Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey all! Just got the news that my spot must close down by 10:00 PM Wednesday night, so I’m full of piss and vinegar and whiskey. Let’s hope some wrestling can turn my mood around.

This report produced by Joseph Park.

We gloss over Drew’s loss and focus more on his win from last week, then head to the ring where Team RAW stands proud with Adam Pearce. Pearce gets some time to congratulate Drew and Taker, then turns to Team RAW. He says results like what they gave deserves to be rewarded. So he’s giving each person some time to explain why they should be next in line. AJ is up first, but Sheamus says no, AJ is not his captain.

Sheamus then congratulates Drew for his title win. He and Drew go way back, best of friends, and since he was MVP of last night —

AJ cuts him off, says we all know that Drew is his buddy, so it seems like using the “good ol boy” system is in play, and he’s not cool with that. As for MVP, that’s AJ.

Lee says he doesn’t hate to interrupt, because not only did he save AJ ,but he pinned the other team’s actual captain, so it’s obvious who is worthy.

Riddle says that he’d love to be “WWE Championship.” So there’s that. He wonders if beating King Corbin makes him King Bro.

Sheamus: “You are a real dope.”

Riddle talks nicknames, wondering what Mongoose thinks.

Braun says he ain’t last. Pearce explains this is a common phrase. Oh, so Braun is now an idiot. Ok. He grabs Pearce and looks to eat his head off. He tells Adam to pick him. Then headbutts Pearce. Riddle stands in between the two, Braun yells at everyone, and stares Pearce down, unbothered.

WE RETURN to commentary explaining that Pearce was about to name the guy who would face Drew, but Braun caved his head in.

Later tonight, we’re getting a tag team title match between New Day and Hurt Business that stems from a backstage segment where Hurt Business calls them embarrassments. Woods reminds them that they lost last week. Cedric, specifically, says they were too busy playin cosplay. Kofi tells him to back up, but Woods squares up as Cedric says they re telling him they want a title shot, and Cedric deserves the spotlight. Woods gives in on the challenge.

Lol, Kofi, why would Monday be your “day off?”

Somewhere, Darren Young is fuming.

Match 1: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day vs The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)

Shelton and Woods to start. Woods escapes the corner on the quickness, and gyrates with Kofi. MVP yells at Shelton that he needs controlled fury. Shelton shoots the legs and mounts with some punches. Front face lock, he spins over the back of Woods, tries to lock up from behind, mounts the back, hooks the arm, Woods gets taken down and Shelton drives a knee into the shoulder. Suplex across the ring. Shelton locks the head. Suplex and a cover for 1…2.NO! Another cover for clout. Kick to the shoulder from Shelton. Kofi with punches from his knees. He stands, hits the ropes, big boot. Shelton with a surprise running knee to Kofi, who is just chillin on the apron.

WE RETURN, and Kofi gets a tag and flies off the top rope with an elbow. Right to Cedric. Dropkick to Shelton. He hits the ropes, clothesline, Kofi hits the ropes again. Boom drop. Kofi waits for Shelton to stand, goes for Trouble in Paradise, Shelton ducks, kicks, sends Kofi into the corner. Kick to the face from Kofi, Kofi to the top. Right hand from Shelton. He locks the head. Kofi fights him off, headbutt and Shelton drops down. Kofi is sent outside. The ref starts a count. Shelton joins him outside. Ref hits the 9. Shelton sends Kofi into the ring. The ref calls for the end of the match. MVP enters the ring, says they want a restart. But not after the ref holds the hands of Hurt Business up. Kofi explains to Woods he’s getting tired of this feud as MVP calls him scared.

MATCH OFFICIALLY RESTARTS after about 9:53

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

WE RETURN to Kofi and Shelton. Kofi sends him to the outside hard, and Kofi lands on his knee. Ref starts the count again, hitting 7, and Shelton drags Kofi back in. Stomps from Shelton. Tag to Cedric. Cedric hits some knees from the running Kofi. Clothesline from Shelton. Cedric with an elbow drop. Cover for 1….NO!!! Another cover but no. Cedric drives elbows to th back of Kofi. He pulls back on the head while sitting on a bent leg. Cedric holds the knee, tags in Shelton. Shelton stomps. He grabs Kofi and drops the knee onto his own knee. Shelton drags Kofi to his corner and drops an elbow to the inside knee. Tag to Cedric. Elbow drop to the knee. He pulls back on the leg as Kofi screams from behind. Cedric ties the leg up with an Indian Death Lock and turns Kofi on his belly. Tag to Shelton. He comes in and kicks Kofi’s head. Shelton drives a knee into the face of Kofi. Shleton works the leg around his own.

Kofi is about to make a tag after some more abuse, but Cedric is there to pull Woods off the apron. Kofi hits SOS on Shelton, Covers for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Cedric. He clips the leg from behind. Woods is pissed. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cedric locks the leg up again. Kofi fights back with right hands. Kofi crawls towards his corner, but Cedric is there to grab the leg. He pulls Kofi into the heel corner. Shelton hops onto the apron. Kofi kicks Cedric. Kofi hobbles to his corner, tags in Woods. Woods with a clothesline! Another. A leg lariat. Shelton in and right back out. Drop toe hold to Cedric. Woods hits the ropes .Flies through them onto Shelton. He is back in and presses Cedric then drops him. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Woods grabs the head, Cedric shoves him. Cedric locks the head, tornado DDT off the ropes. Tag to Shelton. He’ in with an Angle Slam! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Kofi is there to save the matchup! Cedric flies, Kofi sends him outside.

Kofi dives over the top onto Cedric! Shelton lifts Woods, Woods rolls through. Pin for 1….2….3!!!

Winners: The New Day

Major concern about a title loss. Not that The Hurt Business doesn’t deserve it; it just would have came off like a short-sighted win. Then again, if they weren’t going to lose, what was with the confusing restarting of the match?

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 7:59

Adam is backstage with the doctor/trainer. He says he needs to take it easy for a week. He says Braun has been escorted out the building, and if it was up to him, he’d fire Braun. Charly asks what his decision was going to be, but Lashley comes up to talk about his successes and how he deserves a title shot. Adam wants to speak to him in private, and tells Charly she can bounce.