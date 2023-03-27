Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey yo, it’s the GO HOME SHOW! Let’s get litty!

Tonight’s episode is labeled as “Wrestlemania RAW” for no real good reason, and The Miz is here to start us off.

Miz is hyped, and so is the crowd. He feels the energy. He says we will bare witness to him, and we should all be grateful. Tonight, he will get to the bottom of the most intense story going today, and invites the Women’s tag team champions and Trish Stratus out to the ring.

Trish Stratus is out first, looking amazing. She waits for Lita and Becky Lynch to make their respective entrances then walk down together.

The Miz wants to start with Becky, calling her “The Man,” saying she works alone. What does it feel like to know she couldn’t do it all herself so she had to call in for help.

Becky says she is The Man, just like The Miz is “A man,” and she thinks he sounds like a very insecure man with notoriously tiny balls. Miz calls his balls massive, as verified by his wife. Becky quips that it must be nice knowing Maryse didn’t get around much before The Miz.

Back to Damage CTRL, and how she thought she ended them at War Games. They are vermin. She doesn’t get along with too many people, but there are two people in the ring that she respects more than anyone else in this business – and The Miz is not one of them. So when people fight for her, she fights for them.

The Miz moves along, asks Trish and Lita why now?

Lita says she doesn’t feel like backup, and holds her title up. She knows she has felt the best —-

Damage CTRL is here to keep this wheel moving. Dakota looks disheveled.

Bailey has something to say. She is sick and tired of the three of them acting like this match is just another match. To them three, this is their life. Every step since Summerslam lead them here. Trish and Lita haven’t meant shit for 20 years.

Trish says the title on Lita’s shoulder means she mans something right now.

Bayley says at one point in her life, this would have been a dream match. But now, it’s a different kind of dream. Now they want to take out the top woman and two hall of famers in the same night.

Becky wonders and then what. They haven’t been doing anything. Dakota Kai was a two-time tag team champions. And Iyo? One of the greatest NXT Champs of all time? They haven’t done anything. She thought this was going to end at WarGames, at Hellin a Cell, when she won the titles, but it didn’t. So it will all end at Wrestlemania.



Iyo vs Becky Lynch

Becky shoots out the gate with some kicks into the corner. She stomps away till the ref holds her back. She rushes the corner with a right, bounce and a kick. Becky captures the leg, hits a Becksploder. Another one! Iyo rolls to the outside but Becky grabs her back through the ropes. She tries for a leg drop but Bayley and Dakota pull Iyo out of the ring. Becky grabs the hair of Bayley, so Iyo kicks her. Stomps in the corner from Iyo this time. Boots to the chest. Swinging knees to Becky. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Monkey flip from Becky and Iyo rolls through then hits a dropkick. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Kick to the face. Iyo with a aright hand. Another. Becky fires back, they trade blows. Becky takes over hits the ropes, Iyo follows, huge palm strike. Whip to Becky, who Superman dives into a punch. Both girls up, Bekcy hits a right, elbow to Iyo. LKick out of the corner. Big clothesline. Another. Sloppy dropkick. Iyo rolls out of the ring, so Becky hits her with a. baseball slide. Becky to the apron, falling of with a fist.

Back in the ring, Becky flies off the top, lands on her feet, tries for a Becksploder, Iyo reverses, Becky slinks out, inverted DDT to Iyo! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tries for a Manhandle Slam, but Iyo counters, hits double knees! Cover! 1..2..NO!!

We are back from a break and Iyo locks up for a German. She hits it, rolls to the side and hits a second one, this time with a bridge for a pin. 1..2..NO!!! Iyo grabs the face of Becky, double underhook, Becky escapes, right hand. Becksploder! Becky up. To the top rope. Kicks Iyo. Iyo climbs boucnes off the top rope with a dropkick, sending Becky to the outside! Iyo to the apron. She springboards and hits a beautiful moonsault right in front of Lita. Nice. Iyo rolls Becky in, cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Lita tries for another moonsault,

Becky rolls out of the way, rollup from Iyo for 1..2.NO!!! Becky reverses, 1..2…NO!! Manhandle Slam! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Becky Lynch

Admittedly, there was quite a bit of sloppiness here, and most of that fell on Becky. At times, she was just jutting out her fist and hoping it landed. It got better after the break, and Iyo just hits some beautiful moves sometimes.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:28

We are taken back to last week when Cody had Roman SHOOK!

The Usos and Solo Sikoa are walking with Paul Heyman backstage.

A sick ass Asuka video package is shown, reminding us of her at one time undefeated streak.

Last week, in quite possibly the most heelish thing he has done to date, Logan Paul was rude to Cathy, and is now my most hated enemy.

This week, Cathy asks Seth how he feels heading into the Mania, but up comes Mustafa Ali interrupts to annoy Seth and try to get him to think more postiveALI.

Seth laughs it off, calls him a genius, Ali deserves a prize. He has one, he can give Ali a fight. Seth vs Mustafa.