Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WELCOME TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW 411 LEG

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WELCOME TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW 411 LEGENDS NIGHT!!!!

Before we get started, be sure to check out Michael Ornelas article, ”Wrestling With Loss” that speaks on Brodie Lee.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with a recap of last week when Randy went on an elderly abuse spree. We’re live to RAW, but who cares about tonight in the Thunderdome when we’re celebrating 411’s OWN LEGENDS NIGHT!!!!

It’s The 411 Legends Monday Night RAW, and everyone is decked out in their Hurt Business finest! We head backstage to the 411 common area that looks oddly like a standard kitchen attached to a den with large banners of Csonka hanging up behind a crowd of used to bes and never was writers of 411 lore. Behind a frantic-haired Chris Lansdell is a crudely drawn list of names with the heading, “TONY’S HITLIST.” Names like Wes Kirk, AJ Grey, and Justin Watry are listed and crossed out. We fade out as RAW starts.

Triple H is in the Thunderdome! He welcomes us to the Thunderdome and to Monday Night RAW and to 411 Legends Night.

ORTON cuts him off before he can take his first heavily breathed promo!

Orton is a face!

He brings up the match he was supposed to have tonight, and Triple H says that will not happen, and Orton knows why. Orton says he is aware, but he figures HHH is here to make an official ruling, so what will it be? Will it be that Orton will enter the Rumble last? Will he hand orton the title?

HHH tells Orton if he wants the title, he needs to win the Rumble however he’s gotta.

Orton says the only reason HHH would be here is to make a call, and make sure that it benefits Orton.

HHH wonders if this is where they are at now. Cheap threats? Stand there and flex his jaw muscles, thinking HHH is cared? HHH says he’s been impressed over the last year. Watched the old Randy Orton step back into the dance. He’d been gone for a while, and he’s sat back and watched it take place. A lot of people criticized, didn’t understand. HHH say and watched, though. Watched him light a match, watched it burn, just like Orton did, knowing that everything Orton wanted was on the other side of the flame and all Orton had to do was drop it – and he did. HHH doesn’t think he was ever more proud. He would have done the same thing. It stood between Orton and what he wanted. HHH says there’s a few things Orton has done that HHH doesn’t understand – like kicking legends in the head, or humiliating them like Mark Henry, HBK, Ric Flair. He doesn’t understand that. Flair is a legend and humiliating him had no benefit. This made HHH look at him differently. Orton is not a legend, not everything he thinks he is, but is a no-good prick.

Orton says he is at his peak, in his prime, and is a legend in his own time – just like Hunter was. In fact, does HHH still got it in him? Is he still in there? Is The Game alive? The King of Kings? Maybe Orton can take the legend of Triple H out once and for good, but HHH must accept a challenge. How about a good old fashioned fight? Tonight.

HHH says Orton is smart enough to know that when someone wants them to do something, you don’t give them the satisfaction. There’s no benefit to Triple H. His answer is no.

Orton says no, it’s because Steph isn’t here tonight, so he’s unable to retrieve his balls from her purse.

Triple H with a right hand to Orton! Orton slides out of the ring with a smirk. He still has his mic. He guesses that’s a yes.

We come back to Ryan Byers in front of a draped black sheet.

Ryan: Welcome everyone to Monday Night RAAAAAAWWWWWW, as reviewed on 411mania. My name is Ryan Byers, and I’m trying to figure out why I’m here as a “legend” when I’m still actively writing for the site. I guess that goes to show how badly I’ve killed off Ask 411 since Sforcina left town – nobody even realizes I’m writing it. Yeah, I’m the poor man’s Jed Shaffer. Imagine having to put THAT on your resume.

But anyway, I guess I’m glad to be here. A payday is a payday, right? Wait, how much is Acero giving me for this? God knows he’s swimming in that sweet 411mania pop-up ad revenue and has plenty to share. Meanwhile, I’m over here getting paid in “Ashish Cash,” the gift certificate that is only good for merchandise purchases on the old 411mania CafePress shop. So I’m not actually getting anything for this, am I? Can I at least have one of those Danishes from the vending machine in the writers’ lounge? What do you mean Jeremy Thomas replaced the writers’ lounge with a Slack channel? What the hell is a Slack channel?

Commentary reminds us that Triple H did NOT accept anything.

We are reminded of that odd Flair moment last week that made zero sense.

