Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

April 3, 2023
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Triple H to Kick Off RAW, Talent Told He’s Still In Charge Of Creative
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More