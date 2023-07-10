Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The dick-riding tour continues! Let’s hope for something better than a 7.1!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Last week, Seth Rollins nearly lost his title against a briefcase wielding Damien Priest only for Finn Balor to stop it.

This week, Finn Balor starts us off alone. He is still upset about Money in the Bank. The issues he has with Seth cannot be put to rest because of Damien Priest.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio come out quickly. Rhea says they have some unfinished business to discuss, but they can do it backstage. Not here.

Finn says his issues are with Damien. He cost Finn the title…

Rhea puts her hand over the mic. She tells Finn to calm down and they can talk about it in the back. She promises.

I should note that Rhea is wearing a “Senor Money in the Bank” shirt.

Finn leaves the ring and walks by Dom. Dom gets in the ring as Rhea says that what we just saw is their business. We need only concern ourselves with the fact that they still run RAW. She would love for someone to come out and question that fact. Tonight, her Latino Heat finishes his business against Seth.

Dom tries to speak but gets shut down.

Seth Rollin’s music hits and out he comes with a grin, but Dom YELLS for the music to be cut. He will not be disrespected. Not today!

Seth has a plate of food. Looks like some buffalo wings and some fries. Seth says no one came here to hear Dom run his mouth. WE all came here to party and eat buffalo wings.

Dom says he will shut Seth up tonight when he beats him. Seth laughs this off. Heartily. He has some bad news for Rhea and Dom. Tonight, Seth will be the only one whippin lil Dom Dom’s ass.

Seth drops the mic and eats some wings as his music hits.

Backstage, Rhea and Dom walk up to Damien Priest who says that went exactly how he said it would. Rhea tells him to squash the issue. Damien already spoke to him, and Finn chose not to listen, but for her, he’ll speak to Finn again. She has his word, but don’t scream at him.



Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre vs Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

Riddle and Kaiser to start. Lockup. Waist lock from Riddle and a takedown. Kaiser tries to lock up from behind, but Riddle has arm control. Kaiser pushes Riddle to the corner then hits a side headlock takedown out of the corner. Riddle stands into it, hits the ropes, tries to push off, but Kaiser holds on. Ropes again, Riddle escapes the hold, tries for an arm bar, Kaiser corners Riddle. Huge right hand to the face. Short arm clothesline but Riddle gutwrenches and tosses Kaiser. Another one. Riddle works the arm. Tag to Drew. Kaiser quickly tags out. IN comes Vinci with something to prove. He hits a few rights, the ropes, tries for a hip toss but Drew is too strong. He drops Vinci with ease. Chop to Vinci. Tag to Riddle. Riddle gets Drew to help him with a floating bro onto Vinci. Tag to Kaiser. Riddle grabs the arm. He locks a triangle against the ropes! But here comes Vinci with a dropkick to Riddle’s head! Kaiser slides with a dropkick of his own, sending Riddle flying!

We are back from break and Kaiser gets a tag then covers Riddle for a quick count. Riddle and Kaiser trade rights. Riddle with some palm strikes, high kick, uppercut from Kaiser. Flatliner. High kick to Drew off the apron. Spinning right but Riddle hooks the arm, spins, over head kick! Drew is back up and he is hungry for a tag, but Kaiser grabs Riddle and sends him into the corner. Kaiser tosses Riddle into Vinci’s hands upside down and Vinci hits a suplex and a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Vinci sets up for a piledriver. Tag to Kaiser, who goes up top. Riddle with a back body drop, Kaiser flies off onto a knee. Riddle wants a tag, Vinci grabs the boot, Riddle backflips out of his clutches. Tag to Drew! Clothesline, another, belly ot belly to Vinci! Another out of the corner. Neckbreaker to Kaiser. TO Vinci. POWERBOMB!!! Drew calls for a Claymore, but Kaiser is on the apron. Drew pulls him in, the ref checks on Kiaser, Gunther pulls Drew off the apron, Riddle flies by with a clothesline.

In the ring, Drew hits a Claymore! Riddle slides in. Ankle Lock to Kaiser. Drew covers Vinci! 1..2….3!!!!



Winners; Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

A fun opener with good action and some really good chemistry between the heels. Imperium are becoming sleeper hits for sure.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:58

After the match, Gunther berates Vinci at the bottom of the ramp then leaves with Kaiser, causing Vinci to stand there and consider his life.