Backstage, Sarah comes up to Charlotte to bring up Lacey Evans and her flirtatious ways. Charlotte calls her classless, and says she isn’t the first to hit on Ric in front of Charlotte. Family comes first, says her. Sarah brings up her words. Things were not patched up, but Ric knows how competitive she is. It’s 2021 and Charlotte is about to have a match, so why is she being asked about her dad? She’s here to show this classless woman how to act like a lady.

After Charlotte makes her entrance, Lacey tells her to calm down and grab a sweet tea. She said last week, she didn’t flirt with anyone that didn’t wanna be flirted with. To her, Ric is a charming, handsome, powerful man’s man. Tonight, this match is dedicated to Ric. Lacey shoots him a kiss.

DREW MCINTYRE has a selfie promo! He says he has no symptoms, but Covid should not be taken lightly. If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone, and the only way we can stop this is by working together. Please wear your mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Stay safe. Awww, thanks Drew.



Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs Lacey Evans

For being completely bothered, Charlotte takes some time to lockup, but does so and gets Lacey into the corner. Lacey laughs her off as the ref breaks the hold. Rollup for 1…NO! Side headlock from Lacey. Charlotte shoots her off and hits a hard shoulder tackle. Lacey kicks, Charlotte catches it and hits an elbow. Chop to the chest. Another. Another. This one drops Lacey. Whip to the corner, and Charlotte hits a running high knee then rolls Lacey down for a pin. 1..2….NO!!! charlotte with the head scissors, then she slams Lacey’s face into the mat. She tosses Lacey across the ring with the leg scissors, then hits a right hand in the corner. Knee to the back of lacey’s leg. Charlotte tries for the Figure Four, but Lacey gets to the ropes.

The music of Ric Flair hits, the guy who should be at home, and here comes the happy and smiling kiss-stealing man. He comes strutting down, much to the chagrin of Charlotte.

WE ARE BACK and Charlotte hits shoulders into the corner. She sets Lacey’s leg up again, but Lacey escapes and sends Charlotte into the corner. Stomps in the corner. Lacey swings with a Bronco Buster, then sends Charlotte out of the ring. Ref starts the count and Lacey leaves the ring at the ocunt of four. She gets kicked by charlotte then reverses a whip and sends Charlotte into the barricade. Charlotte rolls into the ring at 6. Lacey follows. She hits the ropes and does the shittiest Flair Strut ever. Misses a knee drop, but is able to send Charlotte down head-first. Submission attempt by Lacey, but Charlotte drops her. Charlotte with a right hand. Lacey kicks. Whip to the corner, reversed, Charlotte misses a knee in the corner, Lacey rolls her up, Charlotte rolls through, and Charlotte hits a low kick to the face. Charlotte with a big boot, misses, get pulled down by the hair. Lacey gets Charlotte in the corner, kicks the shoulder, big boot out of the corner. Again. Clothesline to Lacey. Again. She hits a neckbreaker then an Exploder. Charlotte pushes Lacey over the top rope and hits a right forearm. Huge boot sends lacey to the ground outside. Charlotte grabs Lacey, sends her back into the ring, heads to the top rope, but Lacey is up and pulls Charlotte’s leg out. Charlotte hits a backbreaker then sends Lacey back into the buckle. Natural Selection and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Flair is there to put the boot on the ropes. That entire sequence was horribly executed. Lol, Charlotte: “For this hooker?”

Lacey misses a Woman’s Right. Charlotte gets her to the apron, looks for a suplex, Ric shoves Lacey into a pin, then holds Charlotte’s boot down and Lacey gets a cover for 1..2….3!!!



Winner:

Set aside the fact that last week made little sense, ignore the fact that the last time we saw Charlotte and Flair aside from last week, she berated him and humiliated him immensely, and get rid of the image of Lacey suddenly being interested in gold-digging, this match just never got off the ground to be anything more than sloppy. Just constant miscommunication, and if Charlotte is going to continue to use Natural Selection, she may want to tighten the move up. This is the second or third week in a row where it looked horrible.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 12:26

A quick scan of the room stops on a balding man who could only be from Kentucky. It’s Steve Cook and he’s wearing a shirt that says PUPPIES with a blue blazer over it. He’s sippin on Kentucky’s finest fire water and talking to Andy Perez about their most recent YouTube video on 411mania.com’s You Tube Account that you could find RIGHT HERE!

Andy laughs heartily as we get a tight angle of Steve Cook, overhearing a quick blurb of conversation:

Steve: “I tell you what, the catering sure has improved since the last time I was here. I have no idea why they won’t let me in the women’s locker room. Write a few things about a few ladies and you’re blacklisted. Oh well, it is what it is. I need more bourbon?”

