Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and with Roadblock in the rearview, we’re heading right ahead toward Stand & Deliver. Tonight’s show will see Gallus defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly and Wes Lee’s latest NXT North American Championship Open Challenge. Plus Johnny Gargano will address his return last week to take out Grayson Waller, while Apollo Crews and Dabba-Kato meet in the ring. Plus we’ll have the first qualifying matches for the Stand & Deliver ladder match to determine the new NXT Women’s Champion after Roxanne Perez (possibly) has to vacate the title, and likely some build to Carmelo vs. Bron. Should be a fun show.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’m now about nine and a half seasons into RuPaul’s Drag Race and still enjoying it. My movie-watching is staying strong in 2023 as I saw several in the past week. Liam Neeson’s latest film Marlowe was an improvement over his 2022 efforts (but still not that good), while Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre benefited from a great cast (Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Hugh Grant) and slick direction. I did a rewatch of Scream 2022 before watching Scream VI on Friday evening, and I still adore 2022’s film and perhaps liked Scream VI even more than that.

I finished up the week with the merely “okay” Christopher Landon supernatural comedy We Have a Ghost on Netflix, and then the twisty Apple TV+ drama-thriller Sharper which needed just a touch of script and pacing work to really shine.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of the events during last week’s Roadblock including Bron vs. Carmelo being officially set, Gigi beating Jacy, Johnny Gargano’s return, and Roxy defending her title against Meiko Satomura before collapsing and being stretchered out.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and here comes Johnny Gargano! The “Johnny Wrestling” chant runs for a few and Gargano asks where we left off. The crowd chants “Welcome Home!” and Gargano says last time he was in the ring Waller jumped him, so he needs them to watch his back. He said last time he was here he said he’d teach his son to be the best man you can be, and you have to finish what you started. It’s WrestleMania season and there’s a lot of talk about finishing stories, and that’s why he’s here. His story ended on a cliffhanger and when he returned on Raw it felt like a piece of him was missing because he left off here on the table with Waller standing over him. He says Waller took closure from him and he hates to say this, but he kind of respects it. That’s why he gave Waller a gift — he waited. He wanted to see what Waller would do with it, because the last guy who took him out was Ciampa who went on to become one of the greatest NXT Champions ever.

And what did Waller do? He had two chances and he failed. Then what did he do? He whined, cried, complained, and blamed everyone else. He dissed the fans, the locker room, and most importantly he disrespected NXT. One thing that will never change: no matter what brand he’s on, NXT is his home. And you don’t screw with a man’s home. Seven years of blood, sweat and tears, and —

Vic Joseph shows up and says Waller is at his house! He shows him a phone where Waller is livestreaming, and Gargano runs off.

* Earlier Today: Wes Lee arrives and Axiom is there. Axiom says he’s following Wes everywhere because no one is taking his title. Lee says the match is eight hours away, and asks if he’s hungry. Axiom says he could eat.

* Johnny Gargano is running to the parking lot and driving off as McKenzie asks him questions. A camera man is following Johnny as he drives away.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly

Elton and Coffey lock up to start, Elton backed into the ropes and he slaps Coffey on the break. Elton lays into Mark, who locks in a headlock. Shot into the ropes, Mark runs Elton over and hits an armdrag into a shoulderlock. Elton to his feet and fights out, double reversal into the corner and Mark with a back elbow that sends Elton to the outside. He tags in Kit who hits a sunset flip for two and an inside cradle for another two.

Kit talks trash but gets armdragged to the mat. Wolfgang tags in and judo tosses Kit, then throws him across the ring. He goes for a splash but Elton pulls Kit to safety and Kit kicks away at Wolfgang before getting kicked off. He charges in and goes over to the apron, he tries to leap on Wolfgang and gets caught and dropped. Coffey tags in and they double toss Kit — Elton comes in and gets catapulted into a backdrop as we go to PIP.

We’re back and Pretty Deadly are in control as Elton Prince beats down Mark Coffey. He hits a legdrop and covers for two, then drives a couple knees into Coffey’s back before Kit tags in. They take out Coffey and cover for two again. Kit with knees to Coffey’s ribs, Elton tags in and dives into a held Coffey for an uppercut and another cover for two. Stomps on Mark in the corner, another cover for two.

Elton with a chinlock to Coffey, he gets to his feet but gets yanked down for another two-count. Kit tags in and decks Mark in the stomach. He lies in wait as Mark gets to his knees and kicks him in the head. Another head kick and Kit wrenches on the neck. Coffey to his feet and starts fighting back but gets kneed in the cut. Elton tags in but Mark with a bodydrop to him and Wolfgang tags in hot! He batters Elton and hits a big leg lariat off the ropes. Splash onto Elton, boot to Kit on the apron and a double axehandle off the top. Diving elbow to a seated Elton for a nearfall.

Mark tags back in, double chokeslam! Cover for two but Kit breaks it up. Kit attacks Wolfgang and Elton joins in, they send him over the ropes but he pulls them out of the ring — PD throw Wolfgang over the commentary table! Elton grabs the title but as the ref is distracted by that, Kit nails Mark from behind with the other title. Cover for two but he kicks out! Spilt milk, but Wolfgang pulls the ropes down. Back elbow by Wolfgang and Coffy in now, they finish off Kit for three.

Winner: Gallus (12:34)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match by these two teams, to the surprise of no one. They’ve always had great chemistry, and Gallus retaining was the obvious choice but it played out well.

* Brigga and Fallon are at Kiana’s office, and Briggs has wilderness camo on. Fallon berates him for it, then goes to pick the lock. Briggs opens the door handle before she can do so. They rifle through the office and Fallon finds a paper with a Stand & Deliver logo. It’s a match contract for an NXT Women’s Championship qualifier for tonight.

They keep looking, and Briggs hopes they’re wrong about it. Fallon finds Kiana’s planner and finds a “Operation Boyfriend (Ongoing)” in the planner. There’s a lot about a guy named Sebastian, and Briggs says maybe it’s co-workers. They find the card for the flowers which is from Sebastian and is about a date where they spent the night together. They take the photo and leave.

* We get a recap of Shawn Michaels’ tweets about Roxy possibly having to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion and the qualifiers starting tonight.

* A sports doctor says that Roxy’s bloodwork came back reassuring and she had no brain abnormalities, nor any heart arrhythmia. She is stable but they can’t identify what made her collapse and he is recommending further tests, including psychological. No word on when she can come back.

NXT Women’s Championship Match Qualifier

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

Lockup to start, Sol backed into the ropes. They shove each other, Zoey sends Sol into the ropes ans Sol flips over, then hits a back bodydrop. Zoey escapes to the outside for a breather. Back in and she takes over, but Sol quickly reverses a slam into the turnbuckle. Whip into the corner, Zoey sends Sol to the apron and Sol leaps back in for a Codebreaker. Sol with the kipup dodge of a lariat, she nails Zoey who goes outside. Sol follows but gets superkicked. Back in the ring for a two-count.

Zoey beats on Sol and nails a knee to the jaw, then a clothesline for two. She goes right into the inverted chinlock and she wears Sol down on the mat, cover for two and then she lays in overhead fists to the chest. Back into the inverted chinlock to grind Sol down. Sol gets Zoey off ehr and they trade shots, Sol off the ropes a couple leaping tackles. Step-up enzuigiri and a handspring splash in the corner, powerslam and cover for two.

Sol clotheslines Zoey over the ropes and goes up top — moonsault and she sticks the landing. Zoey rolled in, Sol with a springboard but Zoey catches her with the flip GTS for three.

Winner: Zoey Stark (4:40)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Very good for the time it got. Sol is developing well and Zoey always delivers.

* We get a new vignette for SCRYPTS talking about how his gaze is drawn to one man.

NXT Women’s Title Tag #1 Contender’s Match

ALba Fyre & Ilsa Dawn vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile

Isla, Tatum, and Katana start off in the ring. Some jockeying for position before Katana hits a double takedown, but we get a couple of quick pin attempts. Isla goes after Chance but gets rana’d to the floor, Chance tags in Carter and they go after Paxley. We get a couple more pin attempts, Isla back in and she and Alba start beating on Kayden and Paxley. Alba gets a nailed by both Kayden and Paxley, Katana tags in and Paxley bodyslams her onto Alba, then covers for two.

Ivy tags in, double suplex to Alba and a cover but Katana breaks it up. Ivy ducks some offense and tosses Katana in the corner, charging into a boot. Katana with a crossbody, Ivy holds on and picks her up but Alba with a superkick. Isla tags in, Ivy with a kick to Isla and she goes for a tag from Tatum but Tatum drops off the apron and says they were never a team. The other two teams fight on the inside as Tatum nails Ivy and rolls her in — lungblower into a frog splash by Alba for the pin.