Backstage, Rhea tries to play peace maker. She wants Priest to speak first. He says at MitB, he wanted Finn to win. He would have never cashed in on him. This was never his intentions. They could go back to where they were when they ran this place.

Finn says one condition, Finn gets Seth first. Are they cool? Finn says yes. He know Finn can beat Seth and be champion, but either way, it’s covered. (Priest holds up the briefcase).

Finn considers these words as Priest and Rhea and Dom walk away.

After a lengthy recap of The Bloodline on Smackown, we go backstage where the lovely lady with the mic is, and she’s here with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. After some word vomit, Dom and Rhea run up on them to say they are going to take all the titles, and it starts tonight when Dom Dom smashing Seth’s head in. Dom was working on cardio in prison, and he never gets tired.

Sami wonders what he means. KO says he probably ran around the yard a bit. Sami thought she meant something else. KO wants to know what. Sami whispers in his ear and Kevin nods, thinkin well shit.

Indus Sher video package.

Before Seth and Dom can get going, Dom tries to attack Seth at the bottom of the ramp. Seth ends up chasing him through the crowd then back towards the ring, but here come Priest and Finn to attack Seth in the timekeeper’s area. Priest tosses Seth over the barricade then hits him with some right hands. Priest with knees then sends Seth into the table. Huge right hand to the face of Seth but her comes…

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn!

They enter the ring to attack Finn and Dom. Priest gets in the ring, trying tohelp out, but here comes Seth with a chair! Seth hits Dom in the gut, then the back, and Dom runs ous out of the ring.

Ricochet’s music hits, and he wants to start off by giving Logan some props. They’ve run into each other on many occasions, but most recently, he tried to attack Ricochet after the MitB. He’s coo wit it, but what he’s not ok with is him talking shit on his podcast, calling Ricochet unprofessional. Ricochet offs now as a time to say what he’s gott a say.

Out comes Logan. They have a back and forth till Ricochet hits a Sliced Bread off the apron to the ground.

Tonight, Maxxine’s Graduation Ceremony.

But first….Becky Lynch!



Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark

Lockup to start! They circle the ring, side headlock from Zoey is broken but Zoey hits a shoulder tackle, dropping Becky down. Waistlock takedown and Becky locks up with a headlock. Zoey works the arm, Becky ducks under, reverses, side headlock, another reversal. They hit the ropes, Zoey flips over Becky and Becky hits her with a dropkick. Zoey hits the ropes, arm drag from Becky, another. Becky holds onto the arm bar. Zoey stands into the hold, Becky locks the head, rolls into a cradle, 1..2..NO!!! Becky trips her up, tries to cover, Zoey escapes, same to Becky but Becky escapes. She hits the ropes, Trish trips her up! Zoey corners Becky with some kicks as we go to break.

We return to Zoey getting caught up on the top rope and getting oey drops to the outside. Becky dropkicks low through th ropes. She runs the apron and flies off with a fist to the forehead. Becky sends Zoey int othe barricade. Again. Aother. Becky sends Zoey back in, tries for a pumphandle and tosses Zoey over head. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Becky to the top rope. She dives, rolls through, clothesline from Zoey, low kick to Becky. Zoey rushes the corner and gets sent to the apron. She hangs Lynch up and springboards off with a leg drop. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Zoey shoots for her finisher, but Becky reverses and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Becky tries for a Disarmer, but Zoey rolls her up for 1..2.NO!!! To the ropes. Zoey with a HUGE KICK to the face! Cover! 1..2……NO!!!! Zoey mounts with some punches. She lifts Becky on her shoulders. To th ropes, rollup. Zoey uses the ropes and gets a 1…2…NO!! Becky reverses for a pin and gets 1..2.NO!!!!! Ref stops because Trish hops on the apron!

Zoey tries for a Z360 but Becky counters. Zoey swings, Becky ducks, dropkicks Trish off the apron. Zoey rolls Becky up for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Zoey Stark

Huge win for Zoey off of a really good match. The ending was a bit disjointed, but the girls had that fire.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:27

Seth Rollins is backstage to thank Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Seth wants to know what their plan is. Sami says look at the titles, they are THEE THREE Champions. They are going to beat them because they can. Kevin has a plan: punch faces, smash heads, and break nosees.