Backstage, Lee is being interviewed, but Sheamus comes up. He says there’s nothing he’d do less than kick him when he is down. He earned Drew’s respect last week, and if drew respects him, then Sheamus does too.

IN come Miz and Morrison to mock them, calling them Loser’s Row. Miz says he is still Mr MitB, which means: Chaching. Sheamus brings up Dumb and Dumber, and Morrison calls Miz the Dumber of the group. Miz wants to right all the wrong of 2020, and Sheamus and Lee are.

Miz gets a mention of The Browns, and Lee wonders if this is the smartest place for them to start. Lee accepts. Miz asks what happened the last time these two teamed up, and remind Lee that Sheamus Brogue Kicked him.

Jeff Hardy is already in the ring when Elias comes out with Ryker to tell Jeff that he is injured.

Hey, didn’t this guy break into the Capitol on Wednesday?



Match 2: Jeff Hardy vs Jaxson Ryker

Ryker corners Jeff, beating him down then getting a fireman’s. Jeff floats out, dodges a splash in the corner, hits a Twist of Fate. Jeff to the top rope. Elias leaves the commentary booth to distract Jeff.

Ryker rolls Jeff up for the 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

Dumb

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :49

Jeff grabs the mic and tells Elias to get in the ring and face Jeff. Elias points to his injured thumb. Jeff says to tell some Universal Truth and admit that Ryker is better than Elias. Elias heads to the ring to the match, telling Ryker not to interrupt with a wink wink nudge nudge.

Ryker gets a text from his H-Phone, so he may not have picked up on that.



Match 3: Elias vs Jeff Hardy

We are back and the match is already going down. I forgot to hit the stopwatch, but honestly, do we care? Jeff hits his inverted atomic drop and a leg drop, followed by a dropkick to…the thumb? Elbow drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff to the corner. Whisper in the Wind. He claps himself up, kicks, spins for an enziguri, but Elias tosses Jeff aside. Jawbreaker from jeff Hardy. Running knee from Elias. He locks the head, neckbreaker to Jeff. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Uppercut from Elias. Another. Backslide from jeff.

Elias escapes, kick from Jeff, TWIST OF FATE! Jeff to the top rope. Ryker watches him head up. Jeff pauses. SWANTON to Elias! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Jeff Hardy



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Shit, like 2 minutes

Elias yell at Ryker, wondering why he didn’t help! Ryker: “You told me not to!”

Not since HBO’s critically acclaimed tv series, The Wire have I seen such riveting and compelling storytelling.



Match 4: Keith Lee and Sheamus vs The Miz and John Morrison

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time:

Back to the quickly-becoming-crowded kitchen area of Tony’s house, and in comes Jeremy Thomas. He heads straight for a fridge, that’s covered with a sheet, and pauses after a nudge from the camera.

Jeremy: “Okay, Okay, why am I in this? Look Tony, I was just trying to get some snacks and something to drink. Where do you keep the rum and grenadine, by the way? I don’t know where you keep anything in this kitchen. Also, how did I get to your house? You’re like 1,000 miles away from me! I just remember walking outside to smoke and suddenly there was a rag on my fac — WAIT A MINUTE. TONY, I SWEAR TO THE GODS…”

ENDS NIGHT!!!!

Before we get started, be sure to check out Michael Ornelas article, ”Wrestling With Loss” that speaks on Brodie Lee.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with a recap of last week when Randy went on an elderly abuse spree. We’re live to RAW, but who cares about tonight in the Thunderdome when we’re celebrating 411’s OWN LEGENDS NIGHT!!!!

It’s The 411 Legends Monday Night RAW, and everyone is decked out in their Hurt Business finest! We head backstage to the 411 common area that looks oddly like a standard kitchen attached to a den with large banners of Csonka hanging up behind a crowd of used to bes and never was writers of 411 lore. Behind a frantic-haired Chris Lansdell is a crudely drawn list of names with the heading, “TONY’S HITLIST.” Names like Wes Kirk, AJ Grey, and Justin Watry are listed and crossed out. We fade out as RAW starts.

Triple H is in the Thunderdome! He welcomes us to the Thunderdome and to Monday Night RAW and to 411 Legends Night.

ORTON cuts him off before he can take his first heavily breathed promo!

Orton is a face!

He brings up the match he was supposed to have tonight, and Triple H says that will not happen, and Orton knows why. Orton says he is aware, but he figures HHH is here to make an official ruling, so what will it be? Will it be that Orton will enter the Rumble last? Will he hand orton the title?

HHH tells Orton if he wants the title, he needs to win the Rumble however he’s gotta.

