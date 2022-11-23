Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we're in Thanksgiving week! While the main roster is racing toward Survivor Series this Saturday, the Tuesday Night brand has NXT Deadline to look forward to on December 10th. We'll likely get some hype starting for that this week, but in the meantime we also have an NXT North American Championship match as Wes Lee defends one-on-one against the man who lost the title to Lee in Carmelo Hayes! Plus Cora Jade and Wendy Choo go head to head in the ring, while Zoey Stark looks to solidify her heel turn in a match against Sol Ruca and Toxic Attraction kicks off the show. Plus, SCRYPTS is supposed to make his debut so we'll see how that goes.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We kick off with a recap of last week’s NXT including Bron Breakker’s NXT Title retention, Apollo Crews defeating JD McDonagh, Wes Lee’s contract singing with Carmelo Hayes, and Mandy Rose retaining the NXT Women’s Championship against Alba Fyre thanks to Isla Dawn.

* Toxic Attraction is here! They make their way down to the ring as Booker T continues to do his best Wade Barrett impression. Mandy says that in the immortal words of Queen “Another one bites the dust,” but there’s only one Queen in NXT and after last night she is still the Last Woman Standing. She’s defended her title and now NXT has to create the Iron Survivor Challenge to determine who her next challenger will be. She is kind of sad that she doesn’t get to compete but she’ll be watching closely so she can find out who is willing to go to war to share a ring with her.

Jacy says that Firebat is out of their hair and has her own drama to deal with, so Mandy can sit on her throne while she and Gigi focus on becoming three-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Gigi says that the lust to get the titles back is intolerable and unlike Zoey and Nikkita, they’re a real team.

Kayden and Katana come out. Kayden says she’s sick of those three demanding to do whatever she wants. Katana says Mandy is phony and the only reason she’s champion is because if Isla Dawn. Kayden says Mandy’s words aren’t the only thing phony about her. Katana tells Gigi and Jacy to look in the mirror. They spend all their time protecting Mandy because if Mandy loses her title, they have no equity. Gigi says that the titles have lost equity with Kayden and Katana and Jacy says seeing them with the titles makes her sick, and once they get the titles back Kayden and Katana will go back to being irrelevant.

Kayden and Katana attack but the numbers game takes over and the champs get beat up.

* Earlier today, Wes Lee arrived in the parking lot when Tony D and Stacks drove up. Tony says he hasn’t forgotten what Wes did to him but good luck tonight. Wes says again that it was an accident, but when he’s finished with Melo Tony knows where to find him.

* Duke Hudson is reading the Chase U playbook when Grayson Waller comes up saying he loves Duke’s dedication to the bit. Duke doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and says this is him and he’s a committed and dedicated student of Chase U. He says anyone who talks bad of Chase U is an enemy of his. Waller says he knows Duke’s true colors, and Chase says those colors are black and red which makes Waller walk off laughing.

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

Wendy slaps Cora to start and locks in a headlock. She gets shot into the ropes and runs Cora over, then beats on her in the corner. Wendy sends Jade into another corner and chops her, sends her into the ropes and runs her over again with a forearm. Wristlock by Choo and she spins Jade around before slamming her down.

Jade to her feet and elbows out of the wristlock, she comes off the ropes and elbows Choo. Off the ropes but Choo with a hiptoss and Jade escapes into the ropes, then kicks Choo. Off the ropes for a splash against Choo in the middle rope, then a bit of manhandling. Choo manages to slide off Cora’s back for a rollup for one.

Wendy with a big kick to the jaw in the corner, she goes for a senton but Cora moves. Cora off the ropes to stomp on Wendy but she slips outside and pulls Cora out, slamming her on the floor as we go to PIP break.