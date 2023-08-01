Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight NXT deals with the fallout from the Great American Bash! We have new NXT Tag Team Champions in Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, while all the other champions retained. Tonight we’ll see all the follow-up on the PPV as well as Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria, Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak and The Schism interrogating their own to see if there are moles in their midst. SHould be a fun show as we see where the storylines will take us after GAB.

Here in the Thomas household, I’m still busy with my remote coverage of Fantasia International Film Festival. This past week I watched (and posted reviews of!) the queer revenge thriller Femme and Larry Fessendon’s werewolf film Blackout, two fantastic movies about time travel in Aporia and River, and the nostalgically fun documentary A Disturbance In the Force about the making of the Star Wars Holiday Special.

Outside of my Fantasia coverage, I also watched the Taylor Swift concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Netflix which is quite good if you’re a Swifty. And my TV watching saw me finish Secret Invasion — which had some real issues but I enjoyed overall — as well as finishing up Dark Side of the ’90s season two. I began rewatching X-Men: The Animated Series on Disney+ which still holds up rather well and started in on season one of Canada’s Drag Race. There was a lot of watching this past week!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We get a graphic in memory of Adrian Street to start.

* The opening video recaps the events of NXT Great American Bash including Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne fighting, Roxy beating Blair Davenport, Dirty Dom retaining the NXT North American Champion, Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin’s…thing, Gallus losing the Tag Titles to The Family, Tiff beating Thea Hail and Melo retaining the NXT Championship against Ilja.

* Stacks and Tony pull into the parking lot, and Gallus of course attacks them.Stacks is taken out and then a three-on-one beatdown of Tony ensues.

* Jacy Jayne walks up to the announcer booth and interrupts Vic and Booker, saying she’s finishing what she started with Lyra.

Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

Jacy attacks Lyra during her entrance and it turns into a brawl. Jacy slams Lyra into the apron and gets on the apron to senton onto her. She rolls Lyra in and the bell rings, with Jacy attacking and stomping Lyra down in the corner. She goes in with a big boot and Lyra rolls past, gets up and beats on Jacy. Lyra off the ropes with a crossbody for two.

Jacy up on Lyra’s shoulders but she escapes ans shoves Lyra into the corner. Splash, snapmare and a kick to the head for a one-count. Jacy shoves Lyra into the corner and drives her shoulder in for four. She charges, Lyra leaps over and kicks Jacy in the chest. Jacy to the outside and Lyra dives onto her as we go to PIP break.