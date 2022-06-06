Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I smashed my pinky just one hour ago, but I’m going to fight through the pain and do this damned report because that’s just who the hell I am!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Recap of last night, complete with Seth’s awesome polka-dotted insult adding to Rhodes injury.

We start RAW proper with Cody Rhodes and his adrenaline-fueled soul.

After some adulation, Cody welcomes us to RAW. A Thank You Cody chant starts, and he takes it in, says stuff like that fills his heart, but he wants to say that he saw all the tweets praising and loving for what he was able to do it. He doesn’t believe in it, simply because it is a privilege to do what he does. He will admit that tearing his pec is demoralizing, but he doesn’t want to be sad. There is a Rhodes we don’t know, yet. He has a daughter. When she is old enough, she wants her to watch that in the darkest of times, in what could have been the worst night of his career, he stood and fought against one of the best in the history of their game, Seth Rollins.

The book is closed, it’s in the archives – he is done with Seth Rollins. With that in mind, he wants to talk about what’s above him.

We scan up to two MitB briefcases. This contract has alluded him his entire career. Well…duh.

In 4 weeks, if he somehow climbs the ladder and grab the briefcase and cash in and become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, he’d be happy.

Rollins comes out to his music, selling last night better than Cody’s pectoral muscle.

He eventually enters the ring and grabs a mic, leaving Cody to look confused and intrigued.

Seth still does not like Cody, but after last night, he has earned Seth’s respect. The world is saying his performance was gutsy, and that’s the truth, because Cody is the toughest person he’s ever been in this ring with. He knows Seth is the last person to hear this from, but Dusty is very very proud of his baby boy right now.

Cody chokes up, bites his lip, and takes in some short cheers. Seth came out to shake his hand and return the favor Cody bestowed upon him at Mania.

They shake, Seth pulls him in and whispers something, then leaves.

Commentary chats it up a bit as Cody walks up the ramp. He turns, waves to the crowd, and…

OUT COMES SETH WITH A SLEDGEHAMMER TO CLOCK CODY ACROSS THE HEAD!!!

Seth rips Cody’s shirt open and off. Refs come out to stop Seth. Seth grabs the sledgehammer. Seth steps on the left arm of Cody, then stomps Cody across the chest! Seth pokes at the bruise with the edge of the hammer, lol.

WE COME BACK from break, and Cody is refusing help to stand and refusing the stretcher job. Finally up, Cody takes in the cheers and heads to the back in his sparkly shoes.



Match 1: Becky Lynch vs Dana Brooke

Becky punches Dana with a right hand, but here comes Akira Tozawa running down the ramp. Tamina, Truth, Reggie, and T-Bar force him int othe ring. Dana rolls up Akira for 1..2..3!!! and Dana wins the 24/7 title.

What. The. Fuck.

Becky gets a mic, says no one is winning a title in her matches anymore. She wants the 24/7 title on the line righ now, and if anyone interferes, she will smash their face in.

Winner:



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Uh…



Match 2: 24/7 Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs Dana Brooke

Becky with a Becksploder. Asuka’s music hits, and here she comes…

Becky is fuming. She turns towards Dana, grabs her by the hair, goes for another Becksploder. She rushes towards Asuka on the apron, Dana rolls her up for 1..2.NO!!! Clothesline from Becky! Dana with a kick, another, dropkick. Whip to Becky, into the corner, Dana with aspringboard back elbow. Bulldog and a cover for 1..2.NO!!!

Dana climbs. She dives with a senton, but Becky moves! Big Boot to Dana!

She grabs Dana, Dana shoots the leg, counters with a sloppy northern lights. Cover for 1..2…ASUKA HOLDS BECKY’S LEG DOWN…3!!

Winner: Nobody. Not a single person.

Someone wrote this…like someone put this on paper and said, “Let’s put this on TV.”

Total Rating: Five Baron Corbins

Match Time: 2:06

Cena will be live next Monday.

The Miz is here, and so is Maryse!

Miz introduces the “Premiere Episode” of MizTV then lets Maryse talk. She says her and her glam team don’t even know where Green Bay is. Miz tries to shut the crowd up, but Riddle’s music hits, and out he comes on his scoot scoot.

Riddle tries to speak some French, then gives a shout out to his best bro, Randy. He hopes he comes back soon, unlike his step dad.

Miz will speak very slowly for Riddle – Orton’s career is over.

Riddle tells Miz to shut up. He brings up Reigns, and says he’s going to take Reigns title away from him. He says there si a reason why Cena is playing Peacemaker while Miz is playing Homemaker. He then says Miz has tiny balls.

Maryse says no, Miz has average balls. No, above average. Huge. Massive. Biggest in the whole world.

Riddle: “Prove i!”

Maryse then offers for Miz to fight Riddle right here, right now, even though no one was close to mentioning that.

Miz is angry, says he is in a tuxedo, and if they want a fight right here and now, the answer is no.

Tommaso comes out of nowhere to attack Riddle.

Miz then decides to have the match.



Match 3: The Miz vs Matt Riddle

We come back to Miz attacking Riddle. Riddle is able to escape, Miz rolls to the outside. Riddle to the apron, runs for a kick, but Miz slides to the other side. Riddle rips Miz’s pants, and his underwear is exposed.

TINY BALLS chant and Miz has Maryse’s purse. He swings it towards Riddle, Riddle ducks. RKO. Riddle with a cover for 1..2..3!!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

So Maryse just carries a brick in her purse every night?

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:14



Match 1:

Dawkins starts with a surprise right hand to Jey Uso on the apron. Rollup to Jimmy for 1..2..NO!! Backslide for 1..2..NO!!! Clothesine for 1..2.NO!!!Tag to Ford. Dawkins whips Jimmy, and Ford drops him with an elbow. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Jimmy rolls to the outside. Jey heads over to him to give him some props. They hug, and ready themselves. Jey gives Jimmy a pep talk, and Jimmy rolls in to tag in Jey. Jey and Ford circle. Kick from Jey. Shoulders in the corner. Ford with a right. Chop to the chest. Tag to Dawkins, whip from both, Dawkins flips Ford onto Jey with a splash. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jey rolls utside this time, and Jimmy goes to him for a pep talk.

Back in the ring, Ford with a go behind. Waist lock and a suplex. Whip to the ropes, a clothesline sends Jey over the top rope, and Ford hits the steps. He flexes, then flies with a front flip onto Jey.

We are back from break, and The Usos are hitting a spinebuster onto Dawkins. Jimmy with. Right hand. Tag to Jey and they stand Dawkins up in the corner. Jimmy hits a shoulder and Jey hops over him with a forearm to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jey mounts, hits some rights and lefts. The usos wishbone Dawkins. Hip attack in the corner from Jimmy. Dawkins is on the apron, Jimmy talks some shit, but Dawkins hits a right. Jimmy shoots him off. Jey with a clothesline on the outside. Tag and The Usos whip Dawkins into the steps.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: