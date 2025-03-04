Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’m here with you for another edition of Raw on Netflix. We’re fresh off an Elimination Chamber show that shocked the world. John Cena is not announced to be on Raw tonight, but I’m sure we’ll see & hear reaction to his betrayal of Cody Rhodes, the WWE Universe & Make-A-Wish kids across the globe. We’ve got three championship matches tonight, and we’ll hear from the likes of Gunther, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & others. Let’s go!

We’re 47 days away from WrestleMania 41, and we’re in Buffalo, New York. Home of tennis star Jessica Pegula and the late, great Big Mike Watters. We see a video package on last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber show. I saw the last two matches after the Louisville men’s basketball game ended, it was a good time.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are at ringside, and Cole still isn’t sure how to process what happened. We’ll take a deeper look later tonight! Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai are all WALKING. Bianca Belair is on the phone. We see footage of American Made training in the ring earlier in the day.

CM Punk emerges from an automobile, and he doesn’t appear to be in a good mood. He makes his way down to the ring to tell us about it. Punk rips the lid off the announce table, throws some Prime energy drinks and mounts the table to speak. Some people think that Punk has exhausted all of his opportunities to main event WrestleMania. He has a list of enemies he needs to address tonight and asks the fans who they want to hear about first. The fans suggest The Rock, so Punk calls Dwayne a bald fraud. Rock is dealing with the best in the world, middle aged & crazy, he’s done it all to try & main event WrestleMania while Rock shows up when he feels like it. He’d like to say it to Rock’s face, but Rock hasn’t been around in months. He has never been this desperate and never proclaimed himself the People’s Champion because he earned it. He’s never been so desperate as to sell his soul. We can all see through John Cena now. Cena stole something from Punk on Saturday night. Punk gave him the benefit of the doubt before, not again. Cena’s been selling all these people & kids bullshit for 20 years. You’ll never see Punk give up on his dreams, Cena gave up on himself, the people and all the kids. He’ll get his hands on both the bald frauds, and they’ll make a wish that he never did. Now, the man who currently has his undivided attention, Seth Rollins. Becky Lynch better come get her man because he’s gonna put Seth in a wheelchair if she doesn’t.

BURN IT DOWN hits, and Punk runs to the entranceway to attack Seth Rollins. They engage in some fisticuffs before the officials and referees try & break it up. It takes a number of attempts for them to do so. Even more security comes down, but Punk & Rollins manage to brawl into the ring. Now they brawl into the crowd! They brawl around the announce table! McAfee exclaims about fecal matter and the fans say this is awesome! Rollins finally gets moved towards the entranceway, and Punk stews by the announce table as we go to commercial.

We return to a video package showing fans, You Tubers & Shannon Sharpe reacting to John Cena’s Saturday night. A couple of minutes ago, CM Punk & Seth Rollins brawled around ringside. Cole & McAfee then show us clips from last Monday night, where Judgment Day won the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Finn Balor chills on the couch while the rest of Judgment Day talks about last week. Liv Morgan thinks it’s time for Raquel Rodriguez to go after the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Raquel says she’ll keep an eye on tonight’s title match. Dominick tries to pitch the idea of another member again, and Finn still isn’t having it. He says he’ll deal with Bron Breakker tonight. Liv’s staying out of the whole Jade Cargill thing because she had nothing to do with it.

Otis (w/Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri) vs. Gunther: Before Gunther embarrasses Otis, he explains some things to him. He knows Otis is strong as an ox and some call him a freak of nature. Gunther says Otis is just a freak. He belongs to the same category as Jey Uso, a people pleaser obsessed with the fans that doesn’t belong in Gunther’s ring. The fans cheer Otis because they pity him. Otis doesn’t like how he looks in the mirror, he can’t find a belt that fits. Otis could be great if he had a little bit of self-respect. Gunther will teach him about respect now. Gunther boots Otis and the bell rings. Otis fires back with some punches before Gunther kicks him in the chest. Shoulderblock by Gunther goes nowhere. He does another, then hits two big boots to knock Otis outside. Gunther paintbrushes the back of Otis’s head, but Gunther gets grabbed and fallaway slammed on the floor! Gunther is wiped out as we go to commercial.

We return and Gunther is working a crossface on Otis. Gunther releases and knees Otis in the side. Otis gets tired of getting slapped, but gets booted down and covered for two. Gunther goes for a choke but Otis reverses with a back suplex. Otis powers up and gets chopped, but Otis asks for more. After 4, Otis tears his shirt off and we get a chopfest. Otis hits a headbutt, sends Gunther down. Splash in the corner, then a bodyslam by Otis. Another splash in the corner, Gunther gets elbowed down, then slammed down. Caterpillar elbow drop gets a two count! Vader Bomb misses for Otis, Gunther hits a dropkick. Otis with a backdrop. Gunther with some forearms, then another big boot. Clothesline gets two for Gunther. Gunther hits a powerbomb, and that gets the three count.

Winner: Gunther (7:09 shown via pinfall)

Gunther locks in a sleeperhold afterward, but Tozawa breaks that up. Gunther responds by powerbombing Tozawa on top of Otis. Gunther sets up for another powerbomb on Otis, but Jey Uso’s music plays! Jey runs down and he & Gunther start clobbering. Jey hits a spear and Gunther ends up outside. DAY ONE! JUST ME, UCE! The crowd almost gets to yeet, but Grayson Waller & Austin Theory attack Jey from behind! Their upper hand doesn’t last long, as some miscommunication leads to A-Town Down Under’s downfall. Gunther attacks Jey from behind and locks in a sleeperhold! Jey gets choked out and Gunther poses with his championship while a foot is on Jey’s back.

We see a video package for tonight’s match between Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship.

Ivy Nile & Lyra Valkyria are WALKING! They’ll face off next.