Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Are you ready for some…….WRASSLIN!

RAW starts off all messy and Retribution is here. Officially, they have contracts. Hoodies are removed, and they got Hannibal Lecter-like masks on.

Mia Yim says the fighting continues because WWE and superstars are motivated by money. They are done getting stepped on just to get some imaginary brass ring.

They are here to destroy the WWE and rebuild it in the image of Retribution, and they will do I by draining the lifeblood of this company. Each and every single one of them are the sickness that’s responsible of the infestation of this hellhole. Ok.

They do this for the fame and the fortune, so they can all collect their paydays like whores! Retribution will make them pay for their sins, because they are the judge, jury, and executioners.

The Hurt Business ain’t bout that life, though.

The boys remove their jackets, ready themselves, then head down the ramp. They hop on the apron, and Retribution leaves the ring. MVP wants a mic. Whats’ poppin, he asks? When that realness shows up, they ain’t got no heart. No chainsaws or crowbars. He figured once they got contracts, they’d shut their mouths. They got an opportunity tonight to be on the business end of some hurt.

Lashley says they aren’t kids with masks. They will beat Retribution down and look good while doing it.

MORE of Retribution circle the ring. The Hooded Jobbers hop on the apron, and The Hurt Business attacks. Lashley gets chokeslammed by Dijakovic and Dio Madden.

SO…..the hate the WWE Superstars so much for wrestling for fame and money that they signed contracts to achieve…fame and money?

We head backstage to check in with Sarah, who runs up on The Mysterio family, where she asks what it’s like to see Dom get a title shot tonight. Rey says family means everything. It’s an honor to watch Dom follow in his footsteps. Does Mexico have an equivalent to The Emmys? Cuz Rey needs one, obviously.

The Street Profits are here to stir it up. Cups are shot out into the sky. They’re on commentary for the opening match.



Match 1: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs Andrade and Angel Garza vs Humberto Carrillo and Dominik Mysterio

Angel starts the match by….removing his pants and throwing them at Murphy. Tag to Andrade, who rolls to the outside to allow Murphy and Humberto to wrestle. Humberto gets himself out of a wristlock, and Murphy flips himself out of a reversal. Murphy drives an elbow to the shoulder. Humberto ducks under the hold and reverses, Murphy spins out of it, Humberto flips out of it, and tosses Murphy to the outside. Andrade sneaks in and attacks, then tags in Garza, and they stomp Humberto in the corner. Kick to the face. Tag to Andrade. Andrade whips, reversed, Andrade holds onto the ropes and poses. Murphy runs into the ring and attacks Humberto. Andrade with a kick. He tries to swipe Dom, but Dom drops down. Double team to Humberto, but he escapes, springboards, arm drag to Andrade, high kick to Murphy. Tag to Dominik. Humberto hits the ropes. Suicide dive! Dominik to the top rope! He flies off! Cover to Andrade in the ring. 1..2….NO!!! Andrade chops Dominik against the ropes, whips to the ropes, gets kicked by Andrade. Right hand. Dominik kicks back, hits a Destroyer, pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Garza kicks him in the head and hits an uppercut. I guess Andrade got a tag? Dominik swings with the ropes, getting a kick, Murphy tosses Garza INTO Dominik! Murphy in the ring with Andrade, Andrade kicks him in the face. Elbow from Andrade. Hits the ropes. Murphy with a knee! Murphy tries for a tag, but Seth drops down off the apron saying he’s got a lot on his mind. He takes his jacket and leaves. Andrade rolls Murphy up for 1..2..NO!!!

Andrade kicks out of the corner, HUGE back elbow from Andrade. Tag to Garza. Wing Clipper. 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Andrade and Angel Garza

Yo, every second with Andrade and Murphy in the ring was sick. Hard hitting and vicious. Give me more of those two. Other than that, Dom and Humberto kinda looked like chumps here.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 5:26

Braun was at RAW Underground, and he wanted blood, immediately, right away, now…so Shane made him wait for a week to fight DABBA KANGLE or whatever his name is.

Shane is backstage, he tells his security guard that he’s going to be on The Kevin Owens show next. His security guard tells him to watch out for KO, and suggests going with Shane. He comes off as a cool guy. Hope he has a good Monday.

Dijakovic and his crew is backstage. He tells The Hurt Business that they could have been part of the solution. While others wait out in the cold, Hurt Business lines their pockets with the WWE’s money to pay for their suits. They didn’t ask for this out of pain or anger, they asked out of greed. Their payment will come in the form of a match against them, and they will pay them in Retribution.

Cool, man.

Owens is in the ring to welcome us The Kevin Owens Show. He brings up being attacked by Captain Hot Topic. However, Owens took care of him last week, and it’s time to move on. Tonight, he has someone he never thought he’d invite and give a platform to. He says 2020 has been weird, though, so let’s keep that train going. Out comes Shane, while King calls him The Best in the World.

Owens refers to their history, how they tried to destroy each other, and how Owens got him fired. He’s not upset, though, it’s all water under the bridge. Here’s the thing; it’s not about them, it’s about what Shane does best – and that’s promote.

Shane says tonight, we have Battle of the Behemoths. Dawb De Keto, or whatever his name is, versus Braun Strowman. They’re going at it. Shane brings up Owens coming to RAW Underground, where Kevin Owens met Dabble Capo. Shane wants to intrdocue the big guy.

Dibble Keno comes out to some island music. The former Viking comes out with a scowl. He hops onto the apron and enters the ring over the top rope. Shane is impressed. Shane stands to compare the size. Owens stands, says this is why he wanted Shane on the show – because he knew, Dabble Cable wouldn’t be far behind. Owens remembers exactly what homie did to him two weeks ago. Owens says Kano must not know how things work here. Owens says they are going to do this at some point. Until then, here’s something to chew on:

Kevin smacks the shit out of him. Shane holds the big guy back as Owens announces his second guest: Braun Strowman!

Shane holds both of them back, saying this will happen ONLY at RAW Underground. If they want it, they gotta back it up. Owens is standing in the corner as the big guys jaw jack.

Black is here! He pulls Owens by the leg and crotches him against the pole!!! Black pulls Owens to the outside as Shane completely ignores it and tries to get his shit together.

Braun Strowman screams Eminem lyrics in the ring while Owens grabs at his balls.

Drew is backstage, saying that some time, he and Lee may have a few drinks about this, but right now, he and Lee are gonna beat the hell out of each other. Drew, ever the good guy, will pay for the drinks.