws Edris into the apron, then enters the ring. Irish whip hard into the hostile corner, then an overhand forarm before Stacks tags in and locks in a seated abdominal stretch.

Santos and Legado are heading to the ring as Edris tries to get free of the hold and gets a knee to the side. Big slap by Dimes, and Edris starts firing back. They’re trading blows, back elbow by Edris and a springboard high knee. Malik tags in (so does Stacks), slips on the top rope but he recovers and knocks Dimes out of the ring. Big shot to Stacks, flying crossbody and a cover for two. Backslide by Blade for two, sunset flip for two and a legdrop.

Dimes knocks Edris off the apron as a distraction, Stacks then drops Malik. Santos and Legado are out there, double shot to Malik and a stereo kick, that gets the pin.

Winner: Stacks and Two Dimes (6:10)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Not a great start. The Goon Squad are pretty basic in the ring and Enofe and Blade didn’t deliver their best work. It was an atypically-lackluster start to the show.

Tony D tells Legado to get in there and they can do this, so a brawl breaks out as referees come out to separate them.

* McKenzie is backstage with Wes Lee who is wrapped up after Wagner’s attack. She asks him about his taking issue with Sanga last week and he says he was on pure adrenaline at the time, but he doesn’t think he was wrong. He only saw disrespect and McKenzie says she doesn’t think Sanga meant any disrespect. Lee says he has to do this to prove to guys like Sanga and especially himself that he can do this.

Wes Lee vs. Sanga

Lee with a waistlock, which Sanga turns into a bear hug but Lee flips over. Sanga grabs him, pushes him into the corner and then chucks him all the way across the ring! Headbutt to the back of Lee, he pushes Lee into the ropes and knocks him down, then does a boot choke by stepping over the ropes.

Sanga to the outside and he manhandles Lee, laying into him with overhead hammer blows. Back into the ring and Lee with a dopkick to the knee. He gets up and goes into the ropes, right into a kneelift. Waistlock by Sanga, Lee elbows his way out and kicks at Sanga’s leg. Lee is fighting hard and staggers Sanga, he comes into the ropes and hits a cannonball senton to a standing Sanga, knocking him to the outside. Kicks through the ropes and a double stomp over the ropes to the outside!

Running dropkick sends Sanga to a knee. Lee is on the apron and gets SWATTED down by Sanga. Back into the ring, Lee with an enzuigiri and a dropkick to the back. He goes up top, leaps but Sanga moves and hits a big clothesline. He grabs Lee by the throat, choke slam and that’s it.

Winner: Sanga (3:51)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: They tries to book this like it wasn’t a squash, but it was. It was an effectively solid match though, especially for four minutes since Lee did all the work and bumped his ass off for Sanga, making Sanga look like a beast in the process while selling Lee’s fighting spirit.

After the match, Xyon Quinn enters the ring and takes his shades off. He talks trash to a hurt Lee — and Sanga comes in to intervene! Quinn backs off and Sanga and Lee have a good moment.

* Cora Jade talks up Roxanne Perez backstage for her match. Perez says that Lash is twice her side, and Cora Jade recalls a time on the indies when Perez took it to a bully. Perez says that after the match, Cora hit Jenna Waters with a skateboard. Cora says she’s going to watch Elektra Lopez’s match with Alba Fyre from the crowd next.