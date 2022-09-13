Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight is a big night for NXT as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 with Taboo Tuesday! Okay, it’s not “officially” Taboo Tuesday but we’re on a Tuesday, we have fan-voted situations, so yeah it’s Taboo Tuesday. Anyway, tonight we will see Pretty Deadly defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers in (as voted by fans) a Steel Cage, while Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT North American Championship against an opponent to be named by fan vote between Von Wagner, Wes Lee, and or Joe Gacy. Plus, Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner battle The D’Angelo Family, Fallon Henley takes on Lash Legend and more. Should be a fun show for us tonight, all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

