Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and tonight NXT is on a new channel! The brand comes to broadcast television on The CW, and they have a big show planned for the Chicago crowd. Tonight’s episode sees Ethan Page defend the NXT Championship against Trick Williams, while Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia. Plus Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz collide in a Street Fight, The Miz hosts an episode of Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo ahead of their match next week, and Lola Vice and Jaida Parker team up to take on Fatal Influence. It’s a stacked show and hopefully will be a fun one.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in Chicago, Illinois for NXT’s broadcast network debut! Vic calls it the most significant night in NXT history. Okay.

* Hey, new theme song and opening video! Not sure who this is but it’s solid and the video itself is pretty great.

* The Heartbreak Kid is here! Shawn Michaels makes his way down to the ring in a cowboy hat and snazzy suit, strutting like an absolute fucking dork as only he can. Shawn plays to the crowd a bit and gets the mic, saying “Welcome boys and girls to the premiere episode of NXT on The CW network. And what better place to have it than in the Windy City of Chicago?” he says they can’t have a new network without new championship titles and unveils them before noting the men and women will make history tonight. So he’s just got one question for them.

“Are you ready?” TRIPLE H IS HERE! The Game gets into the ring from the announcer side and the audience is hyped. Triple H says “No, Chicago, we said ARE! YOU! READY?” And it’s time for our first title match!

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

Lockup to start, Giulia backs Roxy into the corner. Break at four, Roxy right on the attack but Giulia with a wristlock. Roxy flips into a reversal, Giulia flips to escape. Giulia with a takedown, Roxy into the ropes, Giulia sent into the ropes and runs Roxy over. Roll-up gets two, Roxy reverses for two, they go back and forth one more time and Giulia with a dropkick immediately after.

Roxy fights back and they shove each other — Giulia with a headbutt! She raps Roxy up but Roxy escapes, goes for Pop Rocks but Giulia escapes, they trade reversals and Giulia locks in an STF! But Roxy counters into a crossface, Giulia gets Roxy’s shoulders on the mat for two and they go forehead to forehead as we go to break.

We’re back and Roxy has Giulia on the mat, manhandling her. She has a hammerlock on Giulia, Giulia fights to her feet and hits a leaping snapmare. Roxy right back on the attack, she nails Giulia in the head. Pie-face from Roxy, Giulia with a smack and Roxy with a smack back — and Giulia goes wild with repeated headbutts against the ropes for a four-count!

Giulia manhandles Roxy by her hair and sends her into the ropes — big clothesline. She catches Roxy — hammerlock suplex for two-plus. She picks Roxy up, but Roxy slides down the back. They trade big shots, Roxy tees off on Roxy and sends her to the mat. Roxy shoves Giulia back with her feet and then pulls her to the floor — DIVE through the ropes onto the challenger! Roxy rolls Giulia in and goes up top but Giulia with a big boot to the champ. She goes for a double underhook — SUPERPLEX! She holds on for the bridge for a nearfall. Giulia with a submission attempt, Roxy gets her shoulders on the mat for two.

They roll around a bit, Roxy locks in the crossface! Giulia tries to counter and Roxy keeps her from the ropes until she breaks free and locks in the STF — Roxy gets to the ropes. Roxy with a shoulder from the apron and comes in but is hit with a belly to back suplex. Roxy takes over, Pop Rocks but Giulia rolls through — knee to the head, cover, nearfall!

Giulia a bit frustrated now, she picks Roxy up but Roxy escapes the bodyslam and rolls the challenger up for two-plus. POP ROCKS! Roxy nails her finisher but Giulia rolls to the outside. Roxy is beside herself. She grabs Giulia but gets pilled to the outside — NORTHERN LIGHTS BOMB ON THE FLOOR! The ref starts the ten count, both women up and get in the ring at nine.

Roxy rolls right back out to take a breaker and goes to grab her title. She comes into the ring and the ref stops her — wait, someone grabs Giulia and hits a DDT on the floor. Giulia rolls back in, Pop Rocks, that finishes it.

Winner: Roxanne Perez (13:00)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Very good match to kick off the new era of NXT. Roxy and Giulia clicked quite well in there, there were a couple slippery moments but on the whole this delivered.

IT’S CORA! CORA JADE TOOK OUT GIULIA! Roxy looks intrigued.

* Earlier today, CM Punk arrived in Chicago. So did Trick Williams and Ethan Page.

* Nathan Frazer and Axiom are playing WWE 2K24 and playing against A-Town Down Under in-game. Axiom tells Frazer he needs to hold onto his anger. Frazer loses it and they lose the match in the game. Frazer stalks off, then comes back and says Axiom may have a point. They agree to play again.

* Ava is backstage with CM Punk and says she knows he has a lot going on but he needs to call it down the middle tonight. Punk says he will, and Lexis walks up wanting advice from Punk. Punk mentions King’s dad and he says he’s trying not to be his dad. Lexis points out that he’s trying to be a good guy and that he lost last week against Oro Mensah. Punk gives him the “Two Wolves” line and Lexis says thanks, they part amicably.

* We get a video package recapping the Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz feud, including Lee taking out Trey Miguel and their brawls with each other in recent weeks.