Orton says the only reason HHH would be here is to make a call, and make sure that it benefits Orton.

HHH wonders if this is where they are at now. Cheap threats? Stand there and flex his jaw muscles, thinking HHH is cared? HHH says he’s been impressed over the last year. Watched the old Randy Orton step back into the dance. He’d been gone for a while, and he’s sat back and watched it take place. A lot of people criticized, didn’t understand. HHH say and watched, though. Watched him light a match, watched it burn, just like Orton did, knowing that everything Orton wanted was on the other side of the flame and all Orton had to do was drop it – and he did. HHH doesn’t think he was ever more proud. He would have done the same thing. It stood between Orton and what he wanted. HHH says there’s a few things Orton has done that HHH doesn’t understand – like kicking legends in the head, or humiliating them like Mark Henry, HBK, Ric Flair. He doesn’t understand that. Flair is a legend and humiliating him had no benefit. This made HHH look at him differently. Orton is not a legend, not everything he thinks he is, but is a no-good prick.

Orton says he is at his peak, in his prime, and is a legend in his own time – just like Hunter was. In fact, does HHH still got it in him? Is he still in there? Is The Game alive? The King of Kings? Maybe Orton can take the legend of Triple H out once and for good, but HHH must accept a challenge. How about a good old fashioned fight? Tonight.

HHH says Orton is smart enough to know that when someone wants them to do something, you don’t give them the satisfaction. There’s no benefit to Triple H. His answer is no.

Orton says no, it’s because Steph isn’t here tonight, so he’s unable to retrieve his balls from her purse.

Triple H with a right hand to Orton! Orton slides out of the ring with a smirk. He still has his mic. He guesses that’s a yes.

We come back to Ryan Byers in front of a draped black sheet.

Ryan: Welcome everyone to Monday Night RAAAAAAWWWWWW, as reviewed on 411mania. My name is Ryan Byers, and I’m trying to figure out why I’m here as a “legend” when I’m still actively writing for the site. I guess that goes to show how badly I’ve killed off Ask 411 since Sforcina left town – nobody even realizes I’m writing it. Yeah, I’m the poor man’s Jed Shaffer. Imagine having to put THAT on your resume.

But anyway, I guess I’m glad to be here. A payday is a payday, right? Wait, how much is Acero giving me for this? God knows he’s swimming in that sweet 411mania pop-up ad revenue and has plenty to share. Meanwhile, I’m over here getting paid in “Ashish Cash,” the gift certificate that is only good for merchandise purchases on the old 411mania CafePress shop. So I’m not actually getting anything for this, am I? Can I at least have one of those Danishes from the vending machine in the writers’ lounge? What do you mean Jeremy Thomas replaced the writers’ lounge with a Slack channel? What the hell is a Slack channel?

Commentary reminds us that Triple H did NOT accept anything.

We are reminded of that odd Flair moment last week that made zero sense.

Backstage, Sarah comes up to Charlotte to bring up Lacey Evans and her flirtatious ways. Charlotte calls her classless, and says she isn’t the first to hit on Ric in front of Charlotte. Family comes first, says her. Sarah brings up her words. Things were not patched up, but Ric knows how competitive she is. It’s 2021 and Charlotte is about to have a match, so why is she being asked about her dad? She’s here to show this classless woman how to act like a lady.

After Charlotte makes her entrance, Lacey tells her to calm down and grab a sweet tea. She said last week, she didn’t flirt with anyone that didn’t wanna be flirted with. To her, Ric is a charming, handsome, powerful man’s man. Tonight, this match is dedicated to Ric. Lacey shoots him a kiss.

DREW MCINTYRE has a selfie promo! He says he has no symptoms, but Covid should not be taken lightly. If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone, and the only way we can stop this is by working together. Please wear your mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Stay safe. Awww, thanks Drew.



Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs Lacey Evans

For being completely bothered, Charlotte takes some time to lockup, but does so and gets Lacey into the corner. Lacey laughs her off as the ref breaks the hold. Rollup for 1…NO! Side headlock from Lacey. Charlotte shoots her off and hits a hard shoulder tackle. Lacey kicks, Charlotte catches it and hits an elbow. Chop to the chest. Another. Another. This one drops Lacey. Whip to the corner, and Charlotte hits a running high knee then rolls Lacey down for a pin. 1..2….NO!!! charlotte with the head scissors, then she slams Lacey’s face into the mat. She tosses Lacey across the ring with the leg scissors, then hits a right hand in the corner. Knee to the back of lacey’s leg. Charlotte tries for the Figure Four, but Lacey gets to the ropes.

