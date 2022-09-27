Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We're gonna have a Pub Rules Match (whatever that is) on tonight's show, as Briggs and Jensen will take on Gallus in the special stipulation match, while Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo will do battle for a spot in the NXT North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc. Plus, Brutus Creed will take on Damon Kemp and Nikkita Lyons battles Kayden Carter, while Cameron Grimes faces Joe Gacy at last.

* We start off from the Capitol Wrestling Center with Ilja Dragunov making his way to the ring! He gets a mic and the crowd chants “WELCOME BACK!” He says the last time he was in NXT, he conquered an unbeatable machine to become champion. He walked into the place like a coliseum, struggled, endured, and achieved with a heart like a gladiator. He became a czar because pain has always been his best friend. So he returned to repeat history and achieve his destiny. Once more, he will defeat an unbeatable machine to claim gold. But this time, his name is not Gunther; his name is Bron Breakker!

That6 brings out JD McDonagh who looks none too happy. He says the people here don’t know him like JD does, but he knows Ilja is a sneaky little rat so isn’t surprised he followed him to America. Ilja points out that he beat JD and ran him out of NXT UK, and JD says that happened, but Ilja was so battered and beaten that he had to give up the title anyway. He asks Ilja how the ankle is doing and hopes Ilja doesn’t have to make him find out. JD enters the ring and says it’s his time, and Ilja should stay on the sidelines because of JD has to stop him one more time, he’ll end Ilja’s career.

And here comes Bron! The NXT Champion says he was wondering when Ilja was going to show up and welcomes him to NXT. Bron says Ilja’s a warrior, but with all due respect, this NXT Championship isn’t going anywhere. JD tells Bron to use his brain because he’s the #1 contender — and he has a great idea! The crowd chants for a Triple Threat and JD says don’t make him laugh. He says Bron and Ilja can beat the snot out of each other and he’ll take his shot.

Bron says they’re not going to fall for that. He says the way he sees it if his math is correct — which it always does — JD has a 33 1/3% chance of winning. HE SAID THE THING! He suggests a triple threat and says he’ll see them at Halloween Havoc.

* Backstage, security breaks up Gallus and Briggs & Jensen from fighting.