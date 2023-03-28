Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and we’re in the final stretch before NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday. Tonight we’ll see a Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Championship ladder match that will take place at Stand & Deliver as Indi Hartwell, Ivy Nile, and Sol Ruca do battle. In addition, a battle royal will be held to determine who the fifth and final competitor in the NXT North American Championship match is at the PPV, while Grayson Waller will respond to Johnny Gargano’s challenge of an Unsanctioned Match. Should be a fun little show all in all.

Here at Thomas Central, I got back into some serious movie-watching over the last week. I started off on a REALLY bad note with the new Children of the Corn remake, which is pretty much all-around awful, before checking out the Paramount+ documentary Unknown Dimension about the Paranormal Activity franchise which was quite decent. I dipped back to 1998 to watch Wild Things for the first time in forever, which remains a trashy, very problematic but RIDICULOUSLY fun neo-noir. John Wick: Chapter 4 shot right to the top of my best films of the year list so far, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods shot right to the middle of the pack.

I did a few more older watches as well, checking out Creed II which somehow I never got around to watching in 2018 and is a very solid sequel, if slightly down from the original. I then watched a couple of the final films I need to see for my Marilyn Monroe watch project in There’s No Business Like Show Business (great musical numbers, little plot) and 1948’s Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! which Monroe is literally a “blink and you’ll miss it” appearance and is quite forgettable as a movie. Finally, I began a rewatch of the Paranormal Activity films with the 2009 original which remains quite good, even if it doesn’t quite hold the same impact today as it used to.

I also kept up on my RuPaul’s Drag Race watch project, and am now just started on season 11. All I have to say about that is, “Vanjie! Miss Vanjie!” (If you know, you know.)

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.