Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

HELLO ALL! I missed the opening segment with Drew and Seth, but it looks like they’ve decided to be a tag team and go for the titles!

No? That’s not it? Ah well, I’ll fix it in post!

A video package for the upcoming Gauntlet Match tonight, this one focusing on Chad Gable. Pretty well done, and if each person gets one, then damn do they know what they’re doing.



Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan

Becky with a waist lock, gutwrenches and slams Liv down. Liv stands, side headlock, shoulder tackle off the ropes. She hits the ropes, dives over Becky, Becky hits the ropes, gets a shoulder tackle. Becky slides outside, Liv side steps, enters the ropes, suicide dive to Becky!

We come back to Liv hitting a few shoulder tackles. She kicks Becky in the face, another, big kick to the side of the head, kip up and Becky is hurting in the corner. Liv with a bak elbow, rolls out of. The corner, tries for a splash, Becky side steps, kicks off the 2nd rope, and hits a Becksploder. Becky grabs Liv for another one, sending her flying into the ropes. Liv rolls outside. Becky with a baseball slide, this time connecting. Becky to the apron. She launches herself off with a right hand. She sends Liv into the ring Becky to the top rope and jumps right into a Codebreaker from Liv Morgan! Both women down!

Liv up first, eats a right hand, gets one of her own. Becky hits a right, they trade blows back and forth. Another Codebreaker off the ropes form Liv! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Becky kicks out of the corner, tries to work the arm, ends up on the apron. Kick to Liv. She pulls Liv to the apron. Suplex attempt but Liv holds on, blocks it, hits some right hands. She pushes the chest, Becky with a right, locks the waist, tries for a German off the apron. Liv ohlds onto the ropes, hits a back elbow, another, kick to Becky.Liv with a Sunset Flip powerbomb to Becky off the apron! She rolls Becky into the ring. Cover. 1..2…NO!!!! Becky is up, Liv rolls her up. 1…2..NO!!! Liv tries for ObLIVion, but Becky blocks it! MANHANDLE SLAM!!! Liv rolls out of the ring!!!

We come back to a rollup for liv! It gets 1..2.NO!!! Becky slams Liv down and gets an arm bar! Liv turns this into a pin! 1.2…NO!!! Liv tries for some Rings of Saturn! Li rolls this into a pni! 1.2….NO!!! Liv up and hits a DDT!!! OBLIVION!!! BUT BECKY ROLLS OUT THIS TIME!!! Liv rolls out, grabs Becky, slams her head on the apron a few times.

Back in the ring, Liv rushes the corner, Becky dodges, big kick from Liv. Knee to Becky. 2nd Rope! She hops off….right into a MANHANDLE SLAM! Cover! 1`..2…..3!!!



Winner: Becky Lynch

The match started off a bit rough, with a scary suicide dive and a lot of repetition, but quickly got better and impressed both myself and the crowd. Good shit, girls.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:20

Becky Lynch nods in respect to Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley’s music hits to break the moment. Liv shouts to Rhea that everything she loves will be hers again soon.

Rhea laughs this off and enters the ring to stare Becky down. She’s got a mic. She congratulates Becky. She asks if that win was worth it. But Becky fights any time anywhere, right? Rhea knows why. It’s not for her family or for her fans. Becky knows deep down that Rhea is better. After Mania, Becky will be nothing but a disappointment.

Becky, a bit disheveled, says before the Rumble, she looked Rhea in her eyes and says she might be better than her. Becky says when the world is behind her, she’s good. When it’s against her, she is great. Becky doesn’t care if it has to be her vs the whole world, because if it is, the world doesn’t stand a chance.

We get a special announcement from both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. They want to make history at Mania, so it is their honor to announce that at Wrestlemania XL, The Judgment Day will defend their titles against five of the very best teams in WWE today in a special match – a six pack Ladder Match.

Over the next few weeks, teams will compete to win their way into the match.

The Judgment Day is shown backtage not liking this decision at all.

Travis Scott is in the crowd, and gets mad love from the locals.



Maxxine and Ivy Nile vs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

After some back and forth ass-kickery, Maxxine looks to hit the caterpillar. Candice stands in front of her to stop the move. Maxxine turns, Candice corners her with some choice words. She tells Maxxine it’s not just the crowd that hates her, the women in the locker room hate her, too. In fact, she wishes Maxxine’s dead brother was here to see this. Maxxine takes offense to that, says she’s not doing this, and looks to leave but

Indi with a huge kick to Maxxine! Candice shoves Ivy out of the ring then yells for Indi to pin Maxxine. She gets a 1..2…3!!