The music of Ric Flair hits, the guy who should be at home, and here comes the happy and smiling kiss-stealing man. He comes strutting down, much to the chagrin of Charlotte.

WE ARE BACK and Charlotte hits shoulders into the corner. She sets Lacey’s leg up again, but Lacey escapes and sends Charlotte into the corner. Stomps in the corner. Lacey swings with a Bronco Buster, then sends Charlotte out of the ring. Ref starts the count and Lacey leaves the ring at the ocunt of four. She gets kicked by charlotte then reverses a whip and sends Charlotte into the barricade. Charlotte rolls into the ring at 6. Lacey follows. She hits the ropes and does the shittiest Flair Strut ever. Misses a knee drop, but is able to send Charlotte down head-first. Submission attempt by Lacey, but Charlotte drops her. Charlotte with a right hand. Lacey kicks. Whip to the corner, reversed, Charlotte misses a knee in the corner, Lacey rolls her up, Charlotte rolls through, and Charlotte hits a low kick to the face. Charlotte with a big boot, misses, get pulled down by the hair. Lacey gets Charlotte in the corner, kicks the shoulder, big boot out of the corner. Again. Clothesline to Lacey. Again. She hits a neckbreaker then an Exploder. Charlotte pushes Lacey over the top rope and hits a right forearm. Huge boot sends lacey to the ground outside. Charlotte grabs Lacey, sends her back into the ring, heads to the top rope, but Lacey is up and pulls Charlotte’s leg out. Charlotte hits a backbreaker then sends Lacey back into the buckle. Natural Selection and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Flair is there to put the boot on the ropes. That entire sequence was horribly executed. Lol, Charlotte: “For this hooker?”

Lacey misses a Woman’s Right. Charlotte gets her to the apron, looks for a suplex, Ric shoves Lacey into a pin, then holds Charlotte’s boot down and Lacey gets a cover for 1..2….3!!!



Winner:

Set aside the fact that last week made little sense, ignore the fact that the last time we saw Charlotte and Flair aside from last week, she berated him and humiliated him immensely, and get rid of the image of Lacey suddenly being interested in gold-digging, this match just never got off the ground to be anything more than sloppy. Just constant miscommunication, and if Charlotte is going to continue to use Natural Selection, she may want to tighten the move up. This is the second or third week in a row where it looked horrible.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 12:26

A quick scan of the room stops on a balding man who could only be from Kentucky. It’s Steve Cook and he’s wearing a shirt that says PUPPIES with a blue blazer over it. He’s sippin on Kentucky’s finest fire water and talking to Andy Perez about their most recent YouTube video on 411mania.com’s You Tube Account that you could find RIGHT HERE!

Andy laughs heartily as we get a tight angle of Steve Cook, overhearing a quick blurb of conversation:

Steve: “I tell you what, the catering sure has improved since the last time I was here. I have no idea why they won’t let me in the women’s locker room. Write a few things about a few ladies and you’re blacklisted. Oh well, it is what it is. I need more bourbon?”

Backstage, Lee is being interviewed, but Sheamus comes up. He says there’s nothing he’d do less than kick him when he is down. He earned Drew’s respect last week, and if drew respects him, then Sheamus does too.

IN come Miz and Morrison to mock them, calling them Loser’s Row. Miz says he is still Mr MitB, which means: Chaching. Sheamus brings up Dumb and Dumber, and Morrison calls Miz the Dumber of the group. Miz wants to right all the wrong of 2020, and Sheamus and Lee are.

Miz gets a mention of The Browns, and Lee wonders if this is the smartest place for them to start. Lee accepts. Miz asks what happened the last time these two teamed up, and remind Lee that Sheamus Brogue Kicked him.

Jeff Hardy is already in the ring when Elias comes out with Ryker to tell Jeff that he is injured.

Hey, didn’t this guy break into the Capitol on Wednesday?



Match 2: Jeff Hardy vs Jaxson Ryker

Ryker corners Jeff, beating him down then getting a fireman’s. Jeff floats out, dodges a splash in the corner, hits a Twist of Fate. Jeff to the top rope. Elias leaves the commentary booth to distract Jeff.

Ryker rolls Jeff up for the 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

Dumb

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :49

Jeff grabs the mic and tells Elias to get in the ring and face Jeff. Elias points to his injured thumb. Jeff says to tell some Universal Truth and admit that Ryker is better than Elias. Elias heads to the ring to the match, telling Ryker not to interrupt with a wink wink nudge nudge.