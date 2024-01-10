Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as per the usual, and this week we’ll have an NXT Tag Team Championship match as Tony D’Angelo and Stacks battle OTM. In other matches, Gigi Dolin will fight Cora Jade to settle their differences while Nikkita Lyons looks to do the same against Blair Davenport. And the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic for 2024 kicks off as Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin team up to take on Gallus and Axiom & Nathan Frazer will battle Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Plus it’s been reported (but not announced) that Dragon Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Lexis King, which should be fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

