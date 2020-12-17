Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano vs. KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff

We start with the faces already in the ring. The ladies of The Way are out with the heels. KUSHIDA starts with Theory and takes an inverted atomic drop and knee lift. Ruff gets the tag and does okay but is taken down after a distraction, which allows Gargan to get in and take control. Johnny wears down Ruff and stops to talk trash to KUSHIDA. Ruff rallies and things break down. The faces with a double dropkick and with the heels outside, Ruff tries a springboard somersault. He lands horribly and crumbles but seems to be okay. A blind tag leads to Ruff taking a dropkick and a slingshot spear heading into commercial. Returning, Theory wears down Ruff. He gets free and makes the hot tag to KUSHIDA, who hits everything moving. Johnny escapes an armbar attempt and Ruff tags in with a missile dropkick. Sandiwch enziguris in the corner and Ruff gets two. Theory tags in and gets two on a Blue Thunder Bomb on Ruff. A double superkick nearly ends this but KUSHIDA breaks up the pin. He lays out THeory with a fastball punch and takes a superkick. Johnny goes for a dive but is nearly rolled up. Ruff avoids a serupkick and hits one of his own. He catches Johnny with a beautiful flying cutter and crucifix bomb but hemissed the blind tag. Theory kicks him and wins with something called This is the Way.

Winners: Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano in 13:38

Dexter Lumis is sitting on a podium thing in the arena and has a small easel in front of him.

A Rhea Ripley/Toni Storm vignette airs. Toni says she ran Rhea out of NXT UK and sent her to NXT and tonight she ends the rivalry on her terms.

Shotzi Blackheart is interviewed about facing Indi Hartwell tonight. She says she’s proud of her team at War Games but Candice is no general. Her war against Candice is far from over.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tyler Rust

Ciampa gets a chair and sets it up in case Timothy Thatcher wants to come down. As the two competitors work the mat, Thatcher indeed shows up.Ciampa gets more aggressive with Thatcher arriving. He doesn’t sit, instead standing in front of the chair Ciampa set up. Ciampa throws Rust out in front of him and then Rust sends him into Thatcher. He boots his trainer by mistake and Thatcher nearly goes after Ciampa until things are broken up by officials. Rust hits him on his way back in and divorce courts the arm on the apron before a break. Returning, Rust works over the arm and neck. Ciampa gets going with shoulder blocks and brings the fire. He fights out of some more arm work but keeps getting put in some whenever he gets going. Ciampa stomps his way free but has Fairytale Ending blocked. Rust hit a huge kick and a flipping backbreaker for a great near fall. Ciampa gets put in a modified Rings of Saturn and uses his feet on the ropes to break the hold. Ciampa gets going and wins with Willow’s Bell.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa in 12:24

As Ciampa picks up the Thatch-as-Thatch-can shirt, Thatcher returns for a fight but is held back. CIampa throws the shirt at him and leaves.

A Grizzled Young Veterans vignette runs.

A Karrion Kross vignette airs.

During the break, Malcolm Bivens comes out to tell Rust that he’s a star and he wants him to pick himself up. They fist bump and leave together.

Dexter Lumis is still drawing on his easel. We see that he’s drawing the New Year’s Evil logo.

NXT Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne

Before the bell, Kilian Dain shows up to attack Burch and Lorcan. Undisputed Era come over to join the fight. Breezango randomly join the fray but Dunne and Kyle never take eyes off of each other. As soon as the bell rings, they start slugging away at each other before taking things to the mat. They jockey for position, counter each other, and throw in stiff trikes in between nit all, never letting up. The fight moves outside where Kyle blocks an Explex and hops on Dunne’s back for a sleeper. Dunne breaks it by going after the fingers and they trade shots. Both beat the countout at 9 and continue to slug it out inside. Commercial time.