Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and tonight NXT will see the NXT Women's Championship defended as Lyra Valkyria takes on Xia Li. We also have Chad Gable challenging Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup, while Eddy Thorpe will face off against Charlie Dempsey as they try to get attention for spots in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches. Speaking of those matches, Carmelo Hayes will face Josh Briggs and Blair Davenport will battle Thea Hail for berths in the NXT Deadline matches. And finally, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe are set to face off against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo. That has the potential to be a solid show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re kicking off with the Heritage Cup without preamble!

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable

Round 1 (0 – 0)

Circle to start, Dar with a kick to the leg but Gable with a wristlock, Dar flips through and takes Gable down with a hip throw but Gable counters. Dar with a wristlock behind the match, Gable stretches and reverses the hold. Dar with a fireman’s carry to escape but Gable with a headscissors.

Dar gets free and goes to the leg for an elbowdrop, then locks in a headlock. Gable up to his feet and puts Dar on his knees, wristlock and he puts Dar on the mat. Dar back up and backs Gable into the ropes, kick but Gable ducks and takes Dar down. He tosses Dar and goes for a pin but Dar escapes and tags Gable down. They jockey for position, Gable with a drop toehold and an anklelock — Dar to the ropes. Dar goes for a kneebar but Gable picks him up as the clock runs out on the round.

Round 2 (0 – 0)

Dar with a kick to the thigh to start and shoots Gable into the ropes, but he gets run over for a one-count. Gable with a headlock, Dar shoots him into the ropes and gets run over again. Dar back up and SLAPS gable, then kicks him in the chest a couple of times. Gable knocks Dar down and sends him into the ropes, knocks him down and gets two.

Chop from Gable and a whip, reversed but Gable picks him up and flips him over for a two-count. 1:25 left and Gable goes for a suplex, Dar escapes and kicks the arm, the back of the leg and then the chest to knock him down. Gable gets a kick in the corner and then locks in an armbar over the ropes at four. Gable pushes Dar into the ropes, Ora Mensah with a cheap shot behind the ref’s back and Dar covers for three!

Round 3 (1 – 0 Dar)

Round started during the break and went to the outside, where Dar took over. We’re back in now and Dar hits some knees, then covers for two. Gable back up and chops away at Dar but gets knocked down, he works over the leg and we come back with 33 seconds left. Dar up top, Gable cuts him off and climbs up — Dar fights back but gets superplexed! Cradle for two, reversed for another and we’re outta time.

Round 4 (1 – 0 Dar)

Dar and Gable come out trading shots at the bell. Gable catches a kick attempt for a modified belly to belly and goes up top — diving headbutt for two.

Dar to the apron and Gable follows, he goes for a German to the outside but Dar holds on and then slips underneath. Kick to the leg drops Gable to the mat and a DDT follows up straight to the floor! Dar rolls in as the ref’s count gets to nine — Gable slides in but gets hit with an elbow. Cover but Gable kicks out at the last second!

Dar up now and goes for the ankle lock, but Gable rolls through and takes Dar down. Dar rolls into a kneebar attempt, Gable blocks it but gets pulled into a bodyscissors and sleeper. Gable gets to his feet with Dar on his back and snapmares Dar over, cover for two. Dar with a knee to the face, cover but Gable kicks out at two! They’re trading shots o0n their knees until the bell.

Round 5 (1 – 0 Dar)

Gable charges in for a somersault kick, my feed went funky but it comes back to Gable hitting a German suplex for three! And of course Dar with the cheap shot after the bell behind the ref’s back.

Round 6 (1 – 1)

Dar runs in diving on Gable for a splash and hits a big clothesline off the ropes for two. Gable reverses a suplex into a brainbuster and rolls to the outside — he’s up top! He leaps but Dar catches him with a triangle choke! Gable picks him up out of it for a powerbomb for two.

Both men up and they trade strikes, Dar with a spinning back elbow for two. Dar charges in, but Gable catches him in an ankle lock. Dar rolls through and rolls Gable up for two. Gable with a throat thrust, but Dar catches him in a cradle for two. Gable picks Dar up on his back into a DDT for two! 30 seconds left, Gable goes up top, moonsault! Dar gets his feet up but Gable catches the feet — ankle lock! Dar rolls through but Gable has it cinched in! He grapevines and Dar taps but a second after the bell.

Winner: Tie (3:00 in round six)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly decent Heritage Cup match. It’s getting a bit tired to have Dar do the exact same thing each match, but the formula is always entertaining so I’m giving that a slight pass it.

After the match Otis runs over Ora Mensah and then tries to dance with Lash, who turns around and gets slapped by Maxxine! She falls into Otis’ arms, freaks out and runs away.

* We get JBL’s video from the past week where he announces Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs and Thea Hail vs. Blair Davenport as qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

* Xia Li WALKS, as does Lyra Valkyria.

* Stacks and Tony D’Angelo are at a restaurant talking and Tony says they aren’t done with Chase U. They walk through the kitchen and chat with some guys before coming out to a bunch of their guys. XXXX is there and says she knows the Don doesn’t like surprises, but this is a special occasion. She makes a toast to another successful title reign and they sit down to eat.

* Carmelo Hayes is backstage and Trick comes up, saying he qualified for the Iron Survivor last week and this is Melo’s week. Melo is distracted and says he’s focused on the match, and he can’t look past Briggs. Trick says they should give the people what they want and have Trick in Melo’s corner. Melo says he has to do it solo, and Trick understands.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li

Li attacks Lyra during her entrance and is backed off as officials tend to the champion. They6 check her out and she looks dazed, as we go to break without a match.

Winner: